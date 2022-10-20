Vanadium Investing News

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 operating and financial results on Thursday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below :

Date:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time:

1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Registration Link:

https://app.webinar.net/DGd5pl8pBk6

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (647) 794-4605

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 204-4368

Conference ID:

3815502

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 214434 #

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: www.largoinc.com/investors/overview

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its operations in Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean energy division.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo Announces Third Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results Highlighted by Record High Purity Vanadium Production; Completes Battery Stack Manufacturing for its 6.1 MWh VCHARGE VRFB Deployment in Spain

Q3 2022 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,906 tonnes (6.4 million lbs 1 ) vs. 3,260 tonnes produced in Q3 2021; Lower quarterly production due to a planned kiln and cooler refractory refurbishment and a change of mining contractor, but was in line with the Company's revised production guidance
  • Record high purity V 2 O 5 equivalent production of 962 tonnes, representing 33% of the Company's Q3 2022 production
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,796 tonnes (inclusive of 351 tonnes of purchased material) vs. 2,685 tonnes sold in Q3 2021; Completed first high purity V 2 O 3 sale in Europe in Q3 2022
  • Average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe of $8.23, a 12% decrease from the average of $9.40 in Q3 2021; High purity vanadium demand has increased following ongoing recovery from 2020 COVID-19 impacts, which was partially offset by a softening of steel demand in Q3 2022
  • The Company advanced construction of its ilmenite concentration plant, including receiving all required metallic flotation structures and building of desliming, flotation, filtration, warehouse and pipe rack structures; Expects commissioning completed in Q2 2023
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") progressed with the delivery of its Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") VCHARGE vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB"), including the manufacturing of all high-power battery stacks required for the system; The Company has begun shipping battery stacks and electrolyte to the deployment site in Mallorca, Spain
  • Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV") commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 27, 2022 under the symbol "VAND" and launched a new website www.lpvanadium.com
  • Published inaugural Climate Report aligned with the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), providing additional transparency on the Company's approach to climate change

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces production of 2,906 tonnes (6.4 million lbs 1 ) of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent and sales of 2,796 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent from its MaracásMenchen Mine in Q3 2022.

Largo Announces Trading of Largo Physical Vanadium on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Symbol "VAND"

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce that Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV") shares have commenced trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") under the ticker symbol "VAND".

On September 15, 2022, LPV completed its qualifying transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSXV (the "Transaction"). LPV met all the post-closing conditions required in respect of the Transaction and on September 23, 2022, the TSXV granted final approval of the Transaction, allowing for the listing of LPV's common shares.

Largo Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction for Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce that Column Capital Corp. (" CPC ") has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in respect of its qualifying transaction (the " Transaction ") with Largo Physical Vanadium (" LPV ") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV. In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, CPC has filed a filing statement dated September 13, 2022 (the " Filing Statement ") on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Once TSXV provides receipt of customary post-closing documentation, the LPV common shares (the " Common Shares ") will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "VAND". The Company expects that the post-closing documentation will be completed by the end of September 2022.

