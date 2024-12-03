- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Visible Gold in Outcrop
Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) (Caprice or the Company) provides an update on its Cuddingwarra Gold Project (Cuddingwarra) located in Western Australia’s prolific Murchison Gold Fields (Murchison). Exploration has commenced with visible gold located in outcropping quartz reefs above a Caprice high- priority gold target analogous to Westgold Cue gold deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ongoing ground truthing focussed at ten high-priority structurally controlled gold targets, identified from aeromagnetics, delivered immediate success with visible gold in outcrop above high-priority gold target known as CUD-GPX01:
- CUD-GPX01 is defined by the intersection of north-south striking greenstone and cross-cutting northeast structures.
- Structural setting analogous to Westgold’s Cuddingwarra deposits just 2km to the east where these cross-cutting northeast structures control deposit locations and high-grade gold mineralisation.
- Cuddingwarra historical surface workings highlight extensive quartz reefs:
- Quartz reefs commonly associated with high-grade Murchison gold deposits such as Ramelius Resources’ Hill 50.
- Cuddingwarra mineralised greenstone corridor provides 10km of prospective strike. DEMIRS approval (POW) granted for Cuddingwarra drilling:
- Drilling planned to commence following the surface rock chip sampling and mapping program.
- +15Moz Murchison gold endowment with multiple mining and processing centres. Caprice has implemented a three-pillar gold development pipeline strategy:
- Pillar 1 – Exploration Cuddingwarra
- Pillar 2 - Resource Definition Island Gold Project
- Pillar 3 – Feasibility Study New Orient Gold Mine
Exploration has commenced at the Company’s Cuddingwarra Gold Project, with field geological mapping and surface sampling initially focussed at ten high-priority targets defined by the intersection of prospective north-south striking greenstone stratigraphy and cross-cutting northeast structures identified from aeromagnetics. At the high-priority target known as CUD-GPX01, an outcropping quartz reef, approximately 30m by 10m in size situated along a slightly elevated ridge, hosted vuggy, milky and clear quartz veining. Within the CUD-GPX01 quartz reef localised prospector surface workings have exposed fresh veining hosting visible gold mineralisation (refer to Figure 1).
Figure 1. Quartz vein hosting multiple zones of primary textured visible gold from the CUD-GPX01 target outcrop (Surface rock chip sample location 576,927 E and 6,968,276 N - Regional GDA2020 / MGA Zone 50 co-ordinates)
The Company cautions that with respect to any visual mineralisation indicators, visual observations and estimates of mineral abundance are uncertain in nature and should not be taken as a substitute or proxy for appropriate laboratory analysis. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations
Description of visual gold mineralisation:
CUD-GPX01 vein dominated by quartz with lesser gauge minerals and multiple zones of primary textured free gold mineralisation throughout the sample representing approximately one-percent (1%) of the total sample by volume. The sample will be sent for initial micro pXRF analysis and to the laboratory for assay; with results expected to be available in six to eight weeks.
CEO, Luke Cox, commented:
“With the Australian dollar gold price above A$4,000 an ounce, it makes rich pickings for anyone with high-grade gold deposits and Caprice has an exciting portfolio of gold projects within the prolific Murchison region. Our Cuddingwarra Gold Project is remarkably underexplored, as it has been dismissed by previous explorers who thought it was concealed beneath a blanket calcrete cover. Our field observations have confirmed that this is, in fact, not the case, with the location of outcrop including quartz reefs with visible gold by the Caprice team far exceeding our expectations and highlighting Cuddingwarra’s potential to deliver significant gold discoveries. Initial exploration at Cuddingwarra complements the Company’s growth and resource definition drilling programme at our Island Gold Project and New Orient Gold Mine, as we advance to identifying a potential development opportunity.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Caprice Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area
Acquisition of Octava Minerals’ Talga Project and Exploration Update
Established multi-asset Western Australian lithium company, Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, Global Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven strategic tenements adjacent to the Company’s Marble Bar Gold Project to complete coverage of a large gold in soil geochemistry anomaly that is spatially associated with a highly altered granite (Figure 1).
