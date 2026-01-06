Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF and LKYLY) announced it has confirmed a continuous, high grade mineralized silver corridor at its Mojave Project in California following extensive surface reconnaissance and rock chip sampling across the North Block. The results materially extend known mineralization beyond the initial high grade silver discovery and strengthen the geological understanding of the project area. Specifics can be found here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-03043548-6A1306070&v=undefined. The discovery represents an important advancement in the Company's exploration strategy and identifies a new, potentially high-value component of the Mojave Project.

Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO said, "Defining a 3km mineralized trend with surface results of up to 409 g/t silver and 1.5% copper is a highly encouraging outcome. This discovery complements our core antimony development strategy and gives us exposure as a diversified U.S. critical minerals company." She added that the company is expected to advance this opportunity with a staged exploration program.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley's (LKYRF) strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chainInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including critical mineral stocks, reports on the future of Antimony and key stocks in... Keep Reading...
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mark C. Schwartz as Strategic Advisor - U.S. Government Initiatives, strengthening the Company's engagement across U.S. defense,... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design, following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S. service providers. The move is part of the... Keep Reading...
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) advised that it has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design , following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S.... Keep Reading...
