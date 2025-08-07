LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length engagement agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 25, 2025, with FMI Securities Inc. ("FMIS"), an Ontario-registered Exempt Market Dealer, and FM Global Markets Inc. ("FMGM"), a FINRA-registered U.S. dealer (together with FMIS, the "Agents"). Under the Agreement, the Agents will act as exclusive corporate finance advisors and placement agents on a best-efforts basis to LaFleur Minerals for a proposed secured debt financing of up to CAD $5,000,000 (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.
Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.
Key observations from core logging of the recent drill holes are summarized below:
- Pyrite and other sulphides are consistently observed in the drill holes, classic pathfinder minerals for gold.
- A 17.9-metre-wide sulphide-rich zone (true width currently unknown) in drill hole SW-025-038 is a standout intersection that may indicate the potential for gold mineralization; however, assay results are still pending.
- The presence of silicification, carbonate alteration, sericite, chlorite, fuchsite, and quartz veining are classic indicators of hydrothermal fluid movement, which often carries gold. The consistent appearance of shearing, stockwork veining, and brecciation also suggests structural controls that may localize gold mineralization. The presence of alteration and sulphides over multiple holes and rock types also increases the likelihood of defining a larger mineralized system.
- Fuchsite alteration in drill hole SW-025-036 is particularly notable as it is also an important pathfinder and frequently associated with gold mineralization in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
PRELIMINARY SWANSON DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS
Below is a brief summary of preliminary geological and mineralization observations from core logging of the recent diamond drill holes completed by the Company. Half-core samples have been securely sent to AGAT Labs ("AGAT") in Val-d'Or, Québec for sample preparation, fire assay, and four-acid ICP geochemical testing, with final analytical results still pending. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals and fully certified and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards.
- Drill hole SW-025-032: Strongly bleached basalts with silicification and carbonate alteration. Pyrite mineralization observed. Occasional quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins with trace chalcopyrite.
- Drill hole SW-025-033: Altered, carbonate-rich basalts with well-developed shear zones and sericite. Disseminated and stringer pyrite observed. Contact with ultramafic rocks featuring chlorite-talc-carbonate stockworks.
- Drill hole SW-025-034: Alternating altered basalts and ultramafics, sheared with quartz veining. Disseminated and stringer style pyrite observed.
- Drill hole SW-025-035: Sequence includes altered basalts, ultramafics, and possible syenites with shearing and sericite alteration. Pyrite mineralization observed.
- Drill hole SW-025-036: Basalts, ultramafics, and intermediate porphyritic intrusives with significant quartz veining and pervasive fuchsite alteration. Pyrite mineralization observed.
- Drill hole SW-025-037: Pink syenite with sulphides, transitioning to a non-magnetic basalt with sulphides observed such as semi-massive pyrite and magnetite-rich intervals.
- Drill hole SW-025-038: Intersected altered tuffs, breccias, mafic/ultramafic flows, and felsic intrusives. A 17.9 m wide sulphide-rich zone was identified (true width currently unknown), composed of semi-massive to massive pyrite-pyrrhotite stockwork within a brecciated tuff, with strong sericite, chlorite, and silica alteration.
"We are very encouraged by the early progress of the Swanson drilling program and the geological and mineralization similarities seen in the recent drill core to the known Swanson Gold Deposit," said Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals. "We're particularly optimistic about the mineralized zone encountered in hole SW-025-038 and we look forward to releasing assay results in the near future."
Further drilling is ongoing, and additional updates will be provided by the Company as results become available. The fully funded and permitted drill program includes a minimum of 5,000 metres of drilling targeting priority areas identified through extensive historical data compilation and recent fieldwork, including the Swanson Gold Deposit, as well as the Bartec, Jolin, and Marimac target zones (Figure 2). This will include priority targets from over 50 promising targets identified to date.
ACQUISITION OF KEY MINERAL CLAIM FROM GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES
The Company also announces that it will acquire a key mineral claim from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") located immediately adjacent to and east of the Swanson mining lease, which hosts the Swanson Gold Deposit. The mineral claim will be acquired through an arm's length asset purchase agreement dated August 14, 2025, between the Company and Globex (the "Purchase Agreement"). The consideration payable by the Company to Globex for 100% ownership of the mineral claim is a cash payment of C$2,500 due upon execution of the Purchase Agreement. Globex will retain a 2% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) upon commencement of commercial production from the mineral claim.
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT UPDATE
LaFleur Minerals is also pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report ("Technical Report") for the Swanson Gold Project that discloses the results of recent exploration programs by LaFleur Minerals and the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Gold Deposit, which remains unchanged. The Technical Report has an effective date of July 29, 2025 and has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and is available on the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com.
SITE VISIT DETAILS - BEACON GOLD MILL AND SWANSON GOLD PROJECT
LaFleur Minerals confirms a site visit and tour of its Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Project in the Val-d'Or region will occur on August 11-13, 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company as soon as possible at info@lafleurminerals.com for further details and to confirm their attendance.
Figure 1: Drill Holes recently completed near the Swanson Gold Deposit
Figure 2: Swanson drilling target regions and proposed 2025 drill holes (in blue)
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Visual estimates of mineral abundance or apparent mineralization observed in drill core are preliminary in nature and readers are cautioned they should not be relied upon as a substitute for analytical results. While the core appears to contain sulphides such as pyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite, and quartz veining, laboratory assays are required to determine the actual grades and composition. There is no guarantee that the visual observations will correlate with assay results.
QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
20 July
LaFleur Minerals
Investor Insight
With a strategic asset base in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt near Val d’Or, and a fully permitted gold mill facility, LaFleur Minerals is well-positioned for near-term production and long-term growth.
Overview
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF) is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company with assets in Québec’s Abitibi Gold Belt, one of the most prolific gold regions globally. The company is focused on the production restart at Beacon Mill in parallel to advancing key exploration programs at its Swanson gold project, a well-located, resource-rich deposit with strong growth potential.
LaFleur Minerals boasts a favourable entry point with a market cap yet to reflect the company’s asset base, as well as solid fundamentals with strong growth catalysts and significant upside potential from a near-term producing gold mill with low restart cost.
Company Highlights
- Focused on developing high-potential gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec, a top-tier mining jurisdiction with strong government support and flow-through financing incentives, and Canada’s largest gold producing region.
- Successfully assembled over 150 square kilometers of mineral claims and a mining lease, anchored by the Swanson gold deposit and complemented by recent acquisitions from Abcourt Mines.
- The Swanson gold project hosts an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource of 123 koz indicated and 64 koz inferred, with significant exploration upside.
