Laguna Verde Resource Increase Based on Recent Licence Acquisition

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 10, 2025
CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces an updated resource estimate for its Laguna Verde project following the recent acquisition of additional licences at the project. Laguna Verde is one of the six salars selected by the Chilean Government to be prioritised for development by private companies.
Highlights:
- The mineral resource estimate is updated from that reported on 20 Jan 2025, based on the recent acquisition of additional licences at the project, as reported to the market on 11 Aug 2025
- The updated total resource is 1.9 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), at a grade of 174 mg/L lithium, a 17% increase from the previous total resource of 1.63 million tonnes of LCE
- 0.84 million tonnes of LCE is in the Measured + Indicated category at a grade of 178 mg/L lithium
- The additional licences were acquired to meet the Government's licence area requirement for entering the streamlined process for a Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL)
- The Chilean government is finalising the indigenous community consultations for Laguna Verde and it is expected that the streamlined process will be announced shortly afterwards
- The JORC (2012) compliant estimate was calculated by Montgomery & Associates ("Montgomery´" or "M&A"), a leading hydrogeological consultant highly experienced in lithium brine resource estimation
- The resource estimate is based on three years of annual exploration programmes completed by CTL from 2022 - 2024 including drill progammes, pump test programmes and geophysics surveys
- Montgomery recommends three additional drillholes in the southwest, north and northeast to potentially increase the resource
- The Measured and Indicated resource estimate will be used in the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) which is intended to underpin a maiden reserve estimate for the Laguna Verde project.
Ignacio Mehech, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium said: "The updated JORC-compliant resource estimate for the Laguna Verde project, independently determined by Montgomery & Associates, confirms a robust and significant resource of 1.9 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at an average grade of 174 mg/l lithium, with 0.84 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated category. The resource estimate is an important element of the project´s Pre-Feasibility Study which is advancing to completion. This positions Laguna Verde as a leading direct lithium extraction (DLE) based project in Chile's lithium sector and as a future producer for the global EV and battery market."
Further Details:
Background to Updated Resource Estimate
The previous total resource estimate declared for Laguna Verde of 1.63 million tonnes LCE was based on the CEOL polygon proposed by the Company. Of this total resource estimate, 1.21 million tonnes LCE was based on the Company´s preferential licence area within that polygon, and 0.42 million tonnes LCE was classified as provisional based on the total proposed CEOL area. In August 2025 the Company acquired an additional 30 licences from Minergy Chile SpA, with the primary objective of increasing the preferential licence position within the Government defined CEOL polygon as shown Figures 1 and 2. The acquisition increased the Company´s preferential licence position within the Government's defined polygon to 97.6% of the area, exceeding a threshold of 80% required by the Government for consideration to enter a streamlined CEOL process for Laguna Verde. The updated resource estimate of 1.9 million tonnes LCE is based on the enlarged preferential licence area in Figure 2.
Fig 1: Previous Preferential Licence Extent & Govt. CEOL Polygon
Fig. 2: Post Acquisition Preferential Licence Extent
The resource estimate is based on annual exploration programmes completed by the Company between 2022 - 2024, in which rotary and diamond drill programmes were completed as shown in Figure 3. Additional observation wells were drilled to support observations during pump tests. Three additional diamond drillholes in the southwest, north, and northeast are recommended to potentially further expand the resource volume (LV08, LV09, and LV10).
Fig 3: Existing and Recommended Exploration Wells at Laguna Verde
Resource Summary
The technical report has been prepared by Montgomery to conform to the regulatory requirements of the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources are also reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Best Practice Guidelines (CIM, 2012). The breakdown of the resource categories comprising the total resource is provided in Table 1 below.
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Furthermore, not all mineral resources can be converted into mineral reserves after application of the modifying factors, which include but are not limited to mining, processing, economic, and environmental factors.
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CTLHF
Sign up to get your FREE
CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
02 November
CleanTech Lithium
Premium lithium projects located in established mining districts to meet battery and EV demand
Premium lithium projects located in established mining districts to meet battery and EV demand Keep Reading...
30 October 2024
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM
CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the... Keep Reading...
30 September 2024
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results
Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024 CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for... Keep Reading...
27 September 2024
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update
Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of... Keep Reading...
11 September 2024
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project
Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper... Keep Reading...
27 August 2024
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate On 1 July 2024, the Company... Keep Reading...
05 November
Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2025
The global lithium market saw sharp swings in Q3 2025 as shifting supply dynamics, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical developments reshaped investor sentiment. After hitting a four-year low in June, benchmark lithium carbonate prices briefly surged to an 11 month high in August on speculation... Keep Reading...
24 October
PMET Releases Lithium-Only Feasibility Study for Shaakichiuwaanaan in Québec
PMET Resources (ASX:PMT, TSX:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) has completed a lithium-only feasibility study on the CV5 deposit of its Shaakichiuwaanaan lithium project in Northern Québec. The company said the feasibility study confirms the project is a large-scale and long-life operation, with CV5’s probable... Keep Reading...
22 October
Lithium Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review
Volatility punctuated the global lithium market during the third quarter of 2025, with prices, supply/demand dynamics and geopolitics converging to reshape the landscape. After slipping to a four year low at the end of June, benchmark lithium carbonate prices rallied through July to reach an 11... Keep Reading...
22 October
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at the Rincon West Lithium Project
TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LITFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT, FSE: OAY3, OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the first Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00