Lupaka Applies for Warrant Extension

Lupaka Gold Corp. (" Lupaka " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ") that are set to expire October 28, 2025.

The Company is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to extend the expiry date of the 2,000,000 Warrants to October 28, 2026. The 2,000,000 Warrants were originally issued on October 28, 2022 as part of the units issued under a private placement. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months. Since the issuance, no warrants have been exercised. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same. The warrant extension is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is a Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.
gellis@lupakagold.com
Tel: (604) 985-3147

or visit the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or its website at www.lupakagold.com


