Lincoln Gold Strengthens Technical Leadership And Initiates Next Phase Of Bell Mountain Development

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. September 1, 2026 - TheNewswire Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formal engagement of Welsh Hagen Associates ("Welsh Hagen") as Engineers of Record for the Company's Nevada gold assets, including the Bell Mountain Project, a permitted Nevada gold-silver project. Welsh Hagen is a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm with longstanding involvement across Lincoln's Nevada portfolio, including both the Bell Mountain and Pine Grove projects. Their historical knowledge of the assets provides valuable technical continuity while positioning the Company with an experienced engineering partner to support project advancement.
Joe Sawyer, P.Eng., President of Lincoln Gold's U.S. Operations, looks forward to continued collaboration in advancing Bell Mountain toward production and supporting the development of the Company's other Nevada assets. "Welsh Hagen have a very strong technical team with vast knowledge of Nevada gold assets; their footprints are all over the gold projects in the State".
Under the engagement, Welsh Hagen will lead a structured engineering and technical work program designed to advance Bell Mountain toward construction readiness. The work will build upon the substantial technical foundation already established through the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with an effective date of July 23, 2024, the Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO"), and the Water Pollution Control Permit ("WPCP") engineering studies. By leveraging these existing technical studies, the Company expects to streamline engineering efforts while efficiently advancing the Project through its next stages of development.
The Company is advancing Bell Mountain through a three-phase engineering and development program toward construction readiness. Phase One will focus on powerline review, preliminary waterline design, well testing and evaluation of off-site carbon stripping. Phase Two will advance detailed facility and process engineering, while Phase Three will address pit shell refinement, reclamation and bonding, air permitting, construction scheduling and EPCM selection. In parallel, the Company will re-engage with the U.S Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation ("BMRR") to re-establish technical and regulatory dialogue and build upon Bell Mountain's existing permitting and technical foundation as the Project advances toward construction.
The Company intends to provide shareholders with updates as individual engineering, technical and permitting milestones are achieved, offering visibility into the ongoing progression of the Project.
As part of the Welsh Hagen team of professionals, Doug Willis, C.P.G., will serve as Consulting Geologist to the Company, providing geological oversight and technical guidance as Bell Mountain advances through engineering and development. Together, Welsh Hagen and Mr. Willis provide Lincoln with an integrated technical team combining expertise in geology, mining engineering, hydrology, environmental compliance and permitting under a unified development framework.
Ian Rogers, Chairman and CEO, commented:
"Formalizing our relationship with Welsh Hagen and bringing both John Welsh and Doug Willis onto our technical team represents an important milestone for Lincoln Gold. Welsh Hagen has been involved with our Nevada assets for many years and possesses a deep understanding of the Bell Mountain and Pine Grove projects. The multidisciplinary engineering capabilities of John Welsh, combined with Doug's geological expertise, provide the technical leadership required as we advance Bell Mountain toward development."
"One of the key advantages we have today is the significant body of technical work already completed at Bell Mountain. By building upon the updated PEA, the Mine Plan of Operations and the Water Pollution Control Permit engineering work, we can focus our efforts on efficiently advancing the Project. We've established a clear engineering roadmap, and we look forward to updating shareholders as we complete each milestone in the months ahead."
About Welsh Hagen Associates
Founded in 2001, Welsh Hagen Associates is a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm providing professional services in civil engineering, water resources, hydrology, environmental compliance, mine engineering and remedial engineering throughout the western United States. The firm's professionals include engineers, geologists, hydrologists and geochemists with extensive experience supporting mining projects from permitting through construction and operations.
About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Lincoln's portfolio includes the Bell Mountain Gold-Silver Project and the Pine Grove Gold Project, both located in Nevada, USA. Bell Mountain is an advanced-stage project with permitting in place and is being advanced toward development and potential production, subject to financing and customary approvals. Pine Grove is a larger-scale project currently in the permitting and development evaluation stage. Both projects are located approximately 61 air miles apart within Nevada's Walker Lane mineral belt, a highly prospective and well-established mining jurisdiction hosting multiple producing mines and advanced development projects. The region benefits from established infrastructure, experienced mining workforce availability, and a long history of precious metals production.
Together, these assets represent a complementary development portfolio positioned along a staged advancement pathway, with Bell Mountain representing the nearer-term development focus and Pine Grove providing longer-term scale potential.
Lincoln is focused on advancing its portfolio through staged development, technical de-risking, and capital formation initiatives, with the objective of progressing toward mid-tier gold producer status.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Ian Rogers
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Ian Rogers, Chairman and CEO
Phone: 604-688-7377
Email: info@lincolnmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated scope and timing of engineering work programs, the advancement of the Bell Mountain Project toward development, future technical and regulatory engagement, and the expected provision of updates on project milestones. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are subject to business, market, and economic risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, engineering or technical challenges, permitting and regulatory risks, availability of financing, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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