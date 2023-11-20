Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Low-carbon, High-grade Nickel Needed to Supply EV Market, Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Says
“The challenge we have is to bring new sulfide projects into play that have this low-carbon footprint and can feed into the EV market,” Nickel Creek Platinum President and CEO Stuart Harshaw said.
The new demand for nickel that’s being driven by electric vehicles (EVs) will require a low-carbon footprint and high-grade mineralization, according to Stuart Harshaw, president and CEO of Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF).
“The challenge is it’s got to be very high-grade nickel,” he noted. "It’s got to be high purity, and this high purity has really been dominated by the sulfide world. And the sulfide world has been shrinking for the last 10 years as the dominance in the laterite world from Indonesia (expanded)."
He explained that projects in Indonesia are using high-pressure acid leach technology, which extracts pure nickel from laterite. The process is harmful to the environment, using coal fire with a high-carbon impact. For Harshaw, the challenge in supplying nickel to the EV sector is that nickel production has to have a low-carbon footprint to align with global energy transition goals.
The CEO said Nickel Creek’s solution to this is carbon sequestration, which allows for low-impact production of high-grade nickel. “We actually produce a very, very low-carbon-footprint nickel because we absorb carbon dioxide as part of our tailings process," he said. "The challenge we have is to bring new sulfide projects into play that have this low-carbon footprint and can feed into the EV market.”
Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw project in Canada's Yukon contains significant nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum and palladium, which are all important metals for the EV market. The next steps for the project and the beginning of permitting. Once that's complete, Nickel Creek Platinum will have a development-ready project that can meet the EV market's needs, with a low-carbon footprint and the ability to go directly into smelting technology to produce pure nickel for the market, Harshaw said.
Watch the full interview with Stuart Harshaw, president, CEO and director of Nickel Creek Platinum, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nickel Creek Platinum in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nickel Creek Platinum is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nickel Creek Platinum and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