- LaFleur owns the fully permitted and refurbished 750 tpd Beacon Gold Mill, which previously underwent ~$20 million in upgrades, providing a clear pathway to near-term gold production from Swanson and other potential regional sources.
- The company has launched an extensive exploration program, including geophysics, geochemistry and a planned 10,000-meter drill campaign for 2025, targeting a resource expansion to over 1 Moz.
- LaFleur Minerals has commenced its diamond drilling program at its Swanson Gold Project after receiving all the necessary permits, including the Authorization to Intervene (ATI) and the Forestry Intervention permits.
- Led by CEO Paul Ténière, a highly experienced geologist and mining executive, supported by a team with extensive expertise in gold exploration, project development and corporate finance.
Key Projects
Swanson Gold Project - Flagship AssetThe Swanson gold project is located in Québec, Canada, rated as the fifth top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment (Fraser Institute’s 2023 annual survey), offering a stable and supportive environment for resource development with easy access to flow through capital. The Swanson gold project has had in excess of 36,000 metres of historical drilling, which underscores the advanced exploration and development potential of the project, which includes several favourable gold bearing regional structures and deformation corridors extending across the property.
Project Highlights:
- +16,600 hectares (166 sq km) and rich in gold and critical metals, hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits
- Previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex
- Accessible by road/rail, 66 km north of Val-d’Or on the Southend Abitibi gold belt, close proximity to established producers such as Agnico Eagle and Eldorado, as well as developers like Probe Gold and O3 Mining, with direct access to several nearby gold mills
- Mineral resource estimate reinforces status as flagship project:
- Indicated mineral resource estimate of 2,113,000 t with avg grade of 1.8 g/t gold, containing 123,400 oz of gold.
- Inf. Mineral Resource Estimate of 872,000 t with avg grade of 2.3 g/t gold, containing 64,500 oz of gold
- The project’s current MRE was optimized with a price of gold at US$1,850/oz, current gold market price has hit above US$3,000/oz
- $3 million in flow-through to deploy with immediate plans to increase gold resources through diamond drilling at Swanson, Bartec, Jolin, and other gold deposits, and up to 10,000 metres of drilling expected to commence by mid-2025
- Other key developments include a decline portal and ramp extending to a depth of 80 metres; well positioned for advanced exploration with over $5 million invested by the previous owner between 2021 and 2023
- Since acquiring the Swanson deposit and consolidating the large claims package, the company has deployed in excess of $1 million in flow-through funds, completed detailed soil geochemistry and prospecting across several gold targets, completed a very-high resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM geophysical survey, and is currently in the process of completing a ground IP survey over the Swanson, Jolin, and Bartec gold deposits
- Several new promising gold targets have been identified from the recent surface exploration and geophysics programs, highlighting the potential for mineral resource growth and new discoveries at Swanson
2025 Drill Program:
LaFleur Minerals has commenced its diamond drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project following receipt of all necessary permits, including the Authorization to Intervene (ATI) and Forestry Intervention permits.
The company also completed an independent valuation of its Beacon Gold Mill by Bumigeme Inc., confirming the mill is in excellent condition, with rehabilitation costs estimated at C$4.1 million and a full replacement value exceeding C$71.5 million—underscoring its strategic importance.
LaFleur has expanded its Swanson land package to over 18,300 hectares across 445 claims and one mining lease, reinforcing its district-scale potential.
With advanced assets and infrastructure in place, LaFleur Minerals is well-positioned as a leading gold development company in Québec.
Beacon Gold Mill - Near-term Production
The Beacon Gold Mill is a strategically positioned, fully permitted 750 tpd processing facility located less than 50 km from Swanson. Originally acquired through the Monarch Mining CCAA process, the mill underwent a $20 million refurbishment in 2022 and remains in excellent condition. LaFleur’s strategic location on the mineral rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt is key to its plans to restart gold production as its positioned in a prime area with over 100 historical and operational mines, allowing for rapid monetization of ore from nearby gold deposits.
Project Highlights:
- Low restart cost with processing capacity of over 750 tonnes per day, targeting production of up to 30,000 oz of gold per year. At US$2900/oz, the projected potential revenue is ~$100 million
- Capable of custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects
- Currently being evaluated for processing mineralized material from Swanson as part of a high-level preliminary mining and economic study
- Past-producing Beacon Mine is located on the site of the Beacon Mill: the property consists of a mining lease, a mining concession, and 11 mining claims
- Beacon I and II mines include mineralized zones where limited historical gold production was achieved during the period of 1984 to 1988 and again in 2005
- The advancement of operations at the Beacon Mill has transformational qualities for the company, evolving it from explorer to a near term gold producer in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with significant upside potential
- The restart of production at the Beacon Mill to process bulk samples and/or for custom milling purposes is targeted for before 2025 year end, or once all required restart work has been completed and final approvals have been received by the Québec government, meanwhile equipment inspections, parts inventory, and maintenance work continues on a full-time basis at the company's Beacon Gold Mill as part of its restart program including a final plan and budget to restart the mill to be completed by ABF Mines by late April once final inspections are complete
Management Team
Kal Malhi – Chairman
A successful entrepreneur and the founder of Bullrun Capital, Kal Malhi has raised over $300 million for various public and private companies across multiple industries, including mining, biotechnology and technology.
Paul Ténière – CEO
Paul Ténière has more than 20 years of experience in mine development, geology and project management. He has held senior leadership roles across multiple mining companies and is a recognized expert in NI 43-101 compliance and technical reporting.
Harry Nijjar – CFO and Corporate Secretary
Harry Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants and provides CFO and strategic financial advisory services to his clients across many industries. This experience has allowed him to help his clients successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Harry holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a BComm from the University of British Columbia
Louis Martin – Technical Advisor and Exploration Manager
Louis Martin is a professional geoscientist. and has been a major contributor to the discovery of several gold and base metal deposits during his more than 40-year career. Martin has been fortunate to be part of the exploration teams that were awarded the Discovery of the Year by the AEMQ for the West Ansil Deposit (2005) and the Louvicourt Deposit (1989). He has worked on several advanced exploration projects that included bringing four of these projects into production. For the last eight years, Martin has worked as a technical advisor and geological consultant for numerous junior and major mining companies.
Preet Gill – Director
Preet Gill is a business professional offering leading development and implementation of superior business strategy. Gill has a proven track record of identifying and creating profitable business opportunities, qualifying authentic prospects, and cultivating strong partnerships. She has over 28 years of experience in leadership roles within Home Depot Canada and has an MBA from Royal Roads University and certificates in business leadership from Queen’s University.
