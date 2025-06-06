​​Magmatic Closing In on Potential New Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Calais

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.
June 05, 2025
Myall FJVA Project (Farm-in and Joint Venture with Fortescue)
Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing activities at our Myall Project with FMG Resources Pty Ltd (‘Fortescue’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) near Narromine in New South Wales.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing activities at our Myall Project with FMG Resources Pty Ltd (‘Fortescue’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) near Narromine in New South Wales. This drilling program1, organised pursuant to the Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement signed between the Company and Fortescue in March 2024 (ASX MAG 8 March 2024), was designed to test multiple regional conceptual targets (Calais, Barina, SLR, Monaro, Sandman) based on geophysical and geochemical modelling conducted by Fortescue, as well as test and extend Magmatic’s geological model at the Corvette – Kingswood copper-gold maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate2.
- A second diamond drill hole (FMD0508, 393.8 m; Table 2; Figures 1-5) was completed at the Calais prospect, following up on previously released results from FMD0504: 10.8 m at 0.39% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au (from 197 m to 207.8 m, at end of hole) within 42.8 m at 0.19% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au (from 165 m to eoh). Best assay results include;
- 11.7m at 0.59 g/t Au, 0.38% Zn, 2.9 g/t Ag, 1.8 ppm Mo, 0.05% Cu (from 138 m)
- 8 m at 0.23% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au (255m) within 26 m at 0.14 % Cu, 0.08 g/t Au (from 241m)
- 26m at 0.10 % Cu, 0.01 g/t Au (from 329m)
- The above results are within a broad magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite zone of 271.2m at 660ppm Cu (122.6 to 393.8m end of hole) in intensely magnetite-epidote altered diorite.
- Magmatic interpret these results to indicate that the copper and gold intercepts in FMD0504 and FMD0508 at Calais are within the wallrock of a mineralised porphyry system and the anomalous gold result in FMD0508 is potentially related to an epithermal overprint at the upper levels of a porphyry system. Further work, including drilling, is required to vector to the centre of the system. Magmatic staff and consultants are working closely with Fortescue to further understand the system and refine the geological framework of the Narromine Igneous Complex.
- FMD0508 is only the second deep hole at Calais and the controls on mineralisation are not well understood. The high-grade copper intercept in FMD0504 was not intersected in FMD0508, and so significant search space remains to be tested.
- For this drilling program, including results for FMD0501 to FMD0507 reported in March (ASX MAG 25 March 2025), 12 holes for 2,988 m were completed (FMD0501 to FMD0512, Table 1). Assay results have been received for FMD0508 (Calais) and FMD0509 (Monaro). Results for the remaining holes (FMD0510- 512 Monaro and Sandman) are pending and will be reported once results are received.
Commenting on the latest diamond drilling results from the Myall FJVA Project, Magmatic Resources’ Managing Director Mr David Richardson said:
“The gold mineralisation intersected by recent drilling at Calais has continued to open up this second exploration front within the Myall FJVA Project and intersecting a gold-copper zone at this early stage is very encouraging. We are working closely with Fortescue on a follow-up program.”
Figure1.Calais conceptual geological cross section looking north with drilling over 3D modelled magnetic isosurfaces of equal field strength with interpreted magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite shell
This article includes content from Magmatic Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
23h
Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$3,210 in 2025 as Central Banks Buy and Trade Tensions Grow
Leading gold analysis firm Metals Focus published its annual flagship Gold Focus report on Thursday (June 5).
The report outlines the key trends influencing the gold market and price over the past year, noting that the metal experienced a remarkable run in 2024, driven by improving investor sentiment toward the yellow metal.
Throughout the year, the gold price surged at a blistering pace, starting 2024 at around the US$1,980 per ounce mark and reaching a peak of US$2,790 at the end of October. Since then, gold has continued to climb, setting repeated record highs since the start of 2025 — the most recent occurred on May 6, when gold reached US$3,437.
Metals Focus anticipates that the underlying conditions supporting gold's record run will persist through 2025, with the price expected to reach a yearly average of US$3,210, a record high.
Yearly and quarterly gold price charts with 2025 forecast.
Charts via Metals Focus.
What’s behind the shift in investor sentiment?
