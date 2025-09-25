Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia. Its Tottenham Project is a prospective for gold and copper.

Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These appointments significantly strengthen the Company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM"), accelerates downstream processing and the mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the United States.

Ms. Kerrie Matthews - Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with over two decades of experience delivering nationally significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors.

Her career highlights include senior leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, the latter being Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery and a cornerstone of the nation's critical minerals strategy.

Ms. Matthews brings deep expertise in complex major project delivery, engineering study program execution, governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimisation, and regulatory engagement. She has a proven track record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

While recognised for her leadership on billion-dollar projects, Ms. Matthews strength lies equally in obilising teams and cutting through complexity to deliver fast-tracked outcomes. For Locksley, this capability ensures that DAM is advanced efficiently while building the framework for U.S. downstream processing an area where there are currently no large-scale commercial solutions in operation.

Mr. Danny George - Chief Operating Officer

Mr George is a seasoned senior executive with extensive global experience in feasibility studies and the execution of EPCM and EPC contracts across the mining and energy sectors. He has successfully delivered major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron.

Danny's technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution will provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the DAM Project into production at speed. His proven leadership in delivering high-value projects across multiple geographies equips the Company with the capability to manage both upstream ore development and downstream plant construction within an accelerated timeframe.

Strategic Importance

The appointments of Ms. Matthews and Mr. George provide Locksley with the executive leadership, experience, and technical expertise required to deliver a mine-to-market antimony solution in the United States. Importantly, both have proven ability to move quickly from study to execution, ensuring Locksley is positioned as a fast mover capable of delivering critical U.S. supply ahead of the curve. Their combined backgrounds in critical minerals, major project delivery, and contract mining directly address one of the most pressing U.S. supply chain constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity.

Following the Company's excellent metallurgical results at the Desert Antimony Mine, Locksley is now positioned to translate technical validation into commercial execution. In parallel with conventional mine development at DAM, the Company is actively assessing non-traditional mining and extraction methods to bring forward initial supply. This includes evaluating flexible and modular mining solutions, contract mining approaches, and low capital processing pathways that can be rapidly deployed to align with the immediate demand from the U.S. Government for secure antimony supply.

By advancing DAM with both traditional and innovative development methods, and by establishing downstream processing capacity, Locksley is uniquely placed to play a pivotal role in strengthening U.S. and allied supply chains. This strategy underpins Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony and positions the Company to attract government and institutional support as part of broader initiatives to secure the supply of critical minerals essential for defense, energy transition, and advanced technology applications.

Resignation of Director

Technical Director, Julian Woodcock, has resigned to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. Mr Woodcock has played a key role in the accelerated progress of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to provide strategic guidance as a technical consultant.

Pat Burke, Chairman Locksley Resources, commented:

"The appointments of Kerrie and Danny significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley. Their leadership supports our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.

This positions Locksley to deliver value for shareholders while directly addressing one of the United States' most critical national security and energy transition priorities. I would like also sincerely to thank Julian for his services to Locksley during its critical formative period."

Next Steps

Locksley is progressing multiple parallel workstreams to accelerate the development of the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") and advance downstream processing:

- Financing and permitting applications underway to support near-term mine development

- Strategic partnerships and government engagement advancing to align Locksley's supply chain strategy with U.S. and allied national security priorities

- Technology pathways being progressed through Rice University's DeepSolv(TM) program and external ore supply agreements, positioning Locksley to establish commercial-scale antimony processing capacity in the U.S

- Non-traditional mining and extraction methods under evaluation to bring forward early supply and respond to immediate U.S. Government demand

These initiatives, together with the recently achieved 85.9% metallurgical recovery result at DAM, reinforce the Company's vision to establish a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Resources Limited Annual Report to Shareholders

Locksley Resources Limited Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During FY25, Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) advanced its Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California and the 100% owned Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Key outcomes included high-grade antimony results at Mojave, regulatory progress culminating in drilling approvals at El Campo (REE), a successful downhole EM program at Tottenham that defined new drill targets, a capital raise to fund field programs, and completion of an OTCQB listing to broaden U.S. investor access.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YNYTPU22