Harveer Sidhu – Director
Harveer Sidhu is the founder of BuildSmartr.com and has served as a director, officer and audit committee member for publicly listed companies. Sidhu is experienced in manufacturing, import and exporting, information technology systems, e-commerce and construction project management. He is also the president and director of Beyond Medical Technologies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Simon Fraser University and has been a licensed builder with BC Housing since 2014.
Michael Kelly – Director
Michael Kelly is a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces Military Police and a retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Kelly currently serves as a Partner at BullRun Capital Inc. and is a respected businessman based in Kelowna, British Columbia. He is also a director and member of the audit committee of Beyond Medical Technologies, an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia.
Jean Lafleur – Senior Advisor
A highly respected geologist with over 40 years of experience in the mining sector, Jean Lafleur has led multiple exploration programs and mining projects, contributing to major gold discoveries worldwide.
30 July
LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings
The proposed Debt Financing is intended to support the advancement of the Company's restart and commissioning of its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec. The term of the engagement is 180 days and may be terminated earlier by either party with written notice. The Company confirms that no securities have been issued or will be issued to the Agents in connection with the Agreement or the provision of the Agent's services thereunder. As compensation for their services, the Agents will receive a non-refundable work fee of CAD $25,000 payable in cash upon signing of the agreement and will receive a 4% cash commission on gross proceeds raised from lenders introduced by the Agents and a 2% reduced cash commission for closings involving pre-approved parties on the Company's exclusion list. A break fee of CAD $50,000 payable in cash is due if a secured debt financing is completed without the Agents during the agreement term.
NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF LIFE AND CHARITY FLOW-THROUGH UNITS
LIFE Offering
The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before 24 months from the Closing Date (defined below). The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days' notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.90 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Offering.
The gross proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for the advancement of exploration initiatives at the Company's Swanson Gold Project and for operational purposes at the Beacon Gold Mill, in addition to working capital and general corporate expenses.
The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions.
The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.
The Company has also agreed to pay qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering and such number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold under the LIFE Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.
Charity Flow-Through (FT) Offering
The Company also intends to offer up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the "Charity FT Units") at a price of $0.69 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500 (the "Charity FT Offering"). Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one (1) Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) (each, a "Charity FT Share") and one (1) Warrant which shall have the same terms as the Warrants included in the Units to be issued in the LIFE Offering.
The gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Charity FT Units will be used on the Company's Swanson Gold Project to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" as such term is defined under subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (or would so qualify if the references to "before 2026" in paragraph (a) of the definition of "flow-through mining expenditure" in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act were read as "before 2027" and the references in paragraphs (c) and (d) of that definition to "before April 2025" were read as "before April 2026"). The qualifying expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the Charity FT Shares.
All securities issued in connection with the Charity FT Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The closing of the LIFE Offering and Charity FT Offering is expected to occur on or about August 15, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other earlier or later date as the Company may determine.
This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Mineral's fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the LIFE Offering and the Charity FT Offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering and the Charity FT Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260636
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Capitalizing on Trend, Accelerating Transition
Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.
To view the full publication, "Surging Gold Prices Fuel Junior Miner's Push to Production," please visit: https://ibn.fm/PxDwC .
Gold's dramatic climb past $3,300 per ounce in 2025 has proven to be more than a short-term rally — it signals growing investor unease with the global financial landscape. As inflation remains persistently high and trust in fiat currencies continues to erode, gold has reemerged as a dependable hedge against economic instability. This renewed confidence has spurred a surge of capital into Canadian gold projects, particularly in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the country's most prolific gold-producing region.
Capitalizing on this trend, LaFleur Minerals Inc. is accelerating its transition from exploration focused to production ready. LaFleur joins an impressive group of savvy mining companies committed to making a difference in the mining space.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
For more information, visit the company's website at LaFleur Minerals Profile .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLR are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LFLRF
About NetworkNewsWire
NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer
NetworkNewsWire
New York, NY
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com
NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.
Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.
The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold assets in Québec's Abitibi region.
To begin the interview, Ténière outlined LaFleur Minerals' strategy as a near-term gold producer.
"We're an interesting company in the fact that we have an advanced gold project in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt and a nearby permitted mill," he said. "That puts us in a strong position as a near-term gold producer."
Malhi, who is also the founder of Bullrun Capital , then detailed how LaFleur acquired its flagship assets and how the company is positioned for rapid development.
"Two years ago, I started looking at the opportunities in the gold mining sector. I didn't want to go and acquire a grassroots project… but I did come across a bankruptcy," he explained. "We were able to win a bid on the Beacon Gold Mill, which Monarch had invested $20 million into upgrading. It's fully permitted and ready to rock. We also acquired a nearby gold deposit called the Swanson Gold Deposit… We've turned that project into LaFleur Minerals. Now, with gold prices surging, the economics have changed phenomenally — and we may look at producing not just from our own property, but also from others in the region."
Ténière closed by emphasizing LaFleur's accelerated timeline and production-ready infrastructure.
"We have a mining lease at Swanson, which allows us to get into production much faster than we could otherwise," he said. "With gold hitting over $3,000 an ounce, it makes a lot of these deposits very economically viable… It's an exciting time to be in gold, and we're in a great position to move quickly."
Join IBN's Stuart Smith for a conversation with LaFleur Minerals Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière on restarting gold production in Québec, scaling a district-scale asset, and accelerating into the gold producer category.
To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com
The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .
To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on its resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value.
The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential.
LaFleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
For more information, visit the company's website at www.LaFleurMinerals.com
About IBN
IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.
Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.
For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Corporate Communications
IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Issuer"). This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the acquisition of securities of the Issuer by Bullrun Capital Inc. (the "Acquiror"). The Acquiror is a private venture firm incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of British Columbia and is owned and controlled by Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, with a head office at 10589 Ladner Trunk Road, Vancouver, BC V4K 3N3. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.
On March 14, 2025, Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, through the Acquiror, acquired 4,000,000 Shares in connection with an option agreement dated September 17, 2024 between the Issuer and the Acquiror pursuant to which the Issuer was granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in and to certain mining claims and a mining lease to which the Acquiror is the registered and beneficial owner (the "Transaction").
Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Malhi held, directly and indirectly, 3,876,246 Shares, and 251,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 7.39% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 7.86% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 52,485,815 issued and outstanding Shares prior to the closing of the Transaction.