Up until the start of 2025, investor sentiment remained low, particularly in western markets where exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows for much of the year. It wasn’t until October, as the price of gold approached the US$2,800 mark, that ETF inflows in the US and Europe began to gain positive momentum.
Significant purchases by central banks in Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe provided essential pricing support for gold behind the price gains in 2024. Overall, central banks added a record 1,086 metric tons throughout the year.
This buying was driven by countries aiming to diversify their monetary holdings away from the US dollar, as gold serves as a non-liability-bearing reserve asset. The shift in monetary policy has gained attention over the past several years, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing concerns over US overreach following the country’s actions to cut Russia off from the global banking system and restrict the use of the US dollar.
Investors also noted the persistent tensions between Russia and Ukraine, along with fears that the Israel–Gaza conflict could escalate into a broader regional war, which further influenced sentiment in favour of gold as a haven asset.
Geopolitics, uncertainty provide additional price support in 2025
The underlying global drivers have persisted into early 2025, accompanied by new tailwinds for the gold market.
These include the chaos caused by US trade policy, which has created a rift between the world’s largest economy and key trading partners, notably Canada, Mexico, and China. Tariffs have heightened the expectation of a trade war that could affect supply chains and future trade agreements.
The severity, permanence, and outcomes of these measures have only just begun to be felt in the market. US market data registered a slight uptick in inflation numbers for May, and the US Federal Reserve suggested that uncertainty played a role in its decision to maintain interest rates at its last meeting on May 6-7.
Policies enacted by the Trump administration since the beginning of the year have led to a slowdown in global economic growth and have even raised the spectre of a recession as the tariffs threaten to reverse global central banks’ fight against inflation.
In addition to US foreign policy, its ballooning debt continues to erode confidence in the US dollar as the global reserve currency. The current US debt sits around US$37 trillion. The Trump administration pledged to tackle growing debt by cutting government spending through new initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency.
However, a new spending bill that would essentially extend Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would reduce federal income by US$4.5 billion, with minimal decrease in spending to offset this loss.
The overall sustainability of the US economy has raised significant concern among investors, particularly as expectations suggest that Trump’s policies will worsen the debt crisis in the US. This has led to considerable instability in US and global equity markets since the start of the year, resulting in increased inflows into gold and gold-backed securities.
Supply and demand outlook
High prices are causing significant shifts in market demand, leading Metals Focus to predict a net decline of 9 percent in 2025, with total tonnage falling to 4,246 metric tons from the 4,669 metric tons recorded in 2024.
Leading the way is jewellery, the largest demand segment, which is projected to decrease by 16 percent in 2025, dropping from 2,011 metric tons in 2024 to 1,696 metric tons, with India and China contributing the most substantial declines.
In India, a shift towards lighter weight and lower karat pieces is expected to accelerate, while in China, high prices, weak consumer sentiment, and a sluggish economy will impact demand there.
In other countries, jewellery demand is likely to be affected by high prices, low consumer confidence, and economic uncertainty.
Gold supply and demand.
Chart via Metals Focus.
Additionally, central banks are expected to slow their pace of buying, with Metals Focus suggesting an 8 percent decline to 1,000 metric tons, down from the record 1,089 metric tons purchased the previous year.
However, these declines will be offset by increases in other sectors.
Net physical demand is predicted to rise by 2 percent to 1,218 metric tons from 1,191 metric tons in 2024 as more investors will be drawn to gold to diversify their portfolios amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension.
The expectation is that much of the increase will be driven by Chinese investment, followed by a recovery in European markets. Conversely, the US may experience some decline as investors there seek to take profits while gold continues to trade near record-high prices.
Gold supply is projected to see modest growth in 2025, with Metals Focus forecasting a 1 percent increase to 3,694 metric tons from the 3,661 metric tons recorded in 2024. Higher output is anticipated globally, with the exceptions of Asia, Oceania, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
A significant contributor is a 19 percent increase in North American output as Artemis Gold’s (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) Blackwater mine, B2Gold’s (TSX:BTO,NYSE:BTG) Goose Project, and Calibre Mining’s (TSX:CXB,OTCQB:CXBMF) Valentine mine come online. Similarly, Central and South America are expected to see several new mines begin operations in 2025, resulting in a 23 percent increase in regional output.
The firm expects recycling to remain stable, despite predictions that gold prices will reach record highs for the remainder of 2025.
