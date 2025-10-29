Magna Ramps Up Driver and Occupant Monitoring System Deployment in China with Germany-Based OEM

Magna Ramps Up Driver and Occupant Monitoring System Deployment in China with Germany-Based OEM

  • Magna expands global partnership with growing DMS volumes in China and Europe
  • Following initial SOP in 2024, Magna's DMS is now entering its first full year of scaled global production
  • First-to-market, scalable DMS supports China's automotive innovation and safety regulations

Magna, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, is marking its first full year of scaled global production of its innovative Driver Monitoring System (DMS), launched with a Germany-based OEM in China. This milestone began with initial launch volumes in China and reflects Magna's accelerating growth in the world's largest automotive market.

Magna's DMS technology is fully integrated into the vehicle's interior mirror, using advanced camera and sensor systems to monitor driver attention and behavior in real time. The system helps detect signs of distraction and drowsiness, alerting the driver and supporting accident prevention. Its unique design enables discreet integration behind the mirror glass, reducing visual intrusiveness for drivers while offering automakers styling flexibility and supporting compliance with evolving safety regulations.

"Our mirror-integrated DMS has proven itself globally, and we're proud to see it scaling with a leading German OEM," said Matteo Del Sorbo, President, Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting at Magna. "This milestone reflects our commitment to safety innovation and our ability to deliver advanced technologies to customers."

The system's scalable architecture enables adaptation to different vehicle platforms and future regulatory requirements, supporting OEMs in delivering next-generation safety and user experience. In addition to driver monitoring, the system includes occupant detection capabilities, supporting broader interior sensing strategies.

With the continued deployment of its DMS technology in China, Magna is deepening its commitment to the region and supporting OEMs in meeting both regulatory and consumer expectations for next-generation safety. The program represents one of Magna's largest DMS awards to date, with volumes expected to reach several million units annually.

Beyond DMS, Magna offers a comprehensive suite of interior sensing solutions, including occupant monitoring systems (OMS), child presence detection, and advanced sensor fusion technologies. These systems are designed to enhance occupant safety, comfort, and convenience, and are trusted by automakers worldwide to meet exacting standards of performance and reliability.

Magna's mirror-integrated DMS was recognized with a 2024 Automotive News PACE Award for its innovation, performance, and impact on driver safety.

To learn more about Magna's DMS and full suite of interior sensing technologies, visit www.magna.com/products/electrical-electronics/adas-automated-driving/interior-sensing .

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

A BOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.​

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3fc2c7f-764a-44c0-8286-1fb96f70d411


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Magna International Inc.MGANYSE:MGA
MGA
The Conversation (0)
Magna International Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Keep Reading...
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Multi-kilometre target areas along strike at KalGold’s Lighthorse discovery

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’) is expanding its search radius around its new Lighthorse discovery after defining key target areas along strike that have never been drilled. Highlights: Analysis of the Lighthorse host sequence defines a north-south geological... Keep Reading...
Visible Gold in Outcrop

Visible Gold in Outcrop

Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) (Caprice or the Company) provides an update on its Cuddingwarra Gold Project (Cuddingwarra) located in Western Australia’s prolific Murchison Gold Fields (Murchison). Exploration has commenced with visible gold located in outcropping quartz reefs above a Caprice... Keep Reading...
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Systematic Aircore Drill Testing of High Potential Gold Targets Underway at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’) has commenced aircore drilling at two new exploration target areas within the Pinjin Gold Project on 9 October 2024 (Figure 1). Figure 1 – New drill areas (pink labels) that are the focus of the new drill program at Pinjin.... Keep Reading...
Magna Announces CAD Senior Notes Offering

Magna Announces CAD Senior Notes Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it has entered into an agency agreement providing for the issuance, by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, of CAD$450... Keep Reading...
Magna Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Results

Magna Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Results

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024. A total of 230,328,916 Common Shares or 80.18% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Earns Strategic Recognition from idD Portugal Defence - Strengthening Europe's Tungsten Security

Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Earns Strategic Recognition from idD Portugal Defence - Strengthening Europe's Tungsten Security

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 592 Metres Averaging 0.33% Cu at Gaspé

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report