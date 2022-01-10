Life Science News Investing News
  • The agreement is anticipated to contribute to correcting the opioid crisis in Canada and serve as a foundation for both companies to potentially expand into new verticals in the future
  • informing patients about the Canntab portfolio of therapeutics

  • Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership via a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) ("Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications available in multiple doses and timed-release combinations.

    Pursuant to the Agreement, Levitee will, where applicable, inform customers throughout its ecosystem of specialized clinics and pharmacies in Alberta and British Columbia about Canntab products as alternative solutions for pain management, addiction, and other disorders. Levitee currently owns five addiction clinics and three specialized pharmacies which have conducted more than 35,000 patient visits in the last 12 months. The partnership is anticipated to enhance patient care and drive additional revenue.

    "We share a vision with Canntab to play a meaningful role in flattening the curve of the opioid crisis in Canada by tapering use of addictive painkillers through the substitution of viable alternatives, which can include cannabinoids like CBD and THC and combination thereof," said Noha ElSayed, B.Sc.Pharm, APA, Executive Director, Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies, Alberta Region. "Notwithstanding the lack of clinical trials for product specific uses, cannabinoids have shown great promise to provide patients relief for multiple indications in which we specialize. I am eager for Canntab to begin servicing our pharmacies and clinics throughout Canada, as it will both drive additional revenue and better serve our patients."

    "I see this as the start of what can be a long and prosperous relationship between Canntab and Levitee Labs," added Richard Goldstein, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of CannTab. "Our hard pill formulations are superior to all other medical CBD and THC delivery systems and designed to produce both immediate and durable relief for acute and chronic pain. Furthermore, our manufacturing capacities are not limited. In the future, I see the potential for our production expertise to be extremely synergistic with Levitee's compounding capabilities to provide a diverse portfolio of therapeutics, including those in the psychedelics space when regulations allow."

    About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

    Canntab is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.
    Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License, a Cannabis Research License, and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada. Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

    About Levitee Labs

    Levitee is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies.

    The Company's current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics™, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Levitee Pharmacies™, three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com .

    Investor and Corporate Communications:

    Pouya Farmand, CEO & Co-Founder
    +1 833-381-8660
    ir@leviteelabs.com

    Media Contact:
    Olivia Belcher-Coward, Marketing & Communications Manager
    +1 604-789-9973
    media@leviteelabs.com

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that Levitee anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements respecting Levitee's business plans and proposed products, and the benefits derived from mushroom-infused products; the acquisitive growth potential of Levitee once acquisitions are completed; the expectation that Levitee will continue to execute its accretive acquisition program, and the contribution of such program to Levitee's future growth potential; and Levitee's objective to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions made by Levitee based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release as well as management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. These assumptions may also be based on information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Levitee as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: Levitee's limited history of operations; ability to secure additional financing; negative cash flow from operating activities since inception; regulatory requirements; changes in consumer preferences; supply of raw materials; reliance on a limited number of products; brand awareness; the ability to develop, market and produce new products; dependence on certain key senior managers; reliance on third parties for manufacturing and packaging; potential product liability claims and product recalls; and significant competition. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the risk factors identified and reported in Levitee's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and Levitee assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Overview

Shifting legal frameworks and regulatory changes have made psychedelic medicine one of the most promising solutions to mental health and addiction treatment in the modern age. Strong demand from therapists and patients for treatments involving psychedelic drugs like psilocybin has pushed the market to new heights, including a projected market size of over US$10.75 billion by 2027.

Globally, the market for functional mushrooms was US$5.8 billion in 2018 and could grow to a CAGR of 8.0 percent by 2024. Early-movers in the space can expect exceptional growth and economic success as the psychedelic space continues to gain traction as an increasingly positive remedy to limited responses to mental health, substance use and chronic pain crises around the world.

Levitee Labs (CSE:LVT,OTCPK:LVTTF) is an emerging leader in the integrative wellness space. The company will be the world's first psychedelic company with significant revenue and cash flow by year end 2021. Levitee Labs revealed that its M&A team has been tremendously successful in structuring transactions that will define the future of the company. Its acquisition pipeline is deep with a focus on pain & addiction clinics, specialized pharmacies, regulated telehealth, therapeutic psychedelic compound accessibility, and novel nutraceuticals.

Levitee Labs has established a profitable platform of integrative wellness assets through internal development and a regimented acquisition strategy. It operates a robust portfolio of revenue streams, including platform acquisition verticals of addiction and pain clinics, pharmacies and supplement & nutraceutical brands. The company also operates its divisional Sporeo Supply, which offers the gold standard of picks & shovels for mushroom cultivation.