Metals Focus attributes this stability to weak retail destocking in China, which corresponds with low demand for jewellery. In the West, recycling is anticipated to be affected by near-market stock depletion and increased exchange rates of old for new jewellery in price-sensitive markets.
Furthermore, producer debt obligations must be addressed alongside periods of high capital expenditures for certain producers, which is anticipated to result in heightened hedging activity by year-end.
Investor takeaway
Overall, Metals Focus predicts a strong year for gold prices, driven by a global macro environment characterized by trade wars, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions.
While higher prices may reduce discretionary spending on gold products, investors are turning to the gold market to diversify their portfolios, further contributing to a rise in gold prices in 2024 and 2025.
However, elevated prices will likely benefit producers who have spent recent years finding operational efficiencies and offsetting cost increases from a heightened inflationary environment. This situation has led to higher margins and a healthy balance sheet in 2024, which Metals Focus believes is likely to continue into 2025.
Although exploration activities faced a global downturn in 2024, there were notable exceptions. Metals Focus noted that mining data firm Opaxe recorded a 10 percent decrease in global exploration reports in 2024. However, Canada, Australia, and the US made up 70 percent of the total updates, indicating a preference for politically stable jurisdictions.
Investors in the gold market may benefit from paying attention to these trends, as producers aim to expand mining operations or seek new deposits to replenish depleting resources.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, own shares of Calibre Mining.
Signing of Binding Share Purchase Agreement Tabakorole and Yanfolila, Mali
Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) (Marvel or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (Agreement) with Anchises Capital LLC (Anchises) to sell its interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects in Mali via the sale of the issued capital of Marvel’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Marvel Gold Australia Pty Ltd, Sola Mining SARL and Yanfo SARL (Subsidiaries) that hold Marvel’s interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects (Transaction).
Marvel and Anchises had previously signed a binding Term Sheet dated 3 March 2025 to proceed with the Transaction, subject to completion of a definitive full- form agreement (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 4 March 2025), and the Agreement reflects the terms of the earlier Term Sheet.
Transaction Highlights
- Anchises has agreed to proceed with the Transaction prior to the official renewal of the tenements comprising the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects.
- Total consideration of AUD$1,650,000 comprising of:
- An up-front, non-refundable, Exclusivity Fee of AUD$150,000 which has been received by Marvel.
- AUD$1,500,000 (Final Payment) payable within 20 business days after the date of signing the Agreement.
Following Completion of the Transaction, Marvel’s sole remaining project in Mali will be the Kolondieba Gold Project which is under a Earn-in and Joint Venture agreement with Resolute Mining Limited.
Executive Director Tim Strong Commented:“We are delighted to have entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement with Anchises, marking a significant milestone in our strategic portfolio realignment. This transaction not only reinforces our commitment to divesting the Company’s Mali assets but also strengthens our balance sheet with additional cash. Coupled with the recent acquisition of the highly prospective Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania, this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Marvel as we sharpen our focus on high-impact growth opportunities.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marvel Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Asra Strengthens Leadership & Technical Team to Drive Leonora Gold Strategy
Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR; “Asra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce key updates to its leadership and technical team. Effectively immediately, Mr Paul Stephen has been appointed Managing Director, and Mr Ziggy Lubieniecki has been engaged as a Geological Consultant to assist Asra Minerals’ exploration programs.
Highlights
- Mr Paul Stephen appointed Managing Director, transitioning from his current role as Chief Executive Officer.
- Highly experienced geologist, Mr Ziggy Lubieniecki, appointed as Geological Consultant to support Asra’s exploration programs.
- Appointments significantly enhance Asra’s capabilities to execute its strategic objectives for its flagship Leonora gold Project.
These appointments underscore Asra’s commitment to building a high-calibre team to advance its portfolio of projects. The Company is confident that these leadership and technical enhancements will strengthen its capabilities to deliver on its exploration objectives and create shareholder value.
The Company also wishes to advise that Mr Paul Summers will be stepping down from his executive role and will remain as a Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr Summers for his contributions as an executive and is pleased to retain his services as a Non-Executive Chairman.