Key Highlights
- Strategic, low-cost acquisition of the Talga Project from Octava Minerals (ASX: OCT) for $200,000 cash and $200,000 in Global Lithium Resources (ASX: GL1) ordinary shares based on the 5-day VWAP prior to completion.
- Aligns with GL1’s prudent cost management and value-accretive strategy to assess non-lithium mineral prospectivity across its largely unexplored portfolio of tenements.
- Consolidation of a 12km trend of gold in soil geochemical anomalies on the northwestern margin of the Mt Edgar Batholith.
- Identification of a potential porphyry/Intrusion related Cu-Au mineralised system associated with a finger of the Coppin Gap Granodiorite, which is the interpreted source of the Archean Spinifex Ridge Mo-Cu-Ag Porphyry Deposit, located 20km away.
- Increased recent corporate activity relating to Pilbara gold project development with Creasy Group acquiring nearby Calidus Resources (ASX: CAI) and Northern Star’s (ASX: NST) announced intention to acquire De Grey Mining (ASX: DEG).
- Process commenced seeking partners to accelerate and fund further exploration, along with previously announced Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) grant funding.
Global Lithium Executive Chairman, Ron Mitchell, said the Talga Project acquisition provided a low-risk, cost efficient opportunity for the Company to expand its exposure to gold and base metals within a highly prospective region.
“There is no better time for Global Lithium to consolidate and investigate the prospectivity of Talga alongside our existing Marble Bar tenements. Interest in the region is high and market conditions for gold and base metals are very favourable.
The Manna Lithium Project remains our number one priority; however, we look forward to leveraging our in-house capabilities and external partners to unlock value from these additional tenements while the lithium market is facing near term challenges. Any future upside from the exploration work at Marble Bar will, inevitably, benefit our Manna Project and all Global Lithium shareholders.”
Since listing on the ASX in 2021, GL1 has held the Twin Veins gold prospect area at the northern end of its Marble Bar tenement package which currently comprises land area of 537km2. Several small-scale exploration campaigns have previously tested vein-hosted gold trends near the margin of granite and have returned positive gold results, warranting further exploration.
These previously reported results include;
- MBRC0619, 4m @ 4.85g/t Au from 86m1
- MBRC0621, 5m @ 3.94g/t Au from 118m1
- MBRC0623, 3m @ 8.9g/t Au from 49m1
- MBRC0159, 7m @ 4.78g/t Au from 11m2
- MBRC0157, 12m @ 2.95g/t Au from 37m3
- MBRC0006, 3m @ 5g/t Au from 25m3
Review of the prospect area by the Company’s geologists led to the identification of a sericite altered core to the granite with iron oxide pitting and minor quartz veins. A Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarisation (DDIP) survey was executed over the granite identifying a large chargeable anomaly within resistive granite, and several RC holes were drilled targeting this. Disseminated pyrite (~1%) within intensely sericite altered granite was intersected with the only significant gold result being reported in a 4m composite sample from MBRC0608 (4m @ 0.53g/t Au, 16.9g/t Ag from 220-224m)1.
GL1 has re-assayed the 1m samples from and around this intersection with a result of 5m @ 1.1g/t Au, 15g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, 0.23% Zn from 219-224m. MBRC0608 also intersected elevated copper with an intercept of 40m @ 137ppm Cu from 156-196m against a background value of 10ppm Cu in other less altered areas of the granite. This zone also returned 36m @ 4.8g/t Ag from 164-200m.
To better understand the system two diamond drill holes, MWDD001 and MWDD002, were completed with the aim of better visualising the alteration, any mineralisation, and provide samples for petrological study. Hole MWDD001 was drilled underneath the altered core of the granite while MWDD002 was successful in intersecting the altered core as well as minor mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Lithium Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project
AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test a large-scale undrilled, porphyry copper target within its Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project (Cangallo) in southern Peru.
- Maiden RC drill program to commence at Cangallo in mid-December
- Program will test a large-scale, undrilled porphyry copper target
- Assay results expected around the end of January 2025
- Permitting underway for drill programs across other high-priority, large-scale porphyry copper targets at Lantana and Playa Kali
Access and drill pad preparations have commenced with drilling scheduled to start around mid-December. The planned program, which comprises a minimum of eight drill-holes for a total of ~2,500m, will take 3 to 4 weeks to complete with assay results expected around the end of January 2025.
