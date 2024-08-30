Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF version

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 3,000 to 776,791,058 common shares with voting rights as of August 30, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from August 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on August 30, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/30/c7131.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Anax Metals Limited

High-Grade Copper-Zinc Confirmed at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Filo Obtains Interim Order

Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) (" Filo " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the " Court ") has issued an interim order (the " Interim Order ") regarding the Arrangement (as defined below) and authorizing Filo to proceed with various matters relating thereto, including among other things, the calling and holding of a special meeting of the Shareholders (as defined below) of Filo (the " Meeting ") to consider and vote on the proposed Arrangement. View PDF

At the Meeting, holders of the common shares (" Filo Shares ") of the Company (the " Shareholders "), and their duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, to pass, a special resolution relating to a proposed plan of arrangement whereby BHP Investments Canada Inc. (" BHP "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited and Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN) (OMX:LUMI) (together with BHP, the " Purchaser Parties ") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company not already owned by the Purchaser Parties and their respective affiliates by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement among Filo and the Purchaser Parties (the " Arrangement Agreement ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Labour Agreement at Caserones Mine

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that an agreement has been reached with the union at Caserones and accepted by the majority of the union members through a vote. Further to the press release dated August 12, 2024 entitled "Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine" a new collective bargaining agreement will be signed imminently. The Company will now focus on a safe back-to-work plan and an efficient ramp-up of operations which has been running at approximately 50% capacity during the labour action. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Askari Metals Hones Focus on Uranium, Lithium with Sale of Callawa Copper Project

South African explorer Askari Metals (ASX:AS2) has entered into a legally binding agreement to sell its Western Australia-based Callawa copper project to privately held company Muccanabout.

“Execution of this agreement with Muccanabout aligns with our mandate to streamline the operations of the company which is focused on uranium and lithium exploration in Tanzania and Namibia,” said Managing Director Gino D’Anna.

Askari will receive AU$125,000 through the sale, which was announced on Friday (August 23). Muccanabout will make an initial cash payment of AU$55,000 (plus GST) within five business days of the deal's execution.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing geophysical survey at Vero and Camp Gossans, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper ore in hand.

Oroco Reports US$1.48 Billion After-tax NPV in New PEA for Santo Tomas Copper Project

Oroco Resource (TSXV:OCO,OTCQB:ORRCF) has released an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and resource estimate for the North and South zones of the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project.

Released on Tuesday (August 20), the revised PEA details an after-tax net present value of US$1.48 billion at an 8 percent discount, and an after-tax internal rate of return of 22.2 percent.

Oroco intends to employ a staged approach at Santo Tomas, with throughput of 60,000 metric tons each day in the first year of operation, with that amount rising to 120,000 metric tons daily by the eighth year.

Keep reading...Show less

Hertz Energy Provides Corporate Update and Announces Option Grants

Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

At-the-Market Raise

×