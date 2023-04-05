Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Lithium Investing News

March Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its March Quarter Activities Report on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem's website, www.allkem.co . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company's website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: + 61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Connect

info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OrocobreORL:CAOROCFORL:AULithium Investing
ORL:CA,OROCF,ORL:AU
The Conversation (0)
European Metals

Investor Presentation

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX & AIM: EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF) (“European Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman, Mr Keith Coughlan, will be presenting today at the Future Facing Commodities Conference in Singapore.

Keep reading...Show less
simon moores, world map

Simon Moores: Geopolitics is the Trend to Watch in the Lithium-ion Industry

With global battery production set to exceed 1 terawatt-hour for the first time in 2023, it comes as no surprise that governments around the world are implementing policies to build out their lithium-ion supply chains.

In the words of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "the race is on" to determine which players are going to be dominant in the cleantech market moving forward into the future.

Speaking on the sidelines of this year’s Battery Gigafactories Europe event, held from March 28 to 29, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence CEO Simon Moores said geopolitics is the ultimate trend at the moment in Europe.

Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals Corporation

High-grade Results from Resource Definition Drilling Confirm Significant Endowment of Youanmi Gold Project

Assaysupto14.85g/tconfirmrobustmineralisationatLink

West Australian gold exploration and development company Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation (ASX: VMC), is pleased to report initial assay results from the ongoing resource development program at the 3.2Moz Youanmi Gold Project (OYG JV), located near Mt Magnet in WA.

Keep reading...Show less
eu parliament building in brussels

5 Trends to Watch as Europe Builds Out its Lithium-ion Supply Chain

Europe has been making moves to continue building out its regional lithium-ion supply chain as it seeks to meet its climate goals and reduce dependency on other countries.

In March, the EU launched its long-awaited Critical Raw Materials Act to strengthen its supply chain resilience, setting targets for extraction, processing and recycling, as well as how much of its critical metals can come from sources outside the bloc.

Also last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden were said to be working on a possible critical raw materials deal. If it goes through, the agreement could see electric vehicles (EVs) made with critical minerals extracted or processed in the EU qualify for US green subsidies.

Keep reading...Show less

Venus Metals Corporation Limited High-grade Results from Resource Drilling at Youanmi

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - West Australian gold exploration and development company Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation (ASX:VMC), is pleased to report initial assay results from the ongoing resource development program at the 3.2Moz Youanmi Gold Project (OYG JV), located near Mt Magnet in WA.

The assays are from an ongoing 23,000m resource development and near mine exploration drilling program. The resource development drilling, which is focused on the high-priority Link and Kathleen areas of the project, is designed to convert Inferred Resources to the higher confidence Indicated classification for inclusion in a Pre-Feasibility Study.

At Link, assays identified numerous gold intercepts greater than the average Youanmi underground grade of 6.89g/t (ASX announcement 20 April 2022) and confirmed a zone of high-grade mineralisation with extensive down-plunge continuity - about 200m from historical underground and open pit workings (Figure 3*).

The mineralisation at Link remains open down-plunge to the northwest and up-plunge to the south-east - confirming the presence of extremely robust mineralised lodes that include zones of thicker mineralisation along with zones of higher gold grades.

Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Robert Ryan, said:

"Our confidence that Youanmi is a large-scale, high-grade gold system with enormous upside continues to grow with each drill result that we receive.

"The first results from Link show a higher-grade tenor of gold mineralisation than our geological models indicated, suggesting that this sector of the deposit will contribute positively to the planned Mineral Resource review and update later this year to be included in the Feasibility Study.

"The numerous, wide intercepts of high-grade mineralisation at Link have exceeded our expectations and, together with the exciting recent results from exploration drilling at Midway and Youanmi South, highlight Youanmi's potential to deliver quality ounces and extensive resource growth."

Link Drilling Results

The Rox exploration team commenced drilling at the Youanmi Project on the 12th of January. The drilling program comprises both resource development drilling and drill testing of exploration targets.

Approximately 12,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and 7,000m of diamond drilling is planned for the resource development component of the drilling program, which is focused on converting Inferred Resources to Indicated classification at the high-priority areas, Link and Kathleen (Figure 2*. In addition to the resource development drilling there is approximately 4,000m of near mine exploration drilling.

The resource drilling is designed to delineate adequate reserves to accommodate the first years of the production target as part of upcoming feasibility studies, as well as to confirm the continuity of gold grades proximal to the current Indicated Resources. This is expected to be achieved by upgrading part of the existing Inferred Resource in the Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study (ASX announcement 19 October 2022).

To date, assay results have been received for seven RC-only holes, 13 RC pre-collars and 10 diamond tails, with about half of the resource definition drilling program now complete.

The full list of significant results is shown in Table 2*, with highlight drill intercepts including:

o RXDD049: 4m @ 7.60 g/t Au from 311m; includes
- 1m @ 23.70g/t Au from 311m

o RXDD050: 1.53m @ 22.01 g/t Au from 300m;

o RXDD051: 2m @ 7.49 g/t Au from 77m

o RXDD052: 1.73m @ 36.91 g/t Au from 334.2m; and
4m @ 14.85 g/t Au from 298m; includes
- 0.54m @ 60.9 g/t Au from 299.06m

o RXDD054: 2.1m @ 5.50 g/t Au from 311.9m

o RXDD058: 6.53m @ 10.31 g/t Au from 339.47m; and
7.61m @ 8.20 g/t Au from 356.39m; includes
- 0.52m @ 55.49 g/t Au from 356.39m

o RXDD059: 8.25m @ 8.54 g/t Au from 265m; includes
- 2.33m @ 26.24 g/t Au from 270.52m

o RXRC457: 1m @ 25.00 g/t Au from 257m

Next Steps

- Follow-up drilling at Youanmi South has commenced with results expected in the coming weeks;

- Resource definition drilling continuing at Link;

- Midway extensional drilling to commence after Youanmi South; and

- Regional Exploration Program under review

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/418N1Q8M



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101862807"]

Keep reading...Show less
Atlas Lithium Intersects 4.40% Li2O at 60.15-Meter Depth in Best Drill Hole Result to Date

Atlas Lithium Intersects 4.40% Li2O at 60.15-Meter Depth in Best Drill Hole Result to Date

Lithium Mineralization Begins at 26.28-Meter Depth

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company with over 75,000 acres of hard-rock lithium mineral rights, recently identified lithium mineralization that is both superficial and high-grade. Atlas Lithium's intersect of 4.40% Li2O in its drill hole DHAB-68 is one of the highest grades reported at a spodumene deposit in Minas Gerais' Lithium Valley based on publicly-available data. Drill hole DHAB-68 is located at the southwestern portion of Atlas Lithium's 1.1 kilometer-long Anitta pegmatite target ("Anitta"), which remains open for expansion along strike and at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pre-Feasibility Study Underway For The Lake Hope HPA Project In WA

Altech - Presentation Future Facing Commodities Conference

Investor Presentation

Eclipse Completes First Phase Of Environmental And Social Impact Studies For Ivigtût

Related News

Gold Investing

Pre-Feasibility Study Underway For The Lake Hope HPA Project In WA

Graphite Investing

Altech - Presentation Future Facing Commodities Conference

rare earth investing

Eclipse Completes First Phase Of Environmental And Social Impact Studies For Ivigtût

Uranium Investing

Investor Presentation Livestream: Future Facing Commodities Conference, Singapore

Zinc Investing

Klondike Silver Drilling - Thinc Zinc

Energy Investing

ValOre Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Variation to Austral Option Agreement

×