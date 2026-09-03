Longeveron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Longeveron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

XJFF66Omp8BDlnU0aDw2GQBRQVq3z_uONrlviamf4lfwaOB2pidLxjXY7U5mXn3bXylyxg=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 14-16, 2026 in New York City.

Details for the Company's presentation:

  Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
  Time: 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET
     

The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B®), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is pursuing four pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor and Media Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions 
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


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