Figure 1: Cangallo Porphyry Copper Prospect showing copper and molybdenum values and permitted drill sites.
Geological mapping and rock-chip sampling has outlined a partially exposed potential copper (+/- gold) porphyry system, within a large-scale (3km x 2km) caldera-like structure containing extensive colluvial and younger sediment cover.
The initial drilling program will test areas containing relatively intense veining (quartz) and porphyritic dykes, where higher copper (up to 0.65% Cu) and gold (up to 0.3g/t Au) values have been found. The possibility of a buried porphyry copper system beneath the extensive cover within the interpreted caldera-like structure will also be tested.
Cangallo is located close to significant infrastructure and is approximately 25km from the town of Chala, and within 10km of the coast.
Commenting on the imminent commencement of drilling at Cangallo, AusQuest’s Managing Director, Graeme Drew, said:
“This is a very exciting time for the Company as we are about to commence the maiden drill program at this high-priority porphyry copper target in Peru which we have been working towards for over 12 months.
Cangallo has never been drilled before and demonstrates classic geochemical and alteration signatures which suggest there is significant potential to discover large-scale copper porphyry mineralisation.
Success at Cangallo has potential to create significant value for our shareholders and we look forward to keeping our shareholders updated as the results become available.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AusQuest limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mine Sites Leveraging AI, Predictive Technology to Boost Efficiency and Protect Workers
Modern mining operations aren't always quick to embrace new technologies, but companies that do so often find they can improve yields, as well as produce better corporate margins and profitability.
At the recent MiningTech North America event, held in Burnaby, BC, speakers focused on how mining companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology to improve resilience and minimize downtime.
While adding these elements can introduce complexity, the consensus was that the right approach can make a real difference, not only for site operation, but also for employee health and happiness.
Asset management systems key for mine site operation
Maintaining operations at a mine site can involve tens of thousands of components, ranging from haul trucks to electrical infrastructure and even site employees. While new technologies have allowed mines to provide data on these many different components, they also add to the complexity of any mine site.
In his MiningTech North America presentation, Andrew Pruett, CEO of CoGo, broke down some of the challenges mines face and how robust asset management can be used to minimize downtime.
Pruett, whose background in technology allowed him to work on asset management systems in the oil and gas sector, recalled a story from his first year working in the mining industry.
He was onsite at a mine in temperatures as cold as -40 degrees Celsius when the power went out. The situation not only posed challenges for equipment, but was also dangerous for employees.
Management needed to account for all workers while investigating the cause of the power outage. Pruett explained that the team was prepared for this situation, ascertaining the status of critical systems, such as the mine's wastewater system, which could freeze quickly, and establishing generators to power critical components.
The problem turned out to be the result of an excavator severing a power line.
When Pruett asked why there wasn't an asset management system, the general manager said, "It's my job to do this.”
For Pruett, this response showed how critical people are to the operation of a mine; however he also saw a flaw in how the site was run. The general manager was able to draw from an understanding of the complete mining operation and decades of work within the sector, but he was the only one who knew what to do.
The speedy recovery hinged on the knowledge of one person.
That raised further questions. What would happen the general manager wasn’t there? What would happen when he retired? Shortly after, the company installed an asset management system.
Pruett and his company specialize in industrial asset resilience, which is not just about mitigating risks, but also about how an operation recovers from problems when they inevitably arise.
“You’re going to have people that are hurt, (but) nobody wants to talk about that,” he said. “You’re going to have vehicles that are damaged, you’re going to have transformers that blow up, you're going to have belts that burn out motors. It’s just going to happen, but it's how we’re able to recover from that that’s important.”
CoGo is focused on developing asset management systems that use technology that can be accessed remotely through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem. The systems integrate with internet of things devices and AI to create predictive maintenance schedules, manage overall risk for events that can be foreseen and help recover from things that can’t, like natural disasters. Essentially, they optimize operations and improve company margins.
