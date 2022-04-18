Levitee Labs Inc. announces that it has issued an aggregate 5,450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.075 per Debt Share, to settle a bona fide debt in the amount of $408,750 owed by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Levitee Real Estate Inc., to an arm-length company pursuant to the terms of a debt settlement agreement among the parties, dated February 28, 2022.