Longtu Korea's subsidiary Tigon Mobile has announced on the 7th that they started global pre-registration for its new P2E game, Yulgang Global. Yulgang Global is a Wemix-based P2E game by utilizing Tigon Mobile's main IP . Released in 2017, Yulgang Global for Kakao retained a solid player base by ranking 3rd in Google Play sales and 1st in One Store sales right after the release. In addition, Yulgang Global is

Longtu Korea's subsidiary Tigon Mobile has announced on the 7th that they started global pre-registration for its new P2E game, Yulgang Global.

Yulgang Global is a Wemix-based P2E game by utilizing Tigon Mobile's main IP (Intellectual Property rights). Released in 2017, Yulgang Global for Kakao retained a solid player base by ranking 3rd in Google Play sales and 1st in One Store sales right after the release.

In addition, Yulgang Global is Korea's representative martial arts manga and its IP has been a popular series for 28 years, and holds records exceeding 6 million copies of global martial arts books, 7 million paid digital downloads, and 1 billion paid subscriptions.

Yulgang Global is onboarding to the Wemix platform to be serviced. The industry is paying attention to what kind of synergy will be shown by Wemix, which runs services across the blockchain and Yulgang IP, which is well-known to overseas users.

Yulgang Global applied Tigon Token (TIG), a utility token based on the Wemix platform and P2E currency crystal. Players can earn crystals through various contents and exchange them for Tigon tokens (TIG).

Additionally, Longtu Korea's subsidiary company Tigon Mobile is proceeding a Tigon token airdrop event before the launch to commemorate their pre-registration. 10 Tigon Tokens (TIG) will be awarded through a raffle to players who have completed pre-registration emails and certified Wemix Wallet. Maximum 100 Tigon Tokens (TIG) will be given to players who have shared a friend invitation link by the order of application, and 10 Tigon Tokens (TIG) through a community event.

Yulgang Global is scheduled for global release except for Korea, China , Vietnam and Singapore .

However, you can check the pre-registration page of Yulgang Global through Longtu Korea website.

*Yulgang Global Pre-Registration ( https://bit.ly/3K6dEfy )

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longtu-koreas-subsidiary-company-tigon-mobile-yulgang-global-begins-global-pre-registration-reveals-tigon-token-tig-301497548.html

SOURCE Tigon Mobile

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Bitget Announces Entry Into GameFi Metaverse With Karmaverse Partnership

Leading global derivatives exchange Bitget has announced the listing of Karmaverse, a GameFi and SocialFi metaverse on its launchpad. The partnership will include raising $100,000 in KNOT, the native token of the blockchain ecosystem.

Keep reading... Show less

SNOOP DOGG TO JOIN FAZE CLAN'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BECOMES NEWEST TALENT MEMBER

FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan") the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today that the entertainment icon, avid gamer, and owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg will become a member of FaZe Clan's talent network and, upon closing of the previously announced business combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), will join FaZe Clan's board of directors. Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan's robust talent collective of gamers, creators, entertainers and esports professionals, and will represent FaZe Clan with the official name "FaZe Snoop." As the latest talent member of FaZe Clan, Snoop Dogg will co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand while appearing across FaZe Clan's platform. Watch the announcement video HERE .

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Palmisano as Chief Strategy Officer of Jackpot

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Palmisano brings 30 years of diverse gaming industry experience from a cross section of leadership roles. Mr. Palmisano was the founder of a start-up gaming technology company, which was ultimately sold to a multi-billion-dollar gaming technology company which he then joined. In this most recent role, Mr. Palmisano was instrumental in the expansion of the same major company and spearheaded the acquisition of several smaller, high-growth gaming companies. Mr. Palmisano is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a track record of building successful companies, brands, and market segments globally through product creation and commercial execution.

Keep reading... Show less

House of Fun® Impact Launches an Innovative Environmental Reforestation initiative

House of Fun® (HOF) Impact™, the eco-friendly community initiative of Playtika 's (NASDAQ: PLTK) popular play-for-fun mobile and online slots game House of Fun ®, is today launching a unique environmental forest restoration initiative driven by its players.

Keep reading... Show less

TINY REBEL GAMES CLOSES $7M ROUND FOR PETAVERSE NETWORK, BRINGING FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS TO THE METAVERSE

Tiny Rebel Games an award-winning developer of games and augmented reality experiences, today announced the Petaverse Network has raised $7 million in funding led by Fabric Ventures. The investment includes participation from an impressive and list of investors including Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, CMT Digital, Sfermion, Spin Master, Skyvision, Fenbushi, A41, Fourth Revolution Capital, Double Peak, Pirata, 6th Man, Ready Player DAO, Triangle Capital, and Sterling Capital. All join existing investors 1UP Ventures.The Petaverse Network combines games, XR, and Web 3.0 to define an open standard for digital pets in the metaverse.

"We're backing Petaverse Network for quite a number of reasons, but we're particularly excited by their commitment to being an Open Standard," said Anil Hansjee, General Partner of Fabric Ventures. "Their pets and platforms will be available for other projects to build on-to or inside-of, which is aligned with the Web3 principle of decentralization and will grow the sector for all."

Keep reading... Show less

Hagerty and Gran Turismo 7 Partner to Offer Exciting In-Game Benefits for Car Enthusiasts, Game Players and Hagerty Drivers Club Members

Focused on its purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations, leading automotive enthusiast brand Hagerty announces a global gaming partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment's Gran Turismo™ 7 available on PS4™ and PS5™ consoles from today. The partnership is an exciting first for Hagerty, which continues its reach into the entertainment world by embedding automotive history, knowledge and access within the game to foster car love for players and Hagerty members.

Keep reading... Show less