One component is using sensors to monitor every asset at a mine site. Operators can see in real time how a piece of equipment or infrastructure is operating and if it requires maintenance. This allows companies to schedule maintenance instead of letting critical equipment fail, which helps to minimize downtime.
Using AI and predictive technology to help mine workers
Beyond equipment, mine resiliency revolves around the health and wellbeing of employees.
When FoxMed founder Joao Gaspar moved with his wife from South Africa to Williams Lake, BC, to start a physiotherapy clinic, he discovered that most of the clients were involved in forestry or mining.
At MiningTech North America, he told the story of how the clinic was quickly overwhelmed by the number of local workers who needed therapy for work-related injuries.
Gaspar began using predictive technology to understand how workers were being injured and how to mitigate these problems. One example he used was haul truck operators suffering from lower-back injuries.
He found that often different operators had different truck setups based on height and weight. A simple suggestion he made was to change scheduling so that operators on specific trucks would have similar proportions.
While carrying out tests, Gaspar discovered a case study with a similar methodology was being carried out in Australia. The results from his testing and the study in Australia were nearly identical.
“Currently, this technology in Australia is looking at about 130,000 workers, and they have had some good results. They had a 69 percent reduction in industry costs in year one and 95 percent in year two,” Gaspar said.
He also spoke about working with companies to train workers on how to move better with AI.
Gaspar uses this technology to capture videos of workers in the field, and these videos are then analyzed with AI. Once the analysis is complete, Gaspar is provided with a report that grades how an employee moves and how they can improve their movements to reduce injury.
Technology's important role in the future of mining
The speakers at MiningTech North America represent a small portion of the thousands of technology companies working in the resource sector, but they outlined important challenges for the industry.
Understanding all assets at a mine site is critical for operators, whether they are looking at site machinery, electrical grid components or people essential to operations. New technologies can provide at-a-glance overviews of site status, helping to predict when problems may arise and how to better plan for proper maintenance.
Applying the right kind of technology in the right way can help companies maintain uptime and optimize mine sites.
Downtime and lost productivity can be far more costly than preventative maintenance in the long run. Ultimately, new technologies can help ensure profitability for companies and improve value for shareholders.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Corporate Presentation
The Directors of Tolu Minerals Limited ("Tolu", ASX:TOK, OTCQX:TOLUF) are pleased to release an updated Corporate Presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tolu Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Amaero Secures Long-Term Supply Agreement for U.S.-Melt Titanium Bar
Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) ("Amaero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a 3-year Supply Agreement for U.S.-melt and forged titanium alloy bar with The Perryman Company ("Perryman").
For the 3-year term of the contract, Perryman will be Amaero's preferred and primary supplier of high quality, reliable and scalable U.S.-melt and forged titanium alloy bar feedstock for its atomization of premium spherical powder. The Agreement provides a baseline price in CY2025. For the subsequent years of the contract, the base price increases annually by an agreed upon fixed percentage and includes a variable raw material surcharge that's based on a reference index market price for Ti64. Amaero has provided non-binding estimates of minimum annual demand and will provide Perryman with updates on a quarterly basis. Amaero has not provided a take or pay guarantee; however, the stipulated pricing is based on achieving minimum annual order threshold of 45 metric tonnes for CY2025 and 100 metric tonnes for CY2026 and CY2027. The contract does not provide a maximum volume and it is understood that Amaero may increase volume to meet its order demand.
Hank J. Holland, Amaero Chairman and CEO commented,
"Amaero aims to be the premium C103, refractory and titanium spherical powder producer with a vertically-integrated U.S. domestic supply chain. Securing a long-term U.S.-sourced supply agreement for titanium bar from a global leader in titanium melt and forging is an important milestone for Amaero and an important step towards securing a U.S. domestic supply chain for additive / advanced manufacturing of titanium end-parts.
