Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL: An Exciting Gold Development Play in Western Australia


Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) develops a portfolio of significant gold projects in the established mining province, Laverton region, in Western Australia. The company owns the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South, all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure, including three processing plants within 10 to 35 kilometres.

Magnetic Resources focuses on LJN4 of the Laverton project, which hosts thick breccia and silica pyrite zones up to 50 metres thick. Mau breccia zones often carry higher grades and are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast, potentially growing the LJN4 resource.

Magnetic Resources Project Location

The significance of LJN4’s gold resource has not gone unnoticed, as research firm Argonaut has called it a ‘sleeping giant,’ noting recent drilling at LJN4 “indicates a significant discovery unfolding in the Laverton region.” If MAU can replicate the recent drilling intercepts, the next resource update at LNJ4 could easily make it a 1-Moz deposit. This will position LJN4 as one of the best undeveloped gold assets in the Laverton region.

Company Highlights

  • Magnetic Resources (MAU) is an Australian company focused on gold development projects in Western Australia.
  • The company owns a 100-percent-interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar.
  • MAU’s large tenement positions in the Leonora and Laverton districts of Western Australia, are near numerous large deposits with existing mining operations and good infrastructure.
  • The presence of three processing plants close to MAU’s Laverton deposits provides scope for toll processing.
  • In November 2023, the company announced a 107-percent increase in the resource estimate for Laverton and Homeward Bound South deposits. The revised resource stands at 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold totaling 1.24 Moz of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
  • For the Laverton project deposits - Lady Julie North 4, Lady Julie Central and Hawks Nest 9 - early work programs, including project environmental, heritage and technical background studies, are close to completion. The aim is to submit a mining proposal in January 2024.
  • In October 2023, the company announced the completion of a AU$4.8-million private placement. The company is now fully funded with AU$7 million cash to aggressively advance to the next stage of development.
  • The company’s highly experienced senior leadership team has a proven track record to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.

Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL


Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Magnetic Resources’ Lady Julie North 4: A Sleeping Giant?

Magnetic Resources’ (ASX:MAU) Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) project in Western Australia could be a sleeping giant after recent drilling revealed significant discoveries unfolding, according to a report released by advisory, stockbroking, research and investment house Argonaut Research.

Brightstar Resources

Lithium Exploration in Menzies Uncovers Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to advise the completion of its first phase of lithium-focused field exploration activities at the Menzies Northern Trend (Figure 1), where early-stage exploration efforts into potential lithium mineralisation have occurred in parallel with the drilling underway at the Aspacia and Link Zone Gold Deposits in Menzies.

"fed" written in gold font, american flag, gold coins

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent at this week's meeting.

The widely anticipated move came after the central bank's final gathering of 2023, held from Tuesday (December 12) to Wednesday (December 13). The Fed has hiked rates 11 times since March 2022, but this is its third pause in a row.

Looking forward to 2024, investors are watching closely to see if the Fed will be able to engineer a soft landing. With inflation seemingly under control and job growth looking solid, many market participants believe it's feasible.

Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Mining Lease Application Over the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Magnetic Resources lodged a Mining Lease application over its Lady Julie North 4 discovery. M38/1315 (pending) overlays Magnetic tenements P38/4170 and E38/3127 and covers an area of 238Ha (Figure 1).

Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") (TSXV: FG), is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). As previously announced on October 31, 2023, November 14, 2023, and November 28, 2023, the Company applied for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") due to an expected delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certificates for the financial year ended June 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The BCSC granted the MCTO on October 31, 2023 and the Company's management continues to work diligently with its auditor to complete the Required Filings. The Company reports that:

Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Heliostar Metals Limited (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the following changes and additions to its Board. We believe that these changes will provide strengthened governance while also adding depth and skills, providing clarity of responsibility and purpose for the company's next stage of growth. The board has approved the following Board and Management changes.

Heliostar Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt commented, "The past 12 -months were transformational for the Company with the addition of Ana Paula and San Antonio projects in Mexico to the Unga project in Alaska. The management team made great strides in advancing the Company the past year. The next 12-18 months will lead Heliostar inexorably from being an exploration company, to a development company with an exciting portfolio of exploration projects. This growth requires additional governance, depth, skills, judgement, discipline and clarity of purpose which we believe these changes will help ensure."

gold bear and bull fighting over bars of gold

Gold Price 2023 Year-End Review

Clothed in geopolitical uncertainty, 2023 has been a bumpy ride for investors.

Central banks began raising interest rates early in 2022 to help get high inflation under control, and these increases continued in 2023 as inflation remained sticky. Coupled with Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine and fresh conflict sparking in the Middle East, market participants have faced a great deal of uncertainty this past year.

This tumult was felt strongly in the gold market, which ebbed and flowed as attention shifted from interest-bearing assets to a desire for safety and back again. However, even with some seesawing, gold enjoyed a more consistent year than it did in 2022, when it tested resistance at US$2,000 per ounce, but also dropped toward the US$1,600 mark.

