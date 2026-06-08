Mariska Hargitay Partners with Bristol Myers Squibb for "Investigating Myeloma" Awareness Campaign to Honor Her Father 20 Years After Losing Him to the Disease

Multiple myeloma is a complex and incurable blood cancer, characterized by a relentless cycle of relapse and progressively shorter remissions
Campaign highlights unmet needs in myeloma and new science like CELMoD research that is giving patients and their loved ones hope
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the launch of " Investigating Myeloma ," a multiple myeloma awareness campaign, in partnership with award-winning actor, director, producer and advocate Mariska Hargitay. This campaign spotlights the importance of ongoing scientific investigation in multiple myeloma, including an approach called CELMoD research led by BMS, defined as cereblon E3 ligase modulation. CELMoD research focuses on engaging key proteins involved in the disease for breakdown by the cell's own protein removal system to stimulate the immune system and enhance cancer cell killing. For Mariska, this campaign is deeply personal as she reflects on how research has evolved 20 years after her father, Mickey Hargitay, passed away from the disease.
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Mariska Hargitay, Investigating Myeloma (Photo by Nikolett Kustos)
"My father was and remains my hero. Many years have passed since we lost him to multiple myeloma, but I still have questions about the disease that brought down this pillar in my life," said Mariska. "This campaign is my chance to honor my dad, answer my questions about myeloma, and shine a light on CELMoD research, a remarkable area of scientific inquiry that has emerged since his death and is renewing hope for patients and their loved ones."
Mickey Hargitay was an actor, champion body builder and family man. Mariska first noticed something might be wrong at her wedding, where Mickey, always so full of life, seemed unusually tired. At the time, she believed he was just overwhelmed with emotion, but looking back now, understands it was a sign that something wasn't right. True to his spirit, Mickey approached his myeloma diagnosis with a positive attitude and though the treatment landscape looked different than it does today, he fought with everything he had until the end. Her personal journey of reconnecting with Mickey's story is at the heart of "Investigating Myeloma, " which underscores the critical need for continued scientific investigation.
"Listening to Mariska's story, I felt an immediate personal connection. I lost my father to multiple myeloma many years ago, and that experience continues to shape how I approach the work we do at BMS," said Monica Shaw, MD, Senior Vice President, Oncology Commercialization at Bristol Myers Squibb. "I had trained as a physician but was working in industry at the time of his diagnosis, and I remember how difficult it was to truly understand what his options were and how to access them. No patient or family should have to navigate that complexity on their own. That experience fuels my commitment to expanding access, simplifying the journey for patients, and accelerating awareness of new scientific approaches—like CELMoD research—that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients living with multiple myeloma."
Building on more than two decades of pioneering research and development that has transformed the multiple myeloma treatment landscape, BMS continues to drive breakthroughs and advance care across the disease continuum. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, BMS is investigating new approaches, including CELMoD research—part of their larger targeted protein degradation platform—to uncover deeper insights into the complex biology of multiple myeloma.
"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing commitment and leadership in advancing the science to better understand multiple myeloma. However, despite significant progress that has transformed this treatable yet still incurable disease, our work is far from over," said Neil Bence, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Protein Homeostasis Thematic Research Center at Bristol Myers Squibb. "Our innovative CELMoD research is a cornerstone of our scientific investigation into myeloma. This approach specifically engages cereblon within the cell's natural protein removal system to selectively break down key proteins linked to this disease."
To learn more about Mariska's story and to explore multiple myeloma research, visit InvestigatingMyeloma.com .
About Multiple Myeloma
Multiple myeloma is an aggressive blood cancer that begins in the bone marrow, specifically affecting plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. When plasma cells become cancerous, they multiply uncontrollably, leading to various complications including bone damage, kidney problems, weakened immune function, and anemia. With approximately 36,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the U.S., it is the second most common blood cancer. Though advances have improved patient outcomes, multiple myeloma remains incurable and is characterized by a relentless cycle of relapse and progressively shorter remissions, underscoring the critical need for continued research.
About CELMoD Research
Bristol Myers Squibb is dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of multiple myeloma. A key area of our scientific investigation is CELMoD (cereblon E3 ligase modulation) research, which is one part of a larger targeted protein degradation platform. This innovative approach explores how to specifically engage cereblon, a protein that plays a crucial role within the body's natural process for regulating the levels of cellular proteins through their degradation, or breakdown. By focusing our research on modulating cereblon, Bristol Myers Squibb aims to selectively engage proteins that regulate the growth and survival of multiple myeloma cells with potential to stimulate the immune system and enhance killing of cancer cells. This research approach underscores our commitment to pioneering new scientific avenues to expand possibilities for patients facing this complex blood cancer.
About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .
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