Leopard Lake Press Release

December 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Leopard Lake Gold Corp (CSE:LP) announces the departure of Mr. Daniel Bélanger, Director, CEO, and Interim CFO, effective December 1, 2025. The company thanks Mr. Bélanger for his dedication and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.
Mr. Alain Landry will serve as the new CFO.
Mr. Norman Ross, Executive Chairman of the Board, will serve as Interim CEO.
About Leopard Lake Gold Corp.
Leopard Lake Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring and developing high-potential critical mineral projects in Quebec. The company is committed to supporting the growing demand for essential minerals required for green energy, technology, and strategic industries.
Leopard Lake Gold Corp's flagship project, the St-Robert de Bellarmin project, consists of 327 contiguous mining claims in the Appalachian geological belt of Quebec, Canada. Through a structured option agreement, the company also holds the right to acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in the St-Robert tungsten mine project, a former underground tungsten mine located south of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, just 30 km from the U.S. border.
For Leopard Lake Gold Corp.
Norman Ross
Executive Chairman & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Norman Ross
Executive Chairman & CEO
(418) 732-4555
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include forecasts, projections, and expectations and are often, but not always, identified by the use of terms such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "potential," "target," "schedule," "budget," and "intend," as well as variations of such words and phrases or statements that an event or result "may," "could," "should," or "might" occur, including their negative forms.
All statements other than those relating to historical facts included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the exercise of incentive stock options, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on a few material factors and assumptions. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans evolve, future resource estimate results, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market, or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, title defects, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, equipment failures or breakdowns, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, unexpected environmental impacts on operations and associated costs to remedy them, and other exploration or operational risks, as detailed in this press release and in the company's regulatory filings.
While the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may also cause material differences, including, but not limited to, risks related to epidemics or pandemics. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.
