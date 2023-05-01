Placement To Raise $4 Million And Exercise Of The Lake Hope Option

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on April 27, 2023, including the appointment of Katya Zotova to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Zotova spent 25 years in strategy and corporate finance, private equity and investment banking across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Ms. Zotova is currently an Advisor on Energy Transition, Infrastructure and Industrials at Antler VC Fund and a non executive director for Harland & Wolff plc. Prior to joining Antler, Ms. Zotova led Investment Banking Coverage for Corporates across Europe, Middle East and Africa for Mizuho International plc, acted as a Senior Advisor on M&A and Private Equity for McKinsey & Co and was a non executive director for Vedanta Resources plc where she chaired the Sustainability Committee. Prior to McKinsey, Ms. Zotova led direct investments at L1 Energy / Pamplona Capital LLP, ran the International Acquisitions and Divestments group for Energy Investment Banking at Citigroup and held a number of strategy and M&A roles at Shell plc. During the course of her career, Ms. Zotova lived and worked in the Netherlands, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Russia.

All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved at the Meeting. Each of the resolutions are explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting. It is available for reference on the Company's website www.lithiumbank.ca .

A total of 13,148,050 common shares, representing approximately 34% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of:

  • Reappointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company;
  • Setting the number of directors at six, with the following six nominees elected as directors: Robert Shewchuk, Gianni Kovacevic, Steven Piepgrass, Christopher Murray, Paul Matysek and Katya (Ekaterina) Zotova. Ann Fehr chose not to stand for election at the Meeting and Katya (Ekaterina) Zotova was nominated by the shareholders present at the Meeting;
  • Approving the Company's New Fixed Stock Option Plan; and
  • Approving of the grant of incentive stock options under the New Fixed Stock Option Plan.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support" commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO, LithiumBank. "We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Zotova to our board of directors. Her M&A experience at Shell plc, McKinsey and Citigroup and advisory on Energy Transition to Antler VC Fund and the World Energy Council will provide valuable support for the continued growth and success of LithiumBank".

In connection with Ms. Zotova's appointment, the Company granted 100,000 incentive stock options. These stock options will be exercisable at $1.23 per share, for a term of five years. The terms of the stock options will be in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

LithiumBank also announces that it has engaged Real Creative Agency to provide marketing and investor relation services for the Company. Real Creative will assist LithiumBank in expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community. In consideration for Real Creatives services, LithiumBank will pay a monthly fee of USD $7,500 for a term of 6 months. LithiumBank has also agreed to grant a total of 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $1.26. The principal of Real Creative is Scott Shaffer. To the knowledge of the Company, Real Creative and Scott Shaffer do not own any common shares or warrants of LithiumBank. The agreement is subject to TSX approval.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is a development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank's mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Contact:

Rob Shewchuk
CEO & Director
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact Ms. Zotova will have on the future growth and success of the Company are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Ms. Zotova past experience will allow her to contribute and support the growth and success of LithiumBank. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the impact of the addition of Ms. Zotova to the board of directors will not be as expected by management. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank ResourcesTSXV:LBNKBattery Metals Investing
LBNK:CA
The Conversation (0)
LithiumBank Resources

LithiumBank Resources


Keep reading...Show less
LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (the " Company " or " LithiumBank ") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Echelon Capital Markets (" Echelon ") and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively the " Underwriters ") in respect of a bought deal private placement of 3,158,000 units of the Company issued on a charity flow-through basis (the " FT Units ") at a price of $1.90 per FT Unit (the " FT Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of $6,000,200 (" Offering "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and three quarters of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " FT Warrant ") each to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non flow-through Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $2.00 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof, subject to adjustment in certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank or the "Company") (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "LBNK".

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter," stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. "We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company's securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6922.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Announces the Appointment of Andrea Weinberg to its Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces today that Andrea Weinberg has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005274/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and updates on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and the Change of the Treasurer

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Reports Additional Drill Results from La Romanera, Provides IBW Project Update and Extends Warrants. Results Include 29.3 Meters Grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 3.4 % Zn; 3.83 g/t Au and 39.4 g/t Ag, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.5 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 8.3 % Zn; 6.25 g/t Au and 78.2 g/t Ag in Hole LR118

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nighthawk Gold Rises on Positive PEA for Colomac

×