Levitee's acquisition strategy includes a focus on addiction clinics & pharmacies. Recent acquisition ACT Medical Centres serves as a base for future clinic acquisitions and already has a patient base of 35,000 visits yearly, positioning Levitee as the largest non-government provider of addiction services in Alberta with 70% percent currently conducted via telemedicine. It provides Levitee with a platform for future research opportunities and allows for the future delivery of psychedelic medicine to addiction and chronic pain patients. The LTM revenue of this vertical is approximately C$7.5 million.

Additionally, Levitee's nutraceutical rollup and strategy are focused on a significant acquisition pipeline with over $50 million in revenue, which includes Earth Circle Organics. This acquisition already involved an executed LOI with an omni channel superfoods brand.

The company's Project Outback seeks to acquire a late stage applicant for a Health Canada sanctioned Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License. This would allow Levitee Labs access to compounds such as psilocybin, MDMA, ketamine, LSD and DMT. The provisions surrounding the application would involve possession, production of base materials, delivery and import/export, which would widely expand the company's mission of traditional mental health and addictions treatment disruption and overall integrative wellness verticals.

Levitee Labs anticipates C$22.8 million in revenue in 2021. About C$13.2 million of the projected revenue comes from the company's ACT Medical Centres composed of five addiction clinics and three pharmacies. Levitee's major distribution partnership with My Green Planet is expected to have a year-end run-rate revenue of C$6 million while it expects C$3 million or 300% growth for its Earth Circle Organics acquisition.

The next steps for Levitee Labs include a psychedelic blueprint, which outlines an increased integration of alternative medicines and psychedelic therapies across its wellness platforms as regulations and shifting legal frameworks develop. Additionally, the company's R&D strategy is progressing sustainably, focusing on a rollout of alternative medicines to underserved patients.

The Levitee Labs management team comprises a diverse and complementary group of professionals across related fields in clinical research, public venture capital, M&A and operations. Together, they prime the company for exceptional growth potential, established key partnerships and positive financial valuations.

Levitee Labs' Company Highlights

  • Levitee Labs is a multidisciplinary company dedicated to redefining traditional mental health and addiction treatments through integrating evidence-based complementary medicines and novel psychedelic therapies into the traditional infrastructure of mental health treatment
  • The company's current major assets include addiction clinics, specialized pharmacies, a proprietary addiction-focused platform, an omnichannel nutraceuticals company as well as having internally developed a mushroom feedstock manufacturing facility
  • The company acquires and operates healthcare and nutraceutical assets through a vertically integrated M&A model, leveraging medical expertise, technology and resources
  • The company's nutraceutical and superfoods acquisition pipeline could bring over $50 million in revenue through Earth Circle Organics and others
  • Its Sporeo Supply mushroom cultivation asset offers exceptional internally developed picks & shovels and involves a major distribution partnership with My Green Planet.
  • Its Superfoods and Nutraceuticals vertical involves brands like Earth Circle Organics, OJIO, Earth Shift Products, Project Buddha and MONKE Nutraceuticals.
  • Levitee Labs has a market cap of approximately C$37.5 million, an enterprise value of C$26 million, and a tight capital structure.
  • Levitee Labs completed the acquisition of BlockMD Telemedicine Platform, three specialised pharmacies and five addiction clinics in Alberta.
  • The company's management team is a strategically diverse and robust group of professionals with experience across an array of related fields including psychedelics, clinical research and strategic alliance.
  • Levitee Labs added superfoods to its portfolio by completing the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Earth Circle Organics Chain Inc.

Levitee Labs' Integrated Wellness Portfolio

Clinic and Pharmacy Acquisition Strategy

Levitee's acquisition strategy focused on addiction clinics, pharmacies and pain management clinics serves as a platform for addressing the burden of inefficiencies prevalent within current clinical treatments, particularly those available to underserved patient populations. Levitee has acquired five clinics, three specialized pharmacies and a telemedicine platform, which the company intends to add additional services to treat underserved patients through innovative digital drug delivery avenues as the market expands.

The ACT Medical Centres acquisition has an estimated enterprise value hovering around C$5.9 million with a C$7.5 million LTM revenue and C$1.1 million EBITDA. The roll-up strategy would also include research into psychedelic medicine and trials of novel psychedelic compounds.

Nutraceutical Acquisition Rollup

Levitee's division of nutraceutical strategy focuses on acquiring brands that are established but lack an e-commerce presence with little to no marketing expenditure. These brands offer the company a first-mover advantage with early-stage positioning in growth, high search volume and limited established competitors. These companies also have proprietary products with exceptional economic volume but high barriers to entry. Levitee's main brands include MONKE Nutraceuticals and executed LOI involving Project Buddha and Earth Circle Organics.