Appointment of Managing Director
Mr Stephen has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since December 2024. During this time, he has been instrumental in driving Asra’s refined strategic focus on its Leonora Gold Project. His transition to Managing Director reflects his significant contributions to date and the Board’s confidence in his leadership to execute Asra’s strategic objectives and deliver shareholder value.
Asra Minerals Non-Executive Chairman, Paul Summers:“We are delighted to appoint Paul as Managing Director. His deep understanding of our projects, coupled with his extensive experience in the resources sector, makes him the ideal leader to steer Asra through its next exciting chapter. The appointment provides continuity and strong director as we focus on unlocking the value of our assets.”
Appointment of Highly Experienced Geological Consultant
The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lubieniecki as a Geological Consultant to provide valuable direction to support Asra’s ongoing exploration programs.
Mr Lubieniecki is a highly respected geologist with over 39 years’ experience in mineral exploration, discovery and project development across gold and a range of key commodities. Mr Lubieniecki has previously held senior geological positions where he played pivotal roles in major discoveries, including the discovery and advancement of Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) 6.2 million ounce Gruyere Gold Project.
His expertise will be invaluable in guiding Asra’s exploration strategies, including unlocking newly identified targets and extensions to current resources at both the Leonora South and Leonora North Gold Projects.
Asra Minerals incoming Managing Director, Paul Stephen:“We are thrilled to welcome Ziggy to an active role supporting Asra’s broader geological team. His extensive geological knowledge and proven track record in exploration and discovery will be an important asset as we accelerate activities across our project portfolio. I look forward to working closely with him to enhance our geological understanding and drive discovery success”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asra Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Harvest Gold CEO Outlines Strategic Play in Québec’s Gold-rich Abitibi Region
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) President and CEO Rick Mark believes the company has a strong position in Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, emphasizing the highly prospective Urban-Barry belt, "a very well-known mine-producing belt."
“The exciting thing about the Urban-Barry belt is it contains a (gold) deposit called Windfall, which Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) just bought from Osisko Mining,” Mark noted. “Now, the interesting thing about that as well is that the belt itself is basically owned by Gold Fields, except for the three large properties that Harvest Gold has in the belt.”
The company's flagship Mosseau project is a priority, with historic drilling in the north showing "some very nice results," while the central area, previously unworked, is now yielding positive prospecting and geochemistry results. Harvest Gold plans to secure financing in June and begin drilling in July, with results expected in September or October.
"You want to be holding the stock before these results (are released)," Mark told investors.
Although today's high gold price has not fully translated to junior financings due to shifts in investor interest, Mark stressed the "dramatic" returns possible from discoveries in the junior space, drawing parallels to past successes. He affirmed Harvest Gold is de-risking the project as much as possible, with huge potential for discovery.
Watch the full interview with Rick Mark, president and CEO of Harvest Gold, above.
NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 7.04 g/t AuEq Over 15.2 Meters Within 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 29.0 Meters , and Expands Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 400 Meters Along Strike at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada
Key Highlights
- Some of the highest gold-antimony grades seen to date at Resurrection Ridge including:
- LIM-46: 7.04 g/t AuEq* over 15.2 meters (6.37 g/t Au and 0.15% Sb), within 4.14 g/t AuEq* over 29.0 meters (3.56 g/t Au and 0.13% Sb
- LB016: 0.61 g/t AuEq* over 36.6 meters from surface (0.16 g/t Au and 0.10% Sb) extending mineralization over 400 meters along strike and opening up large, undrilled areas of the Project for further expansion; the mineralization footprint now expands over 800 meters at Resurrection Ridge (see Figure 1, Figure 2) within a larger +5 km strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley (Figure 3)
- *Gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
- Drillholes at Resurrection Ridge are drilled with spacing showing strong potential to advance the Project to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (see Figure 1)
- Over 20 holes have been released to date; the Company has more than 30 holes with pending results from Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley
- Metallurgical testwork program has commenced with over 100 kg bulk sample from the Project and NevGold core drilling; results are expected over the coming weeks
- Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley oxide gold-antimony mineralization demonstrates the significant oxide gold-antimony potential across a large, open mineralized footprint (Figure 1, Figure 4)
- All areas at the Project with gold-antimony potential are permitted and ready to drill under the Limo Butte Plan of Operations ("PoO") approved in November-2024 ( see NevGold News Release from November 27, 2024 )
- Significant antimony (Sb) upside: historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but drill intervals exceeded the limit ; these samples are currently being re-assayed at American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada
- NevGold will continue re-evaluating historical drilling from the Project, focusing on both oxide gold and antimony
Limo Butte Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update
NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:
- Evaluate the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (in progress) ;
- Re-analyze historical drilling with focus on gold and antimony (in progress) ;
- Metallurgical testwork (in progress) ;
- Drill test gold-antimony targets (in planning phase) .