Following the Transaction, Mr. Malhi held, directly and indirectly 7,876,246 Shares, and 251,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 13.88% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 14.32% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 56,735,815 issued and outstanding Shares following the closing of the Transaction.
The Acquiror acquired the Shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.
For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact:
Kulwant (Kal) Malhi
Telephone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259375
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
LaFleur Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit and Completes Independent Valuation of the Beacon Gold Mill
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its diamond drilling program at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") in the Abitibi region, Québec, after receiving all the necessary permits including the Authorization to Intervene (ATI) and the Forestry Intervention permits. These permit approvals mark a major milestone, allowing the Company to move forward with its fully funded, minimum 5,000 metre drilling program starting with the Swanson Gold Deposit. Simultaneously, the Company announces the completion of the independent valuation of its Beacon Gold Mill ("Beacon Mill") by Bumigeme Inc. ("Bumigeme") confirming: (1) the Beacon Mill is in excellent condition, (2) with rehabilitation and commissioning costs estimated at C$4.1 million, and (3) full replacement cost of the mill and tailings storage facility combined with permitting costs estimated to exceed C$71.5 million, underscoring the strategic value of the asset. LaFleur Minerals has also significantly expanded its land position at its wholly-owned Swanson Gold Project, now covering over 18,300 hectares across 445 claims and 1 mining lease, reinforcing its district-scale exploration potential.
These recent developments mark a major operational inflection point for LaFleur Minerals:
Detailed Mill Restart Plan: With the Beacon Gold Mill valued at over 17x its estimated rehabilitation and re-commissioning costs, LaFleur Minerals holds a unique, fully-permitted processing facility within a major gold mining jurisdiction, providing a path to near-term gold production in a region flush with custom-milling opportunities and nearby gold deposits.
Aggressive Drilling and Land Expansion: The start of a fully funded 5,000-metre drilling campaign and a significant land expansion within the Swanson Gold Project unlocking substantial discovery potential.
Strategic Positioning: Few junior mining companies control both an advanced gold project and a fully-permitted and refurbished mill-LaFleur Minerals is now positioned as one of the most exciting gold development companies in Québec, with low mill restart and commissioning costs and significant assets exceeding its current market cap.
BUMIGEME VALUATION COMPLETE
Independent mining engineering firm Bumigeme has completed its full evaluation of the Company's Beacon Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec and concluded that the mill is in excellent condition with anticipated rehabilitation and re-commissioning costs of C$4.1 million as part of its planned restart program. Furthermore, Bumigeme estimated the replacement CAPEX cost to build a new similar gold mill today at C$49.5 million. This cost does not include the building of a new tailings storage facility (TSF) including a tailings pond, finishing basin, piping, pumping station, etc., which is estimated at C$12 million, and mining and environmental studies and permitting costs estimated at C$10 million. Bumigeme also estimates it would take a minimum of 18 months to build a new mill and TSF, in addition to a minimum of 5 years to complete all required studies and receive all necessary permits from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments, and local and Indigenous communities prior to construction. The results of this independent valuation confirm the strong value and incredible opportunity the Beacon Mill offers for future milling of gold deposits in the Abitibi region after re-commissioning work is complete. The results of the Bumigeme evaluation will also be incorporated into the Company's ongoing work towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Swanson Gold Project.
The Company's next immediate priority is to secure the necessary financing to complete the rehabilitation and re-commissioning of the Beacon Gold Mill with the aim to complete the mill restart program by early 2026.
DIAMOND DRILLING COMMENCES AT SWANSON
The diamond drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project (Figure 1) will focus on priority target areas including the Swanson Gold Deposit, as well as Bartec, Jolin, and Marimac target areas (Figure 2). These high-potential zones were selected following an extensive compilation of historical data and recently completed detailed exploration work by LaFleur Minerals, including:
High-resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM surveys
Prospecting and soil geochemistry surveys
Induced polarization (IP) survey program
Drilling has already commenced at the Swanson Gold Deposit and will test key structural, geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies for additional gold mineralization potential along strike. The Company looks forward to sharing additional details and drilling assay results in the coming weeks.
ADDITIONAL CLAIM STAKING AT SWANSON
The Company is also pleased to announce it has recently staked an additional 32 mineral claims, covering approximately 1,824 hectares, on strike and to the northwest of the Swanson Gold Deposit (Figure 3). This claims expansion extends the project's coverage of favourable geology to over 33 kilometres of strike length, significantly enhancing Swanson's exploration potential. The Swanson Property represents one of the largest land and mineral packages in the renowned southern Abitibi Gold Belt, which hosts favourable geology and mineralized structures. The Swanson Gold Project now includes 445 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering a total of 18,304 hectares, positioning it as a key district-scale gold exploration play on a project that hosts over 36,000 metres of historical drilling and multiple high potential drill targets.
Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals stated, "We are very pleased with results of the full evaluation of the Beacon Gold Mill by Bumigeme and it truly shows the incredible potential of this milling asset as we advance towards becoming a near-term gold producer. Our technical team has also done an exceptional job integrating historical exploration data with new geophysical and geochemical datasets to define compelling drilling targets at Swanson. Receiving the required permits clears the way for us to advance one of the most exciting exploration and drilling campaigns in the region. Not only are we launching a fully funded, data-driven drilling program, but we've also strategically expanded our land position in a way that meaningfully increases our discovery potential."
Figure 1: Swanson Deposit - 50 km from the Beacon Gold Mill
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Swanson drilling target regions and proposed 2025 drill holes (in blue)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Recent staking at Swanson
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_003full.jpg
QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259175
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
First Quantum Secures US$1 Billion in Gold Stream Deal with Royal Gold
First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has locked in a US$1.0 billion cash infusion through a gold streaming agreement with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD).
The Vancouver-based firm announced on Tuesday (August 5) that the streaming agreement is tied to its Zambian operations, covering future gold deliveries linked to copper output at its Kansanshi mine.
“Following a thorough evaluation of several deleveraging options, I am pleased to announce this milestone transaction which preserves exposure to all of the copper production at Kansanshi while still maintaining exposure to the majority of the Company’s gold production,” said First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall in a press release.
“It is pleasing to form a new partnership with Royal Gold which is a strong endorsement of the operations at Kansanshi and its multi-generational ore body as well as Zambia as a leading African mining jurisdiction,” Pascall added.
The agreement provides First Quantum with long-term, unsecured capital that does not increase its debt load. Proceeds will be used for capital expenditures and repayment of existing bank loans. Furthermore, the company said that the transaction is expected to materially lower its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.
While the arrangement commits First Quantum to deliver gold based on a formula tied to copper production, the company retains most of its gold upside.