  • MONKE Nutraceuticals is an internally developed, premium functional mushroom company, which offers expansive distribution opportunities across Levitee's larger acquisitions.
  • Earth Circle Organics is an omnichannel superfoods and supplements brand with a 300 percent growth rate in the last two years and contains over 180 SKUs across three encompassed brands.

Sporeo Supply – Mushroom Cultivation

Sporeo Supply centralizes all sterilization operations and offers cultivators high yield growth formulas for mushroom spawn and substrate. The company is currently building a production facility near Vancouver, British Columbia that will address the market fragmentation for mushroom cultivators, increase standardization of manufacturing practices for future psilocybin production and advance its production of ready-to-grow mushroom kits for consumers.

Its products will be available through retail, wholesale and e-commerce channels and aim to defragment the mushroom cultivation ecosystem. The company has secured a strategic partnership with My Green Planet to expand its reach and provide cultivators with the full range of growing materials required for the cultivation of all mushrooms.

Levitee Labs' Management Team

Pouya Farmand – CEO & Co-Founder

Pouya Farmand is an experienced financier and entrepreneur with over ten years in the financial markets, primarily in investment banking and venture capital. He has been involved in over 35 transactions ranging from C$1 million to C$50 million.

Kelly Abbott – COO & Director

Kelly Abbott has over ten years of experience in entrepreneurship and software development. He was the former founder and CEO of ParcelPal Technologies, overseeing over 400 employees at its peak.

Mason M. Darabi – CFO

Mason M. Darabi is an experienced CPA with a long history of working in various accounting roles in Canadian accounting firms including MNP, Imperial Oil, RSM Canada and PwC. In his most recent role, he led Ag Data from an idea to a thriving initiative, at the national level for MNP LLP.

Ken Osborne – CFA, Head of M&A, Co-Founder

Ken Osborne is a capital markets professional with diverse experience in both public and private markets covering over 20 capital raises and C$500 million in M&A activity.

Dr. Mohammed Mosli – Chief People Officer (Levitee Clinics, Alberta)

Dr. Mosli is a multilingual Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician specialized in Addictions Health, health services improvement, health promotion, environmental public health, and health policy. Throughout his career, Dr. Mosli served, or currently serves as a director, educator, or senior level manager for an array of organizations, including those in provincial, institutional, and private segments. He is a valuable physician member of the Opioid Addictions Medicine team for Levitee Clinics™ and Levitee Pharmacies™ in Alberta.

Marc Momeni – Executive VP

Marc is a finance professional with over 10 years of experience in financial services and banking. With a key competency in building and managing teams, Marc has been able to scale multiple businesses from start-up to over 7 figures.

Fady Hannah-Shmouni – Chief Medical & Scientific Officer

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni was a clinician scientist in neuroendocrinology, hypertension, and biochemical genetics at NIH (Maryland, USA) since 2015. He served as Director of the Office of Education's Graduate Medical Education (GME) with the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Chief of the Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Genetics Inpatient Ward; Associate Program Director of NIH's Inter-Institutes Endocrinology & Metabolism Fellowship Program; and Principal Investigator of neuroendocrine genetic and hypertension disorders.

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni specializes in neurohormonal dysregulation of the stress system, with a clinical focus on studying the effects of psychedelic therapies on endocrine conditions and different hormone axes. This specialization in stress hormones uniquely positions Dr. Hannah-Shmouni to provide clinical insights on the prolonged effects of stress that can lead to mental health disorders.

Azim Qazi – Head of Ecommerce and Consumer Packaged Goods

Azim Qazi has over 20 years of experience with broad expertise in dynamic retail marketplaces, business development and supply chain management to oversee Company-wide CPG operations, beginning with the recently launched product lineups of MONKE Nutraceuticals, and Earth Circle Organics. Prior to Levitee Labs,he has worked with Cymax Stores and Cymax Group in multiple leadership positions including Category Manager at Cymax Stores during which he developed objectives and key results for key categories representing 50 percent of total revenue, managed 32 separate $1 million vendors, negotiated marketing promotions, analyzed PPC campaigns and grew category revenue by 39 percent.

Noha ElSayed - Executive Director Levitee Clinics & Levitee Pharmacies, Alberta Region

Mrs. ElSayed brings a wealth of expertise gained through a variety of clinical and managerial positions held in retail pharmacies, hospitals, and primary care settings while working as a pharmacist for the last 20 years, including 11 years as a pharmacy manager. Mrs. ElSayed earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and obtained her Additional Prescribing Authorities from The Alberta College of Pharmacists. She is an active member of several specialized health care networks as the International Society of Travel Medicine and The Canadian Obesity Network. Mrs. ElSayed has a passion for mental health care, addiction treatment, custom compounding, and travel health, as well as diabetes and chronic disease management education. She prides herself on staying up-to-date with the latest pharmacy practices and procedures and is an expert in custom compounding techniques and knowledge.

