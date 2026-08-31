Lawrence Lepard Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lawrence Lepard Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lawrence Lepard announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that between August 12, 2026 and August 21, 2026, Mr. Lepard disposed (the "Disposition") of an aggregate of 1,121,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to completion of the Disposition, Mr. Lepard beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 44,264,550 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.23% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Following completion of the Disposition, Mr. Lepard beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 43,143,050 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.97% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Lepard has ceased to be an insider of the Company.

Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Lepard may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be requested by mail at: Lawrence Lepard, c/o Venture X, 4850 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 310, Naples, FL 34103-3034, or by email at infor@ema2.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312286

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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