Based on its 2026 and 2027 production forecasts, approximately 84 percent of its total gold output will still be exposed to spot market pricing. The company also retains full exposure to newly discovered near-surface gold zones at Kansanshi.
Under the terms of the agreement, First Quantum will deliver gold to Royal Gold on a stepdown basis: 75 ounces of gold for every million pounds of recovered copper produced until 425,000 ounces have been delivered, 55 ounces per million pounds for the next 225,000 ounces, and 45 ounces per million pounds thereafter.
First Quantum will receive 20 percent of the spot gold price per ounce delivered, rising to 35 percent if it secures a BB credit rating or maintains a net leverage ratio of 2.25x or lower for three straight quarters starting Q1 2026.
The deal also includes two optional acceleration provisions, allowing First Quantum to reduce future delivery commitments. The company can cut delivery thresholds by up to 20 percent at a value of up to US$200 million once it reaches the BB rating or leverage target.
A further 10 percent reduction, worth US$100 million, is possible upon achieving a leverage ratio of 1.25 times over four consecutive quarters, subject to meeting certain operational conditions.
The gold streaming deal is part of First Quantum’s continued efforts to strengthen its finances after recent setbacks at the Cobre Panamá mine.
In May, the company announced it had received government approval in Panama for its Preservation and Safe Management program at the Cobre Panamá mine. The approval enables the company to carry out environmental and safety measures funded through the export of 121,000 dry metric tons of copper concentrate currently stored on site.
The program does not represent a restart of full operations, but allows First Quantum to maintain the site and manage its obligations in line with Panamanian government requirements.
On the other hand, the deal also deepens Royal Gold’s exposure to a major African copper-gold asset at a time when the streaming and royalty company is making moves to expand its portfolio.
Just last month, Royal Gold announced a pair of major acquisitions: a US$3.5 billion all-share deal to acquire Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL)and a separate US$196 million cash deal for Horizon Copper (TSXV:HCU).
The transactions, announced in July, would create a streaming and royalty giant with 393 assets across six continents—including 80 that are currently cash-flowing.
Shares of First Quantum were up slightly in Tuesday trading following the announcement.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
06 August
Drilling discovers new ‘Monster’ gold zone near Main Hill at Mt York, WA
New results extend mineralisation from undrilled Main Hill area; additional drilling required to further define new zone
Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further 19 diamond holes, including a new, wide zone of gold mineralisation intercepted at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Results from Gossan Hill (7 holes), Breccia Hill (3 holes) and Main Hill (9 holes) (Table 1), are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1) drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-section (Figure 4).
Highlights
- Best intercept of 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 212m incl 10m @ 2.95 g/t Au received from latest batch of drill results at 1.4Moz Mt York Gold Project
- Four diamond holes planned to follow up and test extensions of this extensional zone near Main Hill
- 52 holes for 13,536m completed at Mt York, ahead of schedule and on budget; Stage 1 is an 80-hole, 18,000m resource expansion program
- Results for 19 holes received, with excellent intercepts including:
- 3m @ 7.20 g/t Au from 181m (25MYDD020);
- 62m @ 0.78 g/t Au from 79m incl 25m @ 1.22 g/t Au from 79m (25MYDD023);
- 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 212m incl 10m @ 2.95 g/t Au from 239m (25MYDD031);
- 22m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 70m incl 7m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 83m (25MYDD039).
- Results expected to have a positive impact for an updated resource estimate later in 2025.
Drill hole 25MYDD031 returned 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 212m northwest of Main Hill that may well be an important new discovery in an area that had not previously been drilled. This is expected to have a very positive impact on the resource of the Main Trend.
Kairos’ team believes this area named ‘Monster’ by the Kairos geologists on site is a new structural zone, likely to be a large-scale fold flexure or closure in the BIF where thick, high-grade mineralisation has been drilled elsewhere at the Main Trend. The implications of a new fold zone or zones could have a significant, positive impact on the potential project resource size along the 3km Main Trend, and especially in the Main Hill area. Kairos geologists are currently looking at additional drill holes to target the concept and ultimately, grow the resources.
Stage 1 drilling aims to boost gold resources at Mt York and test extensions of high- grade shoots ahead of a mineral resource estimate (MRE) update expected in 2H CY25. Stage 2 drilling later in the year or early 2026 aims to convert Inferred resources to higher confidence Indicated resources.
Kairos Managing Director Dr Peter Turner said: “Drilling continues to provide nice surprises and we are beginning to understand the controls on the wide, higher-grade zones of mineralisation within fold flexures that we can map out and importantly, target over hundreds of metres along the 3km-long, continuously mineralised Main Trend.
To report a drill hole intercept of 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au in any gold project is a good result but this result is even more special – it is an extension of the largely untested Main Hill prospect where the mineralisation remains open in all directions and is an exciting, large target to drill.
We remain confident Mt York will become one of the Pilbara’s – and Western Australia’s – largest undeveloped gold resources with clean metallurgy, once drilling is complete.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kairos Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
05 August
Asra Minerals: Unlocking Multi-million Ounce Gold Potential in WA’s Premier Goldfields
Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) is unlocking the value of its resource portfolio and underexplored prospects in Western Australia’s renowned Leonora Goldfields. The company holds one of the largest and most prospective land positions in the district, strategically located near major gold producers, including Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD) with its 8.9 Moz Leonora Operations, Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) with the 1.9 Moz Darlot and 4.1 Moz King of the Hills mines, and Northern Star (ASX:NST), operator of the 4.2 Moz Thunderbox mine.
A strategic reset in late 2024 brought in a new CEO, technical team, and a focused drilling strategy targeting resource growth and project consolidation. With strong gold prices supported by global uncertainty and Western Australia’s stable regulatory environment, Asra’s historically underexplored and fragmented ground is now well-positioned for discovery, growth, and long-term value creation.
Asra Minerals’ flagship Leonora Gold Project covers over 936 sq km in Western Australia’s prolific Eastern Goldfields, one of the country’s most productive gold regions. The project is divided into the Leonora North and Leonora South areas and is strategically located near world-class gold operations, including Genesis Minerals’ Leonora Operations, Vault Minerals’ King of the Hills, and Northern Star’s Thunderbox mine—all within trucking distance. Asra’s tenements lie along highly prospective granite-greenstone contacts and major fault zones, including the Ursus Fault, a key structural control for high-grade orogenic gold mineralization.
Company Highlights
- District-Scale Gold Project in Tier-One Jurisdiction: 936 sq km landholding in WA’s Leonora region, proximal to more than 15 Moz of gold resources across neighboring major mines.
