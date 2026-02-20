Lithium South Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Securityholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company" or "Lithium South") (TSX-V:LIS)(OTCQB:LISMF)(Frankfurt:OGPQ) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of securityholders held on February 19, 2026.

The shareholders voted in favour of all items of business presented at the Meeting, including: (i) the arm's length sale by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, NRG Metals Argentina S.A., which holds a 100% ownership interest in the Company's Hombre Muerto North Lithium property located in Salta Province, Argentina (the "Sale of Subsidiary"), (ii) the plan of arrangement (the "Going Private Arrangement"), (iii) the election of directors, (iv) the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants auditor, and (v) the re-approval of the option plan.

Shareholders voted 74.47% in favour of the Sale of Subsidiary and 87.74% in favour of the Going Private Arrangement. In addition, all of the securityholders of the Company which includes the shareholders, the holders of incentive stock options and holders of common share purchase warrants collectively voted 48.10% in favour of the Going Private Arrangement.

A total of 64,932,858 votes were cast by holders of common shares representing 51% of the total issued and outstanding Shares as of January 5, 2026, the record date for the Meeting.

Director Nominees

Votes For

% of Votes Cast

Adrian Hobkirk

53,277,588

87.48%

Christopher P. Cherry

45,372,431

74.50%

Gordon Neal

45,887,669

75.34%

The Company expects to receive the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia shortly regarding the Going Private Arrangement. The closing date of the Sale of Subsidiary and the effective date of the Going Private Arrangement will be scheduled in March 2026, including the payout of the cash consideration pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, and will be announced in a further news release, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plans," "postulate," and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions; the Sale of Subsidiary and the Going Private Arrangement and the ability to complete it and other transactions contemplated by the Sale of Subsidiary and the Going Private Arrangement; the timing and satisfaction of conditions to consummation of the foregoing; the receipt of required securityholder, regulatory, and court approvals; the possibility of termination of the Share Purchase Agreement relating to the Sale of Subsidiary; and the expected benefits to the Company and its securityholders. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, although the Company believes such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the possibility that the Sale of Subsidiary and the Going Private Arrangement will not be completed on the terms or timing currently contemplated, or at all; failure to obtain or satisfy required regulatory, securityholder, or court approvals and other closing conditions; the negative impact of a failed transaction on the price of the Company's shares or business; failure to realize expected benefits of the transactions; restrictions imposed on the Company while the transactions are pending; significant transaction costs or unknown liabilities; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those relating to permitting, capital expenditures, exploration and development activity, and the future price and demand for lithium. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. Further information concerning risks, assumptions, and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the Company's business can be found in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and in subsequent filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

SOURCE: Lithium South Development Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

lithium-south-developmentlis-cctsxv-lislithium-investing
LIS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Valley Results Boost Gold Mountain

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Valley Results Boost Gold Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) reported strong half-year copper results, saying that its copper operations accounted for... Keep Reading...
howard klein, lithium-ion batteries

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

Before the Trump administration revealed plans for Project Vault, Howard Klein, co-founder and partner at RK Equity, proposed the idea of a strategic lithium reserve. “The goal of a strategic lithium reserve is to stabilize prices and allow the industry to develop,” he told the Investing News... Keep Reading...
Batteries and toy car on lithium section of periodic table.

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML) has secured another large-scale sale of high-purity lithium fines and activated a production-backed revolving credit facility as it ramps up operations in Brazil.The lithium producer announced it has agreed to sell 150,000 metric tons (MT) of high-purity... Keep Reading...
Glowing battery and upward arrows symbolizing energy increase.

Albemarle Lifts Lithium Demand Forecast as Energy Storage Surges

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is raising its long-term lithium demand outlook after a breakout year for stationary energy storage, underscoring a shift in the battery materials market that is no longer driven solely by electric vehicles.The US-based lithium major reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of... Keep Reading...
Savannah Resources Plc

Official signing of the Portuguese State Grant

Savannah joins other grant recipient companies at official signing ceremony

Savannah Resources Plc, the developer of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, a 'Strategic Project' under the European Critical Raw Materials Act and Europe's largest spodumene lithium deposit (the 'Project'), was delighted to join with other recipients of State grants yesterday at the... Keep Reading...
Excellent Results from 2025 Core Drilling Program at McDermitt

Excellent Results from 2025 Core Drilling Program at McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, or the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) is pleased to report assay results from the drilling program at the McDermitt Lithium Project completed late 2025. All holes returned strong lithium and magnesium intercepts from shallow depths, including:R92: 36.5m @... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

Happy Creek Announces Name Change to Fox Tungsten Ltd.

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Related News

rare earth investing

Cellulose Breakthrough Could Simplify Rare Earths Separation

diamond investing

Anglo Takes Third De Beers Writedown in Three Years

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework