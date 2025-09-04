LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

LKY:AU
Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia. Its Tottenham Project is a prospective for gold and copper.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) present the Investor Presentation featuring the company's USA focused critical minerals project and processing model.

USA Focused

California based project next to producing REE Mine that, upon discovery, could increase American supply of Antimony & REE's Located within a federally prioritised critical mineral zone under USA strategic initiatives

Critical Mineral Project

Antimony & REE Project with potential to fast track with Government support Targets align with U.S. Defense Production Act (DPA), Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DoE) Funding

Downstream Processing

USA aligned critical minerals supply business, with direct links to downstream manufacturing, federal research, and national security Project design supports a vertically integrated domestic supply chain

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pat Burke as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Burke brings proven experience and success in advancing rare earth element (REE) projects and has significant corporate governance expertise, ASX listed leadership experience and a strong track record in the resources sector.

In his role as Executive Chairman of Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI), MC ~$370m, he oversaw the transformative acquisition and advancement of the Caldeira ionic clay REE project in Brazil, one of the world's largest high grade ionic clay rare earth deposits. Mr Burke was actively involved in all aspects of the project's initial progression, including negotiations with government agencies, local partners and funders.

He is a qualified lawyer, with over 20 years legal and corporate advisory experience. Mr Burke's legal expertise is in corporate, commercial and securities law. His corporate advisory experience includes identification of acquisition targets, deal structuring and financing and project development.

He has held Board roles across numerous ASX companies, as well as AIM and NASDAQ-listed companies, including Mandrake Resources and Vulcan Energy Resources.

Locksley is entering a significant growth phase as it advances its Mine to Market Strategy. In conjunction with Mr Burke's appointment, Mr Nathan Lude will transition from Chairman to the newly created role of Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialisation. This reflects the Company's focus on advancing its U.S. minerals projects, processing pathways and downstream critical minerals and technology initiatives. In this role Mr Lude will dedicate his time to:

Downstream Technology & Commercialisation

- Coordinating Locksley's collaboration with Rice University to fast-track antimony extraction, processing and energy storage innovation

- Securing commercial licensing opportunities, pilot site identification, and deployments

- Driving the establishment and contributions of Locksley's U.S. subsidiary and Advisory Board

Strategic Partnerships & Government Engagement

- Building strategic partnerships and alliances with U.S. defense, energy, and targeted technology sectors

- Coordinating engagement through GreenMet, including submissions to U.S. federal and state government programs and funding opportunities such as the DOE, DoD, and EXIM Bank

Capital Markets & Investor Growth

- Overseeing marketing, investor relations, and public relations

- Coordinating with ASX funds and investors, while expanding the U.S. investor base via OTCQB

- Assessing growth pathways to OTCQX, NASDAQ, SPAC structures, and Frankfurt listing

Mr Lude commented:

"Locksley has rapidly advanced its growth strategy in recent months, advancing both upstream project development and new downstream opportunities. This change allows me to focus on our Mine to Market initiatives in the U.S., where our projects and partnerships can meaningfully strengthen America's critical minerals supply chain. With Pat leading the Board, drawing on his experience and success in identifying and advancing the Meteoric REE opportunity and his deep industry knowledge on critical minerals, I can dedicate my time to building the business foundations for Locksley's next phase of investor growth."

Mr Burke commented:

"Locksley's integrated approach from resource development through to downstream processing and advanced applications is well aligned with the current U.S. focus on secure, strategic critical minerals supply chains. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance the Company's portfolio and deliver value for shareholders."



ICMM: These 3 Nations Control Nearly Half the World's Mining Footprint

The world’s mining industry may be spread across over 150 countries, but new data reveals that almost half of all large-scale mining and processing facilities are concentrated in just three: China, Australia and the US.

That's according to the International Council on Mining and Metals' (ICMM) Global Mining Dataset report. Released on Wednesday (September 3), it is a sweeping compilation of 15,188 mines and processing plants.

According to ICMM, 45 percent of all mines, smelters, refineries and steel plants are clustered in China, Australia and the US — an uneven distribution that has key implications for supply chains and the pace of the clean energy transition.

EV Resources

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Wogen Resources Ltd (“Wogen”) and Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd (“XCLR”).

australian dollars and finances.

Western Australia Introduces Latest Round of Exploration Incentive Scheme

The Cook Government has officially welcomed applications for Round 32 of the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).

In a Monday (August 4) announcement, Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said that EIS continues to support innovative exploration across Western Australia.

“By working closely with (the) industry and regional communities, we're accelerating mineral discoveries, supporting local expertise, and creating jobs to ensure WA remains a reliable and trusted global partner,” Michael commented.

A sack labeled "Investment" and rolled money balanced on a wooden plank.

Saskatchewan Shines in Mining Survey, Finland Takes Global Lead

Finland has taken the top spot in the Fraser Institute’s 2024 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, edging out various US states in what analysts call an increasingly competitive global investment landscape for mining.

The Nordic nation climbed from 17th to 1st place on the Investment Attractiveness Index, driven by high marks for both mineral potential and policy stability.

The US dominated the global top 10 with four entries, while Canada saw fewer provinces among the global leaders than in past years despite Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador continuing to buck that trend.

ACDC Metals Ltd

Developing Critical Mineral Assets - Corporate Presentation - July 2025

ACDC Metals Limited (ASX: ADC) (ACDC Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce the Corporate Presentation - July 2025.

Zeus Resources

Zeus Secures Secondary Listing on the German Stock Exchange

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its securities are now officially secondary listed on the Börse Frankfurt (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)—marking a significant step in expanding the Company’s international footprint and attracting broader investor engagement.