- JORC Resource of 200 koz at 1.8 g/t gold: Existing resource includes high-grade shallow mineralization at Orion, Sapphire, Mt Stirling and Stirling Well.
- Aggressive Growth Strategy: Targeting >500 koz resource base in 2025 through near-resource and greenfield drilling.
- Ongoing Exploration: Systematic exploration underway across the portfolio with multiple high-priority targets identified for further follow-up.
- New High-impact Leadership: Rebuilt management and technical team in late 2024, including renowned gold discoverers behind Gruyere (6.2 Moz) and Raleigh (1 Moz).
- Undervalued Opportunity: With a ~$10 million market cap, Asra offers substantial re-rating potential amid rising gold prices and renewed institutional interest.
This Asra Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
05 August
The Gold Standard: Facts and History
The gold standard. Today, the term denotes something that is the highest level of quality in its category.
Gold, with all its luster, has been sought after, fought over and prized for thousands of years. It’s been used as a sacred adornment and has projected the wealth and status of monarchs and nobility. And ever since the ancient Lydians minted the first gold coins around 550 BCE, the yellow metal has played an important role in the monetary system.
Over the millennia, gold has never lost its appeal, and by the end of the 19th century it had become a crucial component of how nations interacted with each other economically.
While it fell out of favor for fiat currencies in the middle of the 20th century, the idea that gold could once again underpin the global economy has never disappeared. So what exactly is the gold standard? What is the history the gold standard, and could it be revived again today? We explore this all below.
In this article
What is the gold standard?
The gold standard is a monetary system where a currency's value is pegged directly to gold and the currency can be exchanged for gold at that ratio, giving the currency intrinsic value. For example, a country could set a standard in which $1,000 is equal to 1 ounce of gold, and citizens could then exchange their currency for physical gold.
Some countries have also employed silver standards or double standards, which see a currency backed by either silver or by both gold and silver.
Why did the world establish a gold standard?
Copper, silver, gold and alloys like electrum have been the foundation of trade and currency for thousands of years, and while they each command value among investors and collectors today, their weight is a major problem.
To deal with this, paper money in the form of promissory notes was created, with the earliest uses being little more than IOUs. It wasn’t until seventh century China that trade guilds began to issue receipts-of-deposit that eliminated the need for merchants to carry large quantities of coins for wholesale transactions.
These notes weren’t meant for widespread use, but their development eventually led a group of merchants to create a more formal system in Szechuan in the 10th century. Each was printed using anti-counterfeiting techniques and affixed with a seal from the issuing bank. Whoever held the banknote could have it converted back into metal at any time.
Because these notes were lighter than their metallic counterparts, they became popular among traders along the Silk Road between China and the Middle East. Eventually, the notion of printed money found its way back to Europe via travelers like Marco Polo and William of Rubruck who moved along the route in the 13th century.
However, the concept of paper money didn't catch on in Europe for another 400 years, when Sweden issued the first banknotes in 1661. These notes were redeemable for quantities of coins from banks, meaning that merchants no longer had to carry large amounts of copper and silver, which were heavy and easy to steal.
Despite initial skepticism, the notes proved to be popular, and the idea spread across the continent. That said, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing. Over time, issuers realized that not all bank notes would be redeemed, and began to print notes beyond the value of the metal they held in reserve. Sweden's paper money quickly lost its value, and the country's government ultimately decided to pay back and withdraw the notes in 1664.
Outside of Sweden, a lack of regulation around who could issue notes meant that states, cities, trade organizations and anyone with a press was able to print money. As a result, counterfeits were made by unscrupulous people. This undermined confidence in paper money and contributed to high inflation rates.
It wasn’t until England passed the Bank Charter Act of 1844 that a modern-style central bank began to appear, with strict regulations around which entities could print paper money. The act restricted commercial banks’ ability to issue notes, giving that power to the Bank of England, and required new notes issued by the Bank of England to be backed at a rate of “three pounds seventeen shillings and ninepence per ounce of standard gold.”
Even as this world power moved toward a gold-backed system, other nations remained on bimetallic systems, setting a ratio between gold and silver to allow for interoperability that was stabilized by France. In the US, this ratio was set at 15:1 silver to gold by the Coinage Act of 1792, and was later updated to 16:1 when the act was amended in 1834.
Interestingly, gold rushes in California in 1849 and Australia in 1851 flooded the markets with gold, causing a 30 percent increase in wholesale prices and altering the ratio between the metals in France.
The tipping point came in 1871, when Germany, following its victory over France in the Franco-Prussian war, made the switch from a silver currency system to a currency backed solely by gold. This was considered a preemptive move to avoid being excluded from fixed-rate systems that had formed between industrialized nations.
By 1900, gold-backed currencies had become the standard for most of the world apart from a handful of exclusions, including China and some nations in Central America.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of the gold standard?
In theory, the international gold standard provided an inherent mechanism for stability in the financial system, as trade imbalances would be self-correcting. This was called the price-specie flow mechanism by economist David Hume.
To illustrate, when a country had a surplus trade balance, the gold value of trade flowing out of the country would exceed the trade value of imports. Conversely, a deficit trade balance would have the opposite effect. This would cause inflation in countries with rising money supply and deflation in countries with decreasing money supply.
This rising and falling would subsequently cause trade with countries with high inflation to decrease due to high prices and trade with countries experiencing deflation to rise to take advantage of lower prices, bringing them back into balance.
While the gold standard provided relative stability to the global financial market in the long term it was far from perfect, as individual economies had reduced control over their own economic struggles. This was evidenced by the Panic of 1907 in the US, which began when two bankers tried and failed to corner the stock of United Copper. Their failure resulted in distrust of their banks and associates, ultimately sending panic through the markets and causing runs on banks and trusts.
This took place at a time when the effects of rising interest rates in Europe led to gold ceasing to move into the United States. This was compounded by the lack of an American central bank or lender of last resort, and with inflexibility under the gold standard, the US was left without a way to expand its monetary supply. This near collapse of the US financial system led to the eventual creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, establishing an authority over US monetary policy.
The gold standard was further challenged in 1914 with the start of the First World War when major nations suspended the convertibility of domestic bank notes into gold and suspended the movement of gold over borders.
Born of necessity, this move provided greater flexibility for central banks to increase monetary supply without the limitation of physical holdings, ensuring war efforts could continue to be funded.
Even though these measures were meant to be temporary, they led to considerable chaos through the post-war period as nations worked to decrease high inflation caused by excess money supply while trying to return to the gold standard. Countries were left with limited choices: deflation or devaluation.
