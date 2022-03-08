Longtu Korea's subsidiary Tigon Mobile has announced on the 7th that they started global pre-registration for its new P2E game, Yulgang Global. Yulgang Global is a Wemix-based P2E game by utilizing Tigon Mobile's main IP . Released in 2017, Yulgang Global for Kakao retained a solid player base by ranking 3rd in Google Play sales and 1st in One Store sales right after the release. In addition, Yulgang Global is ...