Figure 1 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results.
To view image please click here
Figure 2 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project cross-section with selected gold-antimony drillhole results. Thin colored discs show Antimony (Sb ppm) in drilling, and wide colored discs show Gold (Au ppm) in drilling.
To view image please click here
Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results at Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.
To view image please click here
NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "These results have some of the highest oxide gold-antimony grades that we have seen to date at Limo Butte. We have also started to expand the mineralization footprint at Resurrection Ridge, with over 800 meters defined, and we still have over 30 holes to release prior to commencing our 2025 drill program. We are continuing to see exceptional oxide gold-antimony results across a large area at the Project, and we will remain focused on adding to the mineralization footprint and filling in some of the gaps in the gold-antimony geological database, with the goal of rapidly advancing Limo Butte to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in 2025 . Our metallurgical testwork program continues to advance to outline the optimal flowsheet to recover the gold and antimony, and we are expecting results over the coming weeks. The environment is optimal to continue to advance and unlock the gold-antimony potential at Limo Butte as there is a clear commitment from the United States to advance high-quality, domestic, mineral projects ."
Historical and Re-Assayed Drill Results
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Resurrection Ridge
|LIM-46
|29.0
|3.56
|0.13%
|4.14
|120.4
|149.4
|including
|15.2
|6.37
|0.15%
|7.04
|126.5
|141.7
|LB016
|36.6
|0.16
|0.10%
|0.61
|0
|36.6
|LB018***
|74.7
|0.45
|0.23%
|1.47
|36.6
|111.3
|including
|18.2
|0.92
|0.60%
|3.59
|73.2
|91.4
|also including
|6.0
|0.31
|0.96%
|4.61
|73.2
|79.2
|LB030***
|12.2
|0.58
|0.32%
|2.03
|170.7
|182.9
|LB002***
|25.0
|0.07
|0.13%
|0.67
|0.0
|25.0
|LB21-002***
|64.0
|0.72
|0.33%
|2.19
|48.2
|112.2
|including
|24.1
|1.47
|0.60%
|4.17
|50.6
|74.7
|also including
|4.5
|1.43
|2.10%
|10.86
|67.4
|71.9
|LB21-003***
|20.1
|1.91
|0.17%
|2.68
|62.5
|82.6
|LB024***
|61.0
|0.26
|0.18%
|1.07
|79.3
|140.2
|LB023***
|67.1
|1.30
|0.18%
|2.11
|24.4
|91.5
|including
|30.5
|2.79
|0.33%
|4.29
|30.5
|61.0
|also including
|16.8
|5.05
|0.46%
|7.12
|42.7
|59.4
|LB029***
|79.3
|0.53
|0.14%
|1.16
|122.0
|201.2
|including
|18.3
|0.52
|0.30%
|1.86
|128.0
|146.3
|LB013***
|49.7
|0.15
|0.26%
|1.29
|30.8
|80.5
|LB21-005***
|79.2
|0.22
|0.08%
|0.56
|64.5
|143.7
|including
|8.6
|0.59
|0.46%
|2.66
|65.5
|74.1
|LB006***
|86.9
|1.11
|0.30%
|2.46
|36.6
|123.4
|including
|12.8
|1.83
|0.87%
|5.75
|79.2
|92.0
|also including
|6.7
|2.29
|+1%****
|6.77
|85.3
|92.0
|LB001***
|63.9
|0.21
|0.33%
|1.69
|13.1
|77.0
|including
|17.7
|0.38
|0.83%
|4.10
|55.2
|72.8
|also including
|6.4
|0.16
|+1%****
|4.64
|55.2
|61.6
|LB003***
|22.3
|2.26
|0.32%
|3.69
|67.1
|89.3
|including
|7.9
|5.97
|0.57%
|8.55
|81.4
|89.3
|LB004***
|110.4
|0.19
|0.12%
|0.73
|0.0
|110.4
|including
|36.6
|0.24
|0.21%
|1.16
|6.7
|43.3
|LIM-40***
|54.9
|1.20
|0.64%
|4.07
|18.3
|73.2
|including
|12.2
|2.12
|+1%****
|6.60
|48.8
|61.0
|LIM-45***
|36.6
|1.23
|0.40%
|3.02
|24.4
|61.0
|including
|12.2
|0.35
|+1%****
|4.83
|36.6
|48.8
|LIM-48***
|61.0
|0.77
|0.41%
|2.61
|24.4
|85.4
|including
|24.4
|0.37
|0.77%
|3.82
|48.8
|73.2
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Cadillac Valley
|LB22-007***
|169.2
|0.89
|0.18%
|1.70
|213.5
|382.7
|including
|54.4
|2.26
|0.13%
|2.85
|213.5
|267.9
|also including
|3.10
|0.76
|2.76%
|13.15
|259.2
|267.9
|LB22-006***
|124.7
|0.84
|0.11%
|1.34
|127.4
|252.1
|including
|24.3
|1.32
|0.20%
|2.23
|160.6
|184.9
|LB22-019***
|28.9
|1.09
|0.04%
|1.27
|170.7
|199.6
|LB054***
|12.2
|0.42
|0.08%
|0.79
|12.2
|24.4
