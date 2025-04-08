Letter to Option Holders

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Letter to Option Holders

CDT:AU
Castle Minerals
Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Castle Minerals


Advancing strategic gold exploration assets in Ghana’s prolific Upper West region

Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Trading Halt

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Trading Halt

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources CEO James Cross.

E-Power Resources CEO: Boosting North American Sources Key to Looming Graphite Supply Deficit

James Cross, CEO of E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR), discusses the critical role of junior mining companies in developing a North American graphite supply chain.

With China’s dominance of global production and the expected increase in demand, Cross outlines how the company's Tetepisca graphite project in Québec could play a key role in boosting supply.

International Graphite CEO: Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) CEO Andrew Worland discusses the evolving graphite market, highlighting a delayed supply/demand inflection point, the company's strategic positioning with government-backed projects and expansion plans into Europe and North America to support growing graphite demand.

NMG to Present at BMO's Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.'s ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX: NOU ) leadership team is participating this week in BMO's 34 th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida, to position its integrated graphite operation in capital markets. NMG's ore-to-active-anode-material Phase 2, comprised of the future Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant, is key to North America's effort to reshore production of critical minerals for the energy sector.

BMO Capital Markets' 34 th annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference attracts some 600 capital providers. Founder, President and CEO Eric Desaulniers will be presenting to institutional investors on Tuesday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The presentation will be webcasted live and made available shortly thereafter for on-demand viewing on NMG's website ( Investing section ).

Flake graphite ore at graphite deposit.

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries

Graphite is an excellent conductor of heat and electricity and also has the highest strength of any natural material. However, it wasn’t until recently that the metal began to gain popularity.

Interest in graphite mining is increasing in large part because lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common. These batteries are used in everything from phones to electric vehicles (EVs), and graphite is one of their key raw materials. Both synthetic and natural graphite, in the form of the intermediate product spherical graphite, are products that are used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries. As lithium-ion battery demand grows, graphite demand is also expected to rise from nations around the world.

In fact, despite discussions on changes in lithium-ion battery chemistry, many experts think graphite will remain a key raw material in EV batteries for at least the next decade. Hence, demand for graphite from the battery anode segment is set to experience significant growth as electric car sales and the energy storage trend continue.

Closeup of synthetic graphite molecule.

What is Synthetic Graphite?

The outlook for the graphite market is promising due to its usage in the battery industry and energy storage applications, as well as steel-making.

With China dominating the natural graphite market, synthetic graphite is poised to capitalize on rising demand for graphite in the technologies.

Understanding what synthetic graphite is and how it differs from natural graphite is important for investors, as each industry typically needs a specific type of graphite. Here’s a look at the synthetic graphite market and what it has to offer.

Latest News

Castle Minerals
Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Provides Telemarketer Services for Political Campaign in British Columbia

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Major Finland Gold Transaction

