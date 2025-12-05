Leopard Lake Press Release

(TheNewswire)

Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

December 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Leopard Lake Gold Corp (CSE:LP) announces the departure of Mr. Daniel Bélanger, Director, CEO, and Interim CFO, effective December 1, 2025. The company thanks Mr. Bélanger for his dedication and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Alain Landry will serve as the new CFO.

Mr. Norman Ross, Executive Chairman of the Board, will serve as Interim CEO.

About Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring and developing high-potential critical mineral projects in Quebec. The company is committed to supporting the growing demand for essential minerals required for green energy, technology, and strategic industries.

Leopard Lake Gold Corp's flagship project, the St-Robert de Bellarmin project, consists of 327 contiguous mining claims in the Appalachian geological belt of Quebec, Canada. Through a structured option agreement, the company also holds the right to acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in the St-Robert tungsten mine project, a former underground tungsten mine located south of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, just 30 km from the U.S. border.

For Leopard Lake Gold Corp.
Norman Ross
Executive Chairman & CEO

For more information, please contact:
Norman Ross
Executive Chairman & CEO
(418) 732-4555

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include forecasts, projections, and expectations and are often, but not always, identified by the use of terms such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "potential," "target," "schedule," "budget," and "intend," as well as variations of such words and phrases or statements that an event or result "may," "could," "should," or "might" occur, including their negative forms.

All statements other than those relating to historical facts included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the exercise of incentive stock options, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a few material factors and assumptions. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans evolve, future resource estimate results, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market, or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, title defects, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, equipment failures or breakdowns, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, unexpected environmental impacts on operations and associated costs to remedy them, and other exploration or operational risks, as detailed in this press release and in the company's regulatory filings.

While the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may also cause material differences, including, but not limited to, risks related to epidemics or pandemics. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. LP:CNX CNSX:LP Gold Investing
LP:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
Frank Holmes, gold bars.

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his forecast for gold and silver.He sees gold testing US$5,000 per ounce next year and then reaching US$7,000 by the end of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. "And I think that silver will be over US$100," he added.Don't... Keep Reading...
Electronic display showing gold price with upward trend indicators.

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

Investors should brace for continued economic uncertainty and financial market volatility in 2026, the World Gold Council (WGC) warns in its 2026 outlook — and those circumstances could have various effects on gold. After a blistering 2025 that has so far seen the yellow metal hit more than 50... Keep Reading...
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors. At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This... Keep Reading...
PDAC 2026

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for PDAC 2026, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The world’s leading gathering for mineral exploration and mining will once again unite... Keep Reading...
Metals One

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has successfully raised gross proceeds of £4.4 million (before expenses) through a placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and sophisticated investors... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Smashes All-time High, Nearly Hits US$60

Scandium Investing

NioCorp Acquires FEA Materials to Build US Scandium Supply Chain

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000