*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
***Selected drillholes released in previous News Releases on February 27, 2025, March 26, 2025, April 10, 2025, April 24, 2025, May 13, 2025, and June 3, 2025.
**** Historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but many drill intervals exceeded the limit.
Limo Butte Geology & Antimony Summary
A review of historical geochemical and drilling data at the Limousine Butte Project has identified multiple areas with strong gold-antimony potential. These zones correlate closely with outcrops of the Devonian Pilot Shale, the primary host rock for Carlin-type gold mineralization in the area. Positive gold grade at Limousine Butte is typically associated with silicification and the formation of jasperoid breccias within the Pilot Shale, an alteration feature also observed in the positive antimony results.
Through the Project data review, the Company uncovered reports detailing two small-scale historic mining operations at the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect within the Limo Butte Project boundary. The Nevada Antimony Mine featured two prospect pits that extracted stibnite (formula: Sb 2 S 3 ) from a hydrothermal breccia. The Lage Antimony Prospect reported historical unverified sampling results with up to 14.46% Antimony with additional prospect pits extracting antimony.
Historical geochemical rock chip sampling within the past-producing Golden Butte pit from a Brigham Young University ("BYU") Thesis study produced numerous results that exceeded 1% antimony in jasperoid breccias (see Figure 1). Several results were greater than 5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite . BYU Thesis Report
NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, comments: "These results are some of the strongest gold-antimony grades seen at the Project. It is also encouraging to see the mineralization extend along strike to the south where there is little antimony assay drill data, and to the north where there is minimal historical drilling. With our robust understanding of the structures and key mineralization host rocks, these areas will be a focus of our 2025 drilling as we look to expand the oxide gold-antimony mineralization footprint along strike . We are excited to commence our 2025 drill program shortly which will be focused on strengthening our current gold-antimony geological database , along with making new gold-antimony discoveries. "
Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Project with historical antimony in rock chips and soils. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km. To view image please click here
US Executive Order – Announced March 20, 2025
The Company is pleased to report the recent, sweeping Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply . Antimony (Sb) has been identified as an important "Critical Mineral" in the United States essential for national security, clean energy, and technology applications, yet no domestically mined supply currently exists.
The Executive Order invokes the use of the Defense Production Act as part of a broad United States ("US") Government effort to expand domestic minerals production on national security grounds. As it relates to project permitting, the Order states that it will "identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions…to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals." Furthermore, the Order includes provisions to accelerate access to private and public capital for domestic projects, including the creation of a "dedicated mineral and mineral production fund for domestic investments" under the Development Finance Corporation ("DFC").
This decisive action by the US Government highlights the urgent need to expand domestic minerals output to support supply chain security in the United States. This important Order will help revitalize domestic mineral production by improving the permitting process and providing financial support to qualifying domestic projects.