Amaero has taken bold actions and made decisive investments to commission the largest U.S. domestic atomization capacity for C103, refractory and titanium alloy powders. After decades of offshoring manufacturing, we have atrophied our manufacturing capabilities, we have created critical vulnerabilities in the domestic supply chain and we have lost approximately 40% of the domestic manufacturing workforce. Acting with a sense of urgency to improve the resiliency and the scalability of the U.S. domestic manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem is an imperative for both national security and for economic prosperity.
We are excited to establish a strategic partnership with Perryman and look forward to growing the breadth and the scale of the preferred supplier relationship."
About Amaero
Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, USA. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder metallurgy parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Amaero International Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant Silver and Base Metals in Rock Chips at Lennons Find
Orange Minerals NL (ASX: OMX) (“Orange” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received significant assay results from recent rock chip sampling at the Lennon’s Find project near Marble Bar in the Pilbara (Figure 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Significant gold, silver and base metal results from rock chips, validating historical work at Hammerhead and Tiger deposits.
- Highest values: Gold (5.45 g/t OLRS4), Silver (988 g/t OLRS4), Copper (4.96% OLRS4), Lead (12.07% OLRS2) and Zinc (4.44% OLRS6)
- Planning for further ground works in Q1 2025 underway, in-conjunction with application for Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for co-funding of a deep diamond drill program
Figure 1 – OMX Rock Chip Sample Locations – M 45/368
Rock Chip Sampling
Five rock chip samples were collected during the recent Lennons Find IP survey to validate samples collected by Jabiru Metals Limited in 2005 (Figure 1). Four of the samples were taken on the Hammerhead gossan and one sample from the Tiger deposit. Twenty-four samples were collected by Jabiru Metals Limited in 2005, over a strike length of 4km along the Lennons Find main zone. The highest assay results from the Orange Minerals sample were gold (5.45 g/t OLRS4), silver (988 g/t OLRS4), copper (4.96% OLRS4), lead (12.07% OLRS2) and zinc (4.44% OLRS6). These results correlated well with high grade values in the Jabiru Metals samples. Jabiru Metals assays are reproduced in Appendix 1 and Orange Minerals samples in Table 1. For historical drillhole collars and results see Laconia Resources Limited ASX announcements (9 March 2011, 3 October 2011 and 12 October 2011).
Table 1 – Lennons Find Rock Chip assays
Figure 2: – Lennons Find Location Map
Background Lennon’s Find
In August 2023 a binding term sheet was entered into with Musketeer Mining Ltd, to acquire up to a 75% share in the Lennon’s Find Polymetallic Project 75km south-east of Marble Bar in the Pilbara region, WA. Lennon’s Find includes a Mining Lease with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.55 Mt at 5.9% zinc, 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, 0.28 g/t Au, and 84g/t Ag (Optiro 2019).
Orange can earn 51% of the Lennon’s Find Project (M45/368) by spending A$500,000 by 31 March 2026 (which included an upfront payment of A$200,000). Orange may earn up to 75% of the Lennon’s Find Project by spending an additional A$500,000 (A$1.0 million in total) by 31 March 2028.
Figure 3- Lennon’s Find Mining Lease M 45/368
Geological Setting
The Lennon’s Find project is located in the Archean Marble Bar greenstone belt on the SE boundary of the Mount Edgar Batholith. The greenstone rocks are comprised of felsic schists of the Duffer Formation overlain by the Apex Basalt, and both formations are part of the Warrawoona Group. The package dips to the SE beneath, or faulted against, rocks of the Fortescue Group. The Duffer Formation is comprised of three laterally persistent units: a basal quartzo – feldspathic schist (Unit 1), meta sedimentary rocks, mostly psammites and pelites (Unit 2) and an upper quartz – muscovite schist (Unit 3). All the known base metal sulphide deposits occur within the upper part of the Duffer Formation.
Base metal mineralisation at Lennon’s Find is considered to be VMS style and has been mapped over a strike of 4.5km as discontinuous gossans and disseminated sulphide zones (Figure 4). The base metal mineralisation is predominantly Zn – Pb – Cu – Ag – Au, with significant amounts of barite, and occurs as stratiform, lenticular bodies. Five deposits have been identified being Grey Nurse, Tiger, Hammerhead, Mako and Bronze Whaler (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Orange Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
