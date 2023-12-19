Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Livent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; NCR Voyix and Rush Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2 :

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) will replace NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and NCR Voyix will replace Livent in the S&P SmallCap 600. Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE) is merging with Livent in a transaction expected to be completed on or about Thursday, January 4 pending final conditions. The combined company will be considered US domiciled for index purposes, and Livent will be treated as the surviving entity. Post merger, the company will be named Arcadium Lithium plc and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ALTM". Arcadium Lithium will have a projected total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space. NCR Voyix is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is more representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASD:RUSHA) will replace RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Kimco Realty Co. (NYSE:KIM) is acquiring RPT Realty in a transaction expected to be completed on or about January 2 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 2, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Livent

LTHM

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

NCR Voyix

VYX

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NCR Voyix

VYX

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Rush Enterprises

RUSHA

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Livent

LTHM

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

RPT Realty

RPT

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-ncr-voyix-and-rush-enterprises-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302019538.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