Importance of Antimony
Antimony is considered a "Critical Mineral" by the United States based on the U.S. Geological Survey's 2022 list (U.S.G.S. (2022)). "Critical Minerals" are metals and non-metals essential to the economy and national security. Antimony is utilized in all manners of military applications, including the manufacturing of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. Other uses include technology (semi-conductors, circuit boards, electric switches, fluorescent lighting, high quality clear glass and lithium-ion batteries) and clean-energy storage.
Globally, approximately 90% of the world's current antimony supply is produced by China, Russia, and Tajikistan. Beginning on September 15, 2024, China, which is responsible for nearly half of all global mined antimony output and dominates global refinement and processing, announced that it will restrict antimony exports. In December-2024, China explicitly restricted antimony exports to the United States citing its dual military and civilian uses, which further exacerbated global supply chain concerns. (Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024)) The U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") has designated antimony as a "Critical Mineral" due to its importance in national security, and governments are now prioritizing domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Projects exploring antimony sources in North America play a key role in addressing these challenges.
Perpetua Resources Corp. ("Perpetua", NASDAQ:PPTA, TSX:PPTA) has the most advanced domestic gold-antimony project in the United States. Perpetua's project, known as Stibnite, is located in Idaho approximately 130 km northeast of NevGold's Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus projects. Positive advancements at Stibnite including the technical development and permitting has led to US$75 million in Department of Defense ("DOD") awards, and over $1.8 billion in indicative financing from the Export Import Bank of the United States ("US EXIM") ( see Perpetua Resources News Release from April 8, 2024 ) (Perpetua Resources. (2025))
Drillhole Orientation Details
|Hole ID
|Target Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|LIM-46
|RR
|667271
|4417374
|2187
|182.9
|0
|-90
|LIM016
|RR
|666518
|4417359
|2073
|91
|0
|-90
|LB018
|RR
|666993
|4417308
|2132
|152.4
|0
|-90
|LB030
|RR
|667143
|4417273
|2174
|193.5
|0
|-60
|LB002
|RR
|667177
|4417244
|2192
|182.9
|82
|-50
|LB21-002
|RR
|666979
|4417343
|2117
|151.8
|0
|90
|LB21-003
|RR
|667061
|4417417
|2129
|183.5
|0
|90
|LB024
|RR
|667217
|4417423
|2159
|189
|70
|-80
|LB023
|RR
|667143
|4417273
|2174
|187
|70
|-60
|LB029
|RR
|667128
|4417307
|2162
|237.7
|0
|-90
|LB013
|RR
|667142
|4417273
|2177
|164.7
|90
|-50
|LB21-005
|RR
|667279
|4417487
|2179
|253.8
|0
|-90
|LB006
|RR
|667030
|4417384
|2125
|152.7
|0
|-90
|LB001
|RR
|667036
|4417384
|2125
|77
|0
|-90
|LB003
|RR
|667134
|4417528
|2133
|129.4
|0
|-90
|LB004
|RR
|667313
|4417277
|2239
|198.7
|270
|-50
|LIM-40
|RR
|667018
|4417409
|2124
|289.6
|0
|-90
|LIM-45
|RR
|666929
|4417389
|2103
|179.8
|0
|-90
|LIM-48
|RR
|666927
|4417374
|2105
|286.5
|0
|-90
|LB22-007
|CV
|665211
|4415453
|2031
|403.5
|254
|-86
|LB22-006
|CV
|664692
|4414921
|2042
|379.8
|144
|-77
|LB22-019
|CV
|664433
|4414318
|2096
|335.3
|116
|-66
|LB054
|CV
|665323
|4415090
|2059
|157.0
|0
|-90
Figure 5 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity To view image please click here
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Signed"
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .
Historical Data Validation
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.
The Company's Qualified Person ("QP"), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.
Geochemical ICP (5g) analysis for the Wilson, Christianson and Tingey report was completed by Geochemical Services Inc. and the XRF analyses (glass disk or pellets) by Brigham Young University.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, and the exploration potential at Limousine Butte. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
References
Blackmon, D. (2021) Antimony: The Most Important Mineral You Never Heard Of. Article Prepared by Forbes.
Kurtenbach, E. (2024) China Bans Exports to US of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony in response to Chip Sanctions . Article Prepared by AP News.
Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024) China Bans Export of Critical Minerals to US as Trade Tensions Escalate . Article Prepared by Reuters.