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Company Reports Exceptional Initial Metallurgical Results for Its US Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it has achieved significant results from initial metallurgical testwork completed by the company on samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. These results validate that the Mojave Project can deliver feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain. Recovery rates of the level indicated in the initial testing confirm Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, which is directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce further significant historic oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to expand the gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered the next phase of advanced exploration, with the commencement of the Company's first underground drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

Highlights

  • The first underground drill rig has been mobilized to Level 16, approximately 695 metres ('m") below surface, to commence exploration drilling on the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE"), San Antonio West ("SAM W") and new Shore exploration targets.
  • Underground drilling will be expanded to include testing the extensions of the current resource and completing infill drilling to upgrade zones identified for development in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently underway.
  • The current underground drilling plan is comprised of approximately 25,000 m in 122 holes.
  • A total of 20,342 m of surface exploration drilling in 71 holes has now been completed, primarily on the SAM W and SAM SE targets
  • The assay results from 11 surface drill holes at SAM SE and SAM W, totalling 5,368 m , drilling down to depths of approximately 550 m , are pending.

"Commencing underground drilling is a pivotal step in advancing the redevelopment of the True North Gold Mine," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President & CEO of 1911 Gold. "This program is designed to rapidly expand our current resource, extend the depth extensions of recent new surface discoveries that can meaningfully enhance the scale of our operations, and delineate two trial test mining areas. With strong community support and a fully permitted mill on site, we are excited to advance towards our next phase of growth."

The underground drill program marks a significant milestone as the Company advances its strategy to restart underground mining operations and build upon its existing permitted infrastructure and resource base. The focus of the current campaign will be on testing the resource size potential of newly identified drill targets, including SAM W and SAM SE (two recent discoveries located adjacent to the existing underground infrastructure and drill-tested from surface to depths of approximately 550 m ). The program will also target: potential mineral resource expansion through step-out drilling around the current resource; delineation drilling on two significant targets in preparation for trial test mining in 2026 on Level 16; and commence resource infill and upgrade drilling on areas identified for early production in the pending PEA. The underground drill program will initially utilize two (2) drill rigs, with additional rigs planned as access to new areas is established.

Program Description

The Company plans to complete approximately 25,000 metres of underground drilling in 122 drill holes over the next nine months.

Exploration Drilling

Drilling will test the down-dip extension of the SAM SE target, discovered during the surface drilling program, and the emerging Shore target (located directly southeast of SAM SE), hosted within the SAM gabbro unit at the intersection with the 007 shear zone. The 007 mine, which operated from 2010 through 2015, arose from the intersection of the 007 share zone and the shoreline basalt unit to the northeast of the SAM gabbro unit. A total of approximately 10,000 m in 24 drill holes is planned, from Level 16 and the lower portion of the L13 area within the Hinge decline once the Company regains access to that area. Rehabilitation of Level 6 is underway to facilitate drill access to test the down-dip extensions of the SAM W target.

Resource Expansion Drilling

Resource expansion drilling will focus on four (4) mineralized veins hosted within the 710-711, L10, 007 and Hinge zones, which can be drilled from the existing infrastructure on Level 16. The target areas are adjacent to known high-grade zones, which have demonstrated strong potential for resource expansion. Step-out drilling will test up and down-plunge extensions outside the current mineral resource. Approximately 6,000 m in 18 drill holes are planned for the initial resource expansion program.

Test Mining – Delineation Drilling

In preparation for a large test mining program in mid-2026, the Company will also complete approximately 9,000 m in 80 drill holes of delineation drilling. This drilling will focus on upgrading the resource to the measured category for two selected areas, which are accessible from Level 16 for both drilling and bulk sampling activities. The two areas designated within the mineral resource block model are hosted within the Hinge Zone (Vein 800 and 820) and the L10 Zone (Vein 1020 and 1040).

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares, situated within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Gold Project, including test mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/25/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS; OTCQX: RMRDF), a gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RMRDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and further to its news release of September 11, 2025, it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement issuing 6,916,667 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $518,750.03 (the " Private Placement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

