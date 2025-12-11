Lincoln Gold Responds to Notice of Claim

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lincoln Resource Group Corp., have been served with a statement of claim (the "Claim") filed by Albert Fook Lau Ho, Philip Dy Mo Hua Cheung and Dragon Hill Creation Ltd. (the "Claimants") seeking approximately CAD$877,230, together with general damages and applicable interest, in respect of alleged unpaid promissory notes and breaches of contractual obligations.

The amounts claimed by the Claimants relate to historical loans that are reflected in the Company's financial statements.  As a result, the Company does not consider the Claim to constitute a material change in the financial position of the Company, nor does the Company believe that the claim will have a significant impact on its operations.

The Company disputes many of the facts and allegations of the Claim and invites the Claimants to engage in constructive dialogue with the Company.  The Company intends to file a statement of defense.

The directors of Lincoln Gold continue to advance the Company's operations and undertake actions that progress the Company's Nevada gold projects.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including expectations regarding the amounts claimed against the Company and the Company's ability to successfully defend the claim.

Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, the validity of the claim and the ability of the Company to successfully defend the claim.

Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the ability of the Company to successfully defend the claim and the total amount owing under the claim.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements regarding Lincoln Gold and its proposed business activities are subject to a number of risks, including those risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure materials accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc is a precious metal exploration and development company.

