Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

November 10, 2025
Loyalist Exploration Limited (CSE:PNGC) (“Loyalist” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has completed an initial bedrock sampling reconnaissance program at its Gold Rush Property (“the Property”), within the prolific Timmins mining district (Figure 1). The sampling program was completed on October 10, 2025, and was focused on the previously identified North Shaft Zone. A total of 9 bedrock grab samples were collected (grab samples are inherently selective and serve to prove the presence of mineralization only), highlights from this program include: 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in GR25-05; 2.93 g/t Au and 14.3 g/t Ag in GR25-01; 0.783 g/t Au and 4.7 g/t Ag in GR25-02 (Figure 2).
Program Highlights:
- Surface bedrock sample results include: 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in GR25-05; 2.93 g/t Au and 14.3 g/t Ag in GR25-01; 0.783 g/t Au and 4.7 g/t Ag in GR25-02
- Mineralized zone delineated through bedrock sampling across 150m of strike
- Easily accessible highly prospective property with proven precious metals potential
Gold Rush Property
The Gold Rush Property is located in Turnbull township approximately 25 km west of the city of Timmins, Ontario and is accessible by all-season gravel road. It consists of 41 contiguous single cell mining claims covering an area of ~877 hectares. Loyalist has an option to earn a 100% interest in Gold Rush (see press release March 31, 2025.
Geologically, the property is situated within the Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex, part of the broader Abitibi Greenstone Belt of the Superior Craton. The dominant host rocks are tholeiitic mafic metavolcanics and intermediate metavolcanics. These are intruded by gabbro with lesser anorthosite and pyroxenite, as well as younger quartz porphyry and granodiorite bodies. Gold mineralization is structurally controlled and hosted primarily within shear zones in the intrusive gabbro and mafic metavolcanic rocks. It occurs as disseminated and vein-hosted gold associated with quartz veins/stringers, often accompanied by silicified, chlorite (± sericite)-altered pyrite-rich mafic rocks.
Historical Exploration
Noteworthy historical exploration on the Property includes a diamond drill program completed in 2021 by Sanatana Resources Inc., which targeted the North Shaft and North Vein Zones. Highlights from this historical program include:
- 2.08 g/t Au and 11.5 g/t Ag over 1m from 54-55m and 1.02 g/t Au and 5.07 g/t Ag over 3m from 57-60m in drill hole NS-21-05.
- 1.28 g/t Au and 6.76 g/t Ag over 5m from 63-68m in drill hole NS-21-04
- 0.79 g/t Au and 3.86 g/t Ag over 5m from 108-113m in drill hole NS-21-07
Errol Farr, Chief Executive Officer states “We are very pleased to report the results of our one-day visit to Gold Rush before the snow flies. The visit allows our team to orient itself to the historic results and begin planning our first phase exploration plans on the Property”.
Figure 1: Gold Rush property bedrock geology and underlain regional Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) geophysical map with the outline of Figure 2 shown (blue dashed line). All base layer data retrieved from the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) at: https://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/ogsearth.html.
Figure 2: Location of bedrock grab samples from the North Shaft Zone showing the assay results for Au (g/t).
Qualified Person
Curtis Ferron, P.Geo. (ON), independent consultant for Loyalist, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Loyalist Exploration Limited
Loyalist Exploration Limited is a mineral exploration company concentrating on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Canada. The Company is currently focused on its “Buy Timmins” strategy, with the recent acquisitions of the Tully Gold property, the Loveland nickel/copper/gold property and the Gold Rush gold/silver property, all located in the Timmins, Ontario mining district. The Company expects to commence a significant permitting project at Tully and exploration activities on all three properties as well as expanding the Company’s Timmins based property portfolio.
For further information please visit the Company's website at www.loyalistexploration.com or contact:
Loyalist Exploration Limited
Errol Farr, President and CEO
Email: efarr@loyalistexploration.com
Tel: 647-296-1270
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
