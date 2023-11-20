Low-carbon, High-grade Nickel Needed to Supply EV Market, Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Bitcoin Well

BTCW:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 EV Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Badge
Nickel Creek Platinum
Canada&#8217;s Next World-Class Nickel Sulphide Mine
Nickel Investing

Low-carbon, High-grade Nickel Needed to Supply EV Market, Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Says

Nickel Investing
Low-carbon, High-grade Nickel Needed to Supply EV Market, Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Says

“The challenge we have is to bring new sulfide projects into play that have this low-carbon footprint and can feed into the EV market,” Nickel Creek Platinum President and CEO Stuart Harshaw said.

The new demand for nickel that’s being driven by electric vehicles (EVs) will require a low-carbon footprint and high-grade mineralization, according to Stuart Harshaw, president and CEO of Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF).

“The challenge is it’s got to be very high-grade nickel,” he noted. "It’s got to be high purity, and this high purity has really been dominated by the sulfide world. And the sulfide world has been shrinking for the last 10 years as the dominance in the laterite world from Indonesia (expanded)."

He explained that projects in Indonesia are using high-pressure acid leach technology, which extracts pure nickel from laterite. The process is harmful to the environment, using coal fire with a high-carbon impact. For Harshaw, the challenge in supplying nickel to the EV sector is that nickel production has to have a low-carbon footprint to align with global energy transition goals.

The CEO said Nickel Creek’s solution to this is carbon sequestration, which allows for low-impact production of high-grade nickel. “We actually produce a very, very low-carbon-footprint nickel because we absorb carbon dioxide as part of our tailings process," he said. "The challenge we have is to bring new sulfide projects into play that have this low-carbon footprint and can feed into the EV market.”

Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw project in Canada's Yukon contains significant nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum and palladium, which are all important metals for the EV market. The next steps for the project and the beginning of permitting. Once that's complete, Nickel Creek Platinum will have a development-ready project that can meet the EV market's needs, with a low-carbon footprint and the ability to go directly into smelting technology to produce pure nickel for the market, Harshaw said.

Watch the full interview with Stuart Harshaw, president, CEO and director of Nickel Creek Platinum, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nickel Creek Platinum in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nickel Creek Platinum is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nickel Creek Platinum and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

NCP:CA
tsx stocksnickel stocksnickel explorationtsx:ncpnickel investingNickel Investing
The Conversation (0)
Nickel Creek Platinum
Sign up to get your FREE

Nickel Creek Platinum Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Nickel Creek Platinum
Sign up to get your FREE

Nickel Creek Platinum Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20246.47+70.70
TSXV532.46+1.96
DOW35151.04+203.76
S&P 5004547.38+33.36
NASD14284.53+159.05
ASX7049.40-9.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1991.19+10.47
Silver23.67+0.08
Copper3.83-0.01
Oil77.24-0.59
Heating Oil2.78-0.01
Natural Gas2.91+0.03
×