Lv, A. and Jackson, L. (2025) China's Curbs on Exports of Strategic Minerals . Article Prepared by Reuters.
Perpetua Resources. (2025) Antimony Summary . Articles and Videos Prepared by Perpetua Resources.
Sangine, E. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2023 . Antimony Summary Report prepared by U.S.G.S
U.S.G.S. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey Releases 2022 List of Critical Minerals . Reported Prepared by U.S.G.S
Wilson, D.,J., Christiansen, E., H., and Tingey, D., G., 1994, Geology and Geochemistry of the Golden Butte Mine- A Small Carlin- Type Gold Deposit in Eastern Nevada: Brigham Young University Geology Studies, v.40, P.185-211. BYU V.40 P.185-211.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Satellite Imagery and Gold Exploration
Exploring for gold is a costly endeavor that often comes with great risks, especially for junior mining companies.
These small-scale companies are faced with the challenge of locating a metal that is extremely rare, and even if they do find it, they need to ensure gold is present in economically viable quantities.
That’s where the use of satellite imagery and remote sensing comes in. Using satellite systems scanning for gold helps explorers survey land without having to invest heavily in equipment or develop on-site infrastructure.
What was the original Landsat system?
When the first Landsat satellite was launched in 1972, geologists used sensors to collect simple data, such as surface features. They were able to get clues on potential mineral deposits beneath the surface, and could use the data for mapping. However, since then, imaging sensor technology has undergone rapid advancements that have allowed explorers to collect increasingly more useful data.
The very first sensors used on satellites were problematic, mainly because of their poor spectral resolution and inadequate spectral coverage. These limitations rapidly changed in the early 1980s with the launch of Landsat 4 and 5, which carried the Thematic Mapper scanning system. The system added coverage of the short-wave infrared and mid-infrared regions of the spectrum.
The Thematic Mapper scanning system is still used as an exploration tool, but newer satellites have been launched with better spectral resolution and accuracy when determining surface mineralogy.
Satellites are now fitted with hyperspectral sensors that identify materials without having to view them in person. Spectral data is collected by aircraft and satellites using infrared, near-infrared, thermal-infrared and short-wave technology. Geologists can use this data to pick out rock units and find clues about subsurface deposits of minerals, oil and gas and groundwater.
The technology in satellite systems has advanced to the point where they can be used to identify and map not only individual mineral species, but also chemical variations within the molecular structure of the crystal lattice of the mineral.
The resolution of sensors on satellites can’t be compared to aircraft spectral remote sensors, but these satellites do come with other advantages. For example, gold-prospecting satellite systems are able to collect more data from larger areas without having to fly any aircraft over the land of interest.
What are the benefits of satellite imagery in mineral exploration?
With the ability to determine texture and type from miles above the ground, locating, analyzing, identifying and mapping the composition of the Earth’s surface is now greatly advanced. Here are a few benefits of using satellites for detecting gold in mineral exploration.
Lower costs and risks
Satellite imagery helps reduce the cost of surveying land due to the fact that on-site personnel and equipment aren’t needed. Explorers can instead use a number of data sources to draw valuable insights for potential projects. This is especially helpful for juniors that have to justify risks to gather financing or begin operations.
Value across the lifecycle
Geospatial data is critical to mineral exploration, but it can also be applied to all phases of the mining lifecycle. Satellite images can be used to inform activities like building mine infrastructure or anticipating risks that are linked to a site’s geography. The relatively low cost and high utility of satellite imagery makes it a versatile technology for explorers.
Data abundance
The advancement of sensor technologies has allowed companies to combine valuable satellite data with other information sources like drone mapping, feasibility studies and historical data about geographical sites.
Satellite imagery also helps gather data that otherwise wouldn’t be attainable due to challenges in topography or climate. Diversifying information sources and increasing the sheer amount of available data means miners and scientists can gather new insights through their analysis.
Companies are also able to feed these large data sets into artificial intelligence and machine learning tools that assist with pattern recognition and dataset interpretation, speeding up target identification.
Satellite imagery certainly isn’t the only tool available to explorers, but it serves as an excellent complement to more accurate and resource-intensive technologies like LiDAR, GPS surveying and unmanned aerial vehicles.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2011.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