Britain chose deflation and returned to pre-war parity defining one pound sterling equal to 123.274 grains of gold. This had the effect of overvaluing the pound, which caused outflows in the gold supply. France, on the other hand, chose to devalue the Franc, which ultimately caused inflows of gold into its reserves.
For its response, the US chose to sterilize inflows of gold. The US paid a higher price than other countries, but instead of expanding monetary supply to match the influx, it maintained inventories and stabilized domestic pricing.
Despite US efforts to maintain its economy in the interwar period, global mass deflation provided a catalyst for the end of the gold standard as unemployment began to rise, ultimately triggering the Great Depression. This period marked the beginning of the end of the classical gold standard, and in 1931 Japan and the United Kingdom dropped the connection to gold, followed by the United States in 1933.
When did the gold standard end?
Against the backdrop of the Second World War, representatives from 44 nations met in the US in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, in July of 1944. Discussions centered around the creation of a system that would provide efficient foreign exchange to create a more stable global economic system than what had arisen between the World Wars and ultimately caused the implosion of the global economy.
Plans for a new global economic system took years to develop, with competing ideas from famed economist James Maynard Keynes and Harry Dexter White, chief international economist for the US Treasury Department. Keynes proposed a grand vision to build an international central bank with its own reserve currency, while White suggested the establishment of a lending fund with the US Dollar as the reserve currency.
The agreement chose elements from both proposals but leaned in favor of White’s suggestion. It declared the US dollar would be pegged to the value of gold at US$35 per ounce. Additionally, the other 44 states who signed on to the accord would have their currencies pegged to the value of the US dollar with diversions of only 1 percent being permitted.
This system helped to minimize volatility of exchange rates and facilitated international trade.
To aid the functioning of the agreement, it also established two critical institutions: the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would monitor exchange rates and provide support when needed, and the World Bank, which was originally established to manage funds and provide loans and assistance to nations to rebuild after WW2.
However, when the nations met in December 1945, only 29 had come to sign the agreement; the Soviet Union was notably absent. The USSR’s rejection of Bretton Woods marked a milestone in a developing rift that led to the Cold War.
In his election speech in February 1946, less than two months after the signing of Bretton Woods, Joseph Stalin blamed World War 2 on capitalism. “Marxists have more than once stated that the capitalist system of world economy … does not proceed smoothly and evenly, but through crises and catastrophic wars,” he said.
Less than a month later Winston Churchill gave his famed Sinews of Peace speech in Fulton, Missouri, in which he stated, “From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent.”
Bretton Woods policies came into full effect in 1958 with mixed results, and the US dollar struggled to maintain parity with gold throughout much of the 1960s in part due to increased domestic and military spending.
In 1971, under orders of US President Richard Nixon, the convertibility of the dollar into gold was suspended as the dollar became overvalued and the amount of gold in reserves was no longer sufficient to cover the monetary supply. There were attempts to revive the system, but by 1973 Bretton Woods collapsed and national currencies once again floated against each other.
Following the end of the agreement, the IMF allowed members to choose whichever exchange arrangement, allowing them to float against each other or a basket of currencies. However, members were prohibited from pegging their currencies to gold.
The gold standard today
The subsequent years following the collapse of Bretton Woods have seen the dominance of the United States in the global financial system. Though no longer tied to gold, it remains the world’s reserve currency.
Being tied to gold provided the economy with relative stability from inflationary pressures, but it also restricted the overall monetary supply and made it more difficult for borrowers to pay back loans.
Under the current system, central banks work to ensure that inflation remains in a range that can stimulate growth in the economy but not let it get to the point where it’s out of control and the cost of goods rises more quickly than wages.
Proponents of a gold standard today will point at the runaway inflation of the early 1980s and following the COVID-19 pandemic reasons why a gold standard is better for the overall economy and reduced volatility.
However, the lack of inflation under the gold standard was a criticism levelled by opponents. This was a particular issue in the late 1800s, when deflation was happening at a rate of 1 to 2 percent per year in the US. This resulted in loans becoming more costly, a problem in particular for the country’s farmers who relied on them to buy land and equipment.
Will we return to the gold standard?
Some analysts such as Jim Rickards believe in the return of the gold standard and have suggested that the BRICS nations are in the process of creating a new gold-backed currency, as evidenced by bulk purchases of gold by the Chinese central bank.
While a reserve currency for the BRICS nations may seem like a logical step for the bloc to facilitate trade between member nations, the likelihood that it will be backed by gold seems nonsensical to most analysts, as CPM Group Managing Director Jeffery Christian told Investing News Network in August 2023.
With regards to a return to a global or US gold standard, this also seems incredibly unlikely and ill-advised.
The total value of monetary supply of the world’s four largest central banks — the United States, European Union, Japan and China — sat at approximately US$95 trillion as of June 2025. The World Gold Council estimated that above-ground gold stocks stand at 216,265 metric tons as of the end of 2024.
At a gold spot price of US$3,000, which gold has held above for much of 2025, that gold would be worth just under US$23 trillion, far less than those central banks hold. Additionally, 45 percent of the world's gold is in the form of gold jewelry and just 14 percent, or about US$4 trillion, is in central bank holdings.
The US encountered problems with an insufficient supply of gold before the collapse of Bretton Woods. Going further back, reducing through devaluation or deflation wreaked havoc in the global post-war economy of the 1920s.
With greater wealth and far more money supply today, the economy would face far more headwinds and more disastrous potential should there be a shift back towards a gold standard.
To move to a gold-backed currency, a country would have to have enough physical gold in reserve to support its monetary supply. There isn’t enough gold in the world.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
05 August
Asra Minerals
Investor Insight
Asra Minerals is an emerging gold explorer with a compelling investment case as it focuses on strategic expansion and development of high-grade resources across its Leonora gold project in Western Australia.
Overview
Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) is unlocking the potential of its portfolio of existing resources and underexplored prospects within Western Australia’s renowned Leonora Goldfields. The company controls one of the largest and most prospective land positions in the district, strategically surrounded by high-profile gold producers such as Genesis Minerals’ (ASX:GMD) with its 8.9 million oz (Moz) Leonora Operations; Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU), which operates the 1.9 Moz Darlot mine and 4.1 Moz King of the Hills mine; and Northern Star (ASX:NST), which operates the 4.2 Moz Thunderbox mine.
