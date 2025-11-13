Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board

Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Mr Ian Stockton as Non-Executive Technical Director with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025.

Mr Stockton is a highly credentialed geologist and mining executive with over 35 years of experience in resource development, operations, and technical advisory roles across global markets. He has held senior technical and leadership roles with major industry groups, providing crucial strategic advice to explorers and producers in both the base and critical mineral sectors.

Mr Stockton's technical expertise is deeply integrated into the full project life cycle. He possesses strength in mine development, resource optimisation, and technical regulatory compliance, having successfully managed multi-disciplinary technical teams and overseen major study programs, including several projects that have successfully transitioned from concept to full production. His practical grounding in geological assessment will be immediately deployed to de-risk and advance Locksley's assets.

Crucially, Mr Stockton brings direct and invaluable experience with antimony resources, the core focus of Locksley's U.S. strategy. His background includes involvement in the exploration and development of the significant Costerfield gold-antimony deposit in Victoria, Australia, where he helped bring the Brunswick open pit deposit into production in the late 1990s. Furthermore, he has maintained exposure to major global antimony projects through reviews and confidential due diligence on key Australian antimony assets. This specialised knowledge is directly applicable to advancing our high-grade Desert Antimony Mine (DAM).

At Locksley, Mr Stockton will direct the Company's technical execution and resource expansion strategy, supporting the advancement of the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) in California and the broader U.S. mine-to-market critical minerals program. His appointment adds significant technical depth to the Board just as Locksley transitions from exploration to the complex phase of development, integrating upstream mining with downstream processing and advanced-materials innovation.

Pat Burke, Locksley Chairman, commented:

"Ian brings a wealth of technical and operational experience at a pivotal time for Locksley. His practical approach to geological interpretation and project development, coupled with his strong background in industry governance, will be invaluable as we move toward production and establish a vertically integrated U.S. antimony supply chain."

Mr Stockton holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Canberra and is a Fellow of the AIG (FAIG), as well as Registered Professional Geologist (RPGEO) as well as a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

The Company also advises that Mr Bevan Tarratt will resign with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025. Mr. Tarratt will provide assistance to the Company in an executive capacity during a transition phase to ensure continuity of corporate and project functions. The Board thanks Mr Tarratt for his invaluable contribution and looks forward to his continuing involvement with the Company.



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation



Source:
Locksley Resources Limited



Contact:
Kerrie Matthews
Chief Executive Officer
Locksley Resources Limited
T: +61 8 9481 0389
Kerrie@locksleyresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

Locksley Resources
