Macquarie Electro Jet Silver Extraction Recovery

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Macquarie Electro Jet Silver Extraction Recovery

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the June quarter, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) announced the acquisition of the global rights to commercially exploit a patented photovoltaic solar panel recycling technology known as "Microwave Joule Heating Technology" (MJHT) developed by Macquarie University and held by an Australian-incorporated holding company, New Age Minerals Pty Ltd. The transaction was finalised in July, when LU7 completed its due diligence and acquired 100% of the issued share capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd.

The basis of Microwave Joule Heating Technology utilises microwave technology to selectively heat silicon, thereby softening the EVA encapsulant in solar panels, enabling easy delamination and potential recovery of valuable materials at room temperature. This approach avoids the need for extreme heat (1,400degC) typically required for separating materials like glass and silicon, as well as the use of costly, hazardous chemicals in traditional processes. Delamination also enables selective separation of materials, whereas traditional crushing methods often result in cross-contaminated material and lower recovery rates.

The breakthrough technology offers a promising new approach for the enhanced recovery of valuable metals, including silver, silicon, gallium, and indium. The Company plans to initiate further research and development in this area.

"The Lithium Universe team has had a very productive start to the year.

On the lithium front, we completed the positive lithium refinery DFS, and over the past quarter have leveraged that into a wide range of ongoing conversations with producers, offtake partners, and funding partners.

Based on those discussions, I remain very confident in our counter-cyclical strategy and firmly believe that LU7 is well-positioned to benefit significantly when the lithium market rebounds.

While awaiting this recovery, we were also excited to seize the opportunity to acquire a cutting-edge solar panel recycling technology developed by Macquarie University. With a growing focus on the supply of critical minerals, the potential to unlock a new source of silver, silicon, gallium, and indium to feed the high-tech industry has a lot of value and aligns well with Lithium Universe's strategy of developing mineral processing technology and infrastructure for the circular economy.

Waste management is also a growing concern globally. And with only 15% of panels currently being recycled, the need for effective PV recycling has never been greater. Microwave technology offers a promising solution to these challenges, enabling higher recovery rates and more sustainable recycling processes.

We are looking forward to adding our chemical and industry experience to the mix and working with the Macquarie University team to commercialise this exciting technology."

Executive Chairman
Iggy Tan

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcements dated 18 June 2025 and 2 July 2025, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM) which is party to an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University in respect to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (the Acquisition).

Highlights

- Completion of the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd

- Acquisition gives Lithium Universe exclusive rights to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology

Further details regarding the Microwave Joule Heating Technology are set out in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2025.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Lithium Universe's Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan said:

"We are pleased to have completed this important milestone, which now allows us to begin working more closely with the Macquarie University team. This next phase will focus on developing a robust research program to enhance the Microwave Joule Heating Technology and unlock its full commercial potential. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable recycling solutions and position Lithium Universe as a leader in critical metal recovery from end-of-life solar panels."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

Corporate Funding Update

Corporate Funding Update

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received official written confirmation for the grant qualification of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany to the value of 30% of the total capital expenditure excluding working capital, financing cost and interest during construction amounting to EUR46,725,802.

Highlights

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project has been approved by Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy as eligible for Grant receipt under the "STARK"(1) economic development program

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project passed the second stage of Government approval for a 30% CAPEX grant in the amount of 46.7 million Euro

- The grant approval is not yet final and conditional and subject to overall financial close and the availability of funds to be approved by the German parliament as part of the 2026 Government Budget

(1) STARK - Starkung der Transformationsdynamik und Aufbruch in den Revieren und an den Kohlekraftwerkstandorten

The STARK program supports projects that support the transformation process towards an ecologically, economically, and socially sustainable economic structure in the coal regions and is initiated by the German Federal Government and supported by the EU

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants under the STARK program aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation.

Having now received written confirmation of the STARK program for the CERENERGY(R) project, it is a great sign of support and a recognition of this innovative battery technology jointly undertaken by Altech and the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Lithium Universe
