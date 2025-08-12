Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Download the PDF here.

lithium universelu7:auasx:lu7battery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcements dated 18 June 2025 and 2 July 2025, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM) which is party to an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University in respect to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (the Acquisition).

Highlights

- Completion of the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd

- Acquisition gives Lithium Universe exclusive rights to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology

Further details regarding the Microwave Joule Heating Technology are set out in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2025.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Lithium Universe's Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan said:

"We are pleased to have completed this important milestone, which now allows us to begin working more closely with the Macquarie University team. This next phase will focus on developing a robust research program to enhance the Microwave Joule Heating Technology and unlock its full commercial potential. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable recycling solutions and position Lithium Universe as a leader in critical metal recovery from end-of-life solar panels."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In an interview with ABN Newswire, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) Executive Chairman Iggy Tan outlines the current activities of the company including the vision of closing the "Lithium Conversion Gap".

Additionally, the company has recently licensed to acquire technology from Macquarie University for the extraction of silver from solar cells. The technique involves a specialised process to delaminate the components in the PV cell and avoid the crushing of the cell for recycling.

This method provides a cleaner disaggregation of the materials in the cell and enables the liberation of critical materials and a significant amount of silver. Silver is a component in the manufacture of PV cells, and with an estimated amount of 80 million tonnes of solar cell waste globally, typically dumped, the process facilitates easy recovery of these valuable materials.

To Watch the Interview with Mr. Iggy Tan, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2HQJB3QO



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Download the PDF here.

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the release of its corporate video, produced by Pinnacle Digest, providing an overview of the Company as well as highlighting the key characteristics and developments of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in Labrador, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Download the PDF here.

Castle Launches Extensive Auger Drilling Campaign at Kandia

Castle Launches Extensive Auger Drilling Campaign at Kandia

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle Launches Extensive Auger Drilling Campaign at Kandia

Download the PDF here.

Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Confirms a 3 km Continuous Magnetic Anomaly in the Trapper Zone at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Confirms a 3 km Continuous Magnetic Anomaly in the Trapper Zone at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's geophysics team has confirmed a 3 km continuous magnetic anomaly in the Trapper zone that remains open in both directions along strike.

Figure 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Trading Halt

Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Gold Investing

John Kaiser: Gold Price Outlook and Drivers, Plus 7 Stocks I'm Watching

copper investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

graphite investing

ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Base Metals Investing

Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

Gold Investing

Element79 Gold CEO Highlights Strategic Pivot Toward Nevada Projects

Cleantech Investing

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

×