With existing JORC 2012 resources of 200,000 oz gold and a clear strategy to reach 500,000 oz in the near-term, Asra Minerals is leveraging its 936 sq km Leonora landholding in one of Australia’s most prolific gold belts. Asra’s tenements span 75 km of strike length, including two primary zones – Leonora North and Leonora South – each with resource-stage projects, brownfields upside and newly identified high-priority drill targets.
A strategic reset in late 2024 led to a new CEO, technical team and drilling strategy aimed squarely at resource growth and project consolidation. With global unrest supporting sustained high gold prices and WA’s regulatory stability, Asra’s ground – historically underexplored and fragmented – is now primed for discovery, growth and value creation.
Company Highlights
- District-Scale Gold Project in Tier-One Jurisdiction: 936 sq km landholding in WA’s Leonora region, proximal to more than 15 Moz of gold resources across neighboring major mines.
- JORC Resource of 200 koz at 1.8 g/t gold: Existing resource includes high-grade shallow mineralization at Orion, Sapphire, Mt Stirling and Stirling Well.
- Aggressive Growth Strategy: Targeting >500 koz resource base in 2025 through near-resource and greenfield drilling.
- Ongoing Exploration: Systematic exploration underway across the portfolio with multiple high-priority targets identified for further follow-up.
- New High-impact Leadership: Rebuilt management and technical team in late 2024, including renowned gold discoverers behind Gruyere (6.2 Moz) and Raleigh (1 Moz).
- Undervalued Opportunity: With a ~$10 million market cap, Asra offers substantial re-rating potential amid rising gold prices and renewed institutional interest.
Key Project
Leonora Gold Project
Asra Minerals’ flagship Leonora gold project spans more than 936 sq km in Western Australia’s prolific Eastern Goldfields. The asset is subdivided into the Leonora North and Leonora South project areas. The region hosts multiple world-class gold operations, including Genesis Minerals’ Leonora operations, Vault Minerals’ King of the Hills, and Northern Star’s Thunderbox mine, all within trucking distance. Asra’s tenements lie along the highly prospective granite-greenstone contacts and major fault systems such as the Ursus Fault, known for controlling high-grade orogenic gold mineralization.
Leonora South
The Leonora South project is 549 sq km with eight granted mining leases, located within the historic Kookynie goldfields. This area is host to numerous high-grade deposits, including Genesis Minerals’ Ulysses Hub (~2 Moz gold). Asra is focused on the Sapphire and Orion open pit deposits, which together comprise a JORC 2012 inferred resource of 48,014 oz grading at 2.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold. High-grade intercepts include standout results such as 166 g/t gold over 6 m from 135 m, including 248.8 g/t gold over 4 m (Sapphire), and 46.4 g/t gold over 4 m from 3 m (Orion), demonstrating a potential for bonanza-grade extensions at depth.
Diamond drilling completed in Q4/2024 confirmed down-dip continuity of high-grade gold zones approximately 30 to 50 m below historical intercepts, with assays such as 47.95 g/t gold over 1 m from 115.2 m, 23.12 g/t gold over 1 m from 148.7 m, and 23.97 g/t gold over 0.8 m from 161.2 m. A new 1,300 m RC and diamond-tail drilling program commenced in Q2/2025 to test these high-priority targets, aiming to significantly increase the resource base. The mineralized quartz veins at Sapphire and Orion trend east-northeast and dip steeply – 50 to 80 degrees – southwards and remain open at depth and along strike.
Exploration across Leonora South has identified 21 high-priority targets, of which 15 have never been drill tested. These were derived from detailed 2025 airborne magnetics, structural reinterpretation and geochemical mapping. Planned work includes follow-up aircore and RC drilling to expand the mineralized footprint, including at Gladstone and Jessop Creek, with approvals already received from the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.
Leonora North
Situated 40 km northeast of Leonora and just 5 km from Vault’s King of the Hills mine, Leonora North is a brownfields gold asset with significant exploration and expansion potential. The area lies within the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Yilgarn Craton and is hosted along the structurally controlled Ursus Fault Zone, a major gold-bearing shear corridor. The project contains multiple zones with a total JORC 2012 resource of 152,000 oz grading at 1.7 g/t gold, including:
- Mt Stirling–Viserion Deposit: 2.16 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 111,000 oz (inferred), plus 391,000 t @ 2.1 g/t for 26,000 oz (indicated).
- Stirling Well: 198,000 t @ 2.3 g/t gold for 15,000 oz (inferred).
The Mt Stirling resource remains open along strike and at depth, with high-grade shoots identified to the north. The flat-lying Stirling Well orebody has potential for parallel lodes and deeper extensions into mafic host rocks. A major aeromagnetic and litho-structural reinterpretation, completed in December 2024, identified +20 high-priority gold targets across the northern strike extensions. Several of these are situated adjacent to the historically mined Diorite King Mine, which reportedly produced at high grades. The untested 12 km Ursus Fault corridor remains a key focus, with ~9 km still unexplored.
Importantly, Asra secured 100 percent ownership of the Mt Cutmore prospect in May 2025, consolidating a highly strategic zone within the Mt Stirling region. This acquisition covers multiple live and pending tenements, and enhances Asra’s ability to deploy a focused drilling campaign across the Leonora North project area. Drill permits have been secured, and both AC and RC programs are planned for H2/2025 to evaluate new geophysical anomalies, follow up on known mineralization, and grow the current resource base.
Management Team
Paul Stephen – Managing Director
A seasoned mining executive, Paul Stephen has held various executive and directorship roles across ASX and LSE-listed companies prior to joining Asra. He was a co-founder and executive director of Crusader Resources, where he was instrumental in the discovery, development and operation of the Posse Iron Ore mine in Brazil. During his tenure, he oversaw the delineation of over 2.6 million ounces of gold, significantly contributing to Crusader’s market capitalization exceeding AU$160 million.
Paul Summers – Non-executive Chair
Paul Summers has been a legal practitioner since 1985, and founded his own firm, Summers Legal in 1989. He has been Asra’s counsel for more than 10 years and has provided extensive advice and service during the recent takeover of Cascade Resources. Summers is currently lead counsel – commercial, corporate and property of Summers Legal and is familiar with the company’s affairs, projects and strategy.
Mathew Longworth – Non-executive Director
Mathew Longworth is a geologist with over 35 years’ experience in large projects, exploration and discoveries in Australia, Greenland, Africa, South America and the Pacific. He is currently chairman of Ardea Resources and Greenfields Exploration, and non-executive chairman of Northam Resources. As a director and chairman, he has guided companies through challenging corporate times including IPO listings, takeovers, major capital raisings, 249D notices and joint venture negotiations while maximizