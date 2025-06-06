​​Magmatic Closing In on Potential New Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Calais

Myall FJVA Project (Farm-in and Joint Venture with Fortescue)

Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing activities at our Myall Project with FMG Resources Pty Ltd (‘Fortescue’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) near Narromine in New South Wales.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing activities at our Myall Project with FMG Resources Pty Ltd (‘Fortescue’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) near Narromine in New South Wales. This drilling program1, organised pursuant to the Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement signed between the Company and Fortescue in March 2024 (ASX MAG 8 March 2024), was designed to test multiple regional conceptual targets (Calais, Barina, SLR, Monaro, Sandman) based on geophysical and geochemical modelling conducted by Fortescue, as well as test and extend Magmatic’s geological model at the Corvette – Kingswood copper-gold maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate2.
  • A second diamond drill hole (FMD0508, 393.8 m; Table 2; Figures 1-5) was completed at the Calais prospect, following up on previously released results from FMD0504: 10.8 m at 0.39% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au (from 197 m to 207.8 m, at end of hole) within 42.8 m at 0.19% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au (from 165 m to eoh). Best assay results include;
    • 11.7m at 0.59 g/t Au, 0.38% Zn, 2.9 g/t Ag, 1.8 ppm Mo, 0.05% Cu (from 138 m)
    • 8 m at 0.23% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au (255m) within 26 m at 0.14 % Cu, 0.08 g/t Au (from 241m)
    • 26m at 0.10 % Cu, 0.01 g/t Au (from 329m)
    • The above results are within a broad magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite zone of 271.2m at 660ppm Cu (122.6 to 393.8m end of hole) in intensely magnetite-epidote altered diorite.
  • Magmatic interpret these results to indicate that the copper and gold intercepts in FMD0504 and FMD0508 at Calais are within the wallrock of a mineralised porphyry system and the anomalous gold result in FMD0508 is potentially related to an epithermal overprint at the upper levels of a porphyry system. Further work, including drilling, is required to vector to the centre of the system. Magmatic staff and consultants are working closely with Fortescue to further understand the system and refine the geological framework of the Narromine Igneous Complex.
  • FMD0508 is only the second deep hole at Calais and the controls on mineralisation are not well understood. The high-grade copper intercept in FMD0504 was not intersected in FMD0508, and so significant search space remains to be tested.
  • For this drilling program, including results for FMD0501 to FMD0507 reported in March (ASX MAG 25 March 2025), 12 holes for 2,988 m were completed (FMD0501 to FMD0512, Table 1). Assay results have been received for FMD0508 (Calais) and FMD0509 (Monaro). Results for the remaining holes (FMD0510- 512 Monaro and Sandman) are pending and will be reported once results are received.

Commenting on the latest diamond drilling results from the Myall FJVA Project, Magmatic Resources’ Managing Director Mr David Richardson said:

“The gold mineralisation intersected by recent drilling at Calais has continued to open up this second exploration front within the Myall FJVA Project and intersecting a gold-copper zone at this early stage is very encouraging. We are working closely with Fortescue on a follow-up program.”


Figure 1. Calais conceptual geological cross section looking north with drilling over 3D modelled magnetic isosurfaces of equal field strength with interpreted magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite shellFigure1.Calais conceptual geological cross section looking north with drilling over 3D modelled magnetic isosurfaces of equal field strength with interpreted magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite shell

