Living Room-Like Space Helps VinFast's VF 9 Win Over Canadian Families

Living Room-Like Space Helps VinFast's VF 9 Win Over Canadian Families

With room for three generations, strong performance, and lower running costs than many gas-powered SUVs, the VinFast VF 9 is becoming an increasingly attractive option for Canadian families.

For Toronto resident Michael Chen, a father of three who frequently travels with both children and grandparents, finding a vehicle that could comfortably accommodate the entire family was a top priority. Safety was equally important, particularly during long-distance drives across Ontario.

"When you're carrying the people who matter most, safety becomes non-negotiable," Chen said. "The VF 9's advanced driver assistance systems give me added confidence on busy highways, especially during longer road trips."

A living room on wheels

According to Chen, the VF 9's 3,149 mm wheelbase and three-row seating layout create an experience that feels more like a mobile living room than a traditional SUV. Family members in every row have ample space, making long drives significantly more comfortable.

As larger SUVs continue to dominate Canadian family vehicle purchases, comfort has become just as important as practicality. Families increasingly expect one vehicle to handle school runs, weekend sports, holiday road trips, and visits with extended family without anyone feeling cramped.

For Vancouver-based business owner Sarah Mitchell, the VF 9's interior amenities were a major factor in her decision.

"After a long workday, having massage seats, heating and ventilation built into the front seats makes a real difference," Mitchell said. "The cabin is remarkably quiet, and features like the multi-zone climate system help keep everyone comfortable, whether it's a rainy day in Vancouver or a winter drive through the mountains."

She added that the spacious cargo area has proven particularly useful during family vacations and outdoor adventures.

"We regularly bring camping gear, sports equipment, and luggage. The cargo space means we don't have to compromise on what comes along."

Powerful performance without the burden of fuel costs

Beyond comfort and practicality, the VF 9 has also impressed owners with its performance.

The all-wheel-drive VF 9 Plus delivers up to 402 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque, providing confident acceleration for highway merging, overtaking, and navigating steep grades.

"The power is immediate," said Chen. "Whether you're passing slower traffic or climbing through hilly terrain, the vehicle responds effortlessly. To get this level of performance in a gas SUV, I'd be looking at a much more expensive luxury model."

Household budgets remain under pressure from high living costs across Canada, prompting many buyers to take a closer look at long-term ownership expenses rather than focusing solely on the purchase price. Compared with traditional full-size gasoline SUVs, electric vehicles can significantly reduce spending on fuel and routine maintenance.

"Every time I used to fill up my previous SUV, I could feel the expense," Chen explained. "With the VF 9, most of my charging happens at home. For our family's typical driving, the savings add up quickly."

The vehicle's EPA-estimated range of up to 531 km also helps reduce range anxiety during longer trips, while Canada's growing charging infrastructure continues to improve the practicality of electric travel.

Value that competes beyond its segment

For Calgary resident Amanda Foster, who recently transitioned from a gas-powered midsize SUV, the value proposition played a significant role in her decision.

"When I compared the features, space, and ownership costs, the VF 9 offered a lot more than I expected," she said. "The equipment level feels comparable to vehicles that cost significantly more."

She also cited VinFast's industry-leading warranty coverage as an important factor.

"The 10-year, 200,000-kilometre warranty provides real peace of mind. For a family vehicle that we plan to keep for years, that's incredibly reassuring."

As more Canadian families weigh the advantages of switching to electric, the VF 9 is demonstrating that a full-size SUV can deliver premium comfort, strong performance, and practical ownership economics in a single package.

With seating for large families, advanced safety technologies, generous cargo capacity, and lower operating costs than many comparable gas-powered SUVs, the VF 9 is emerging as a compelling choice for Canadians looking to embrace electric mobility without sacrificing space, capability, or comfort.

info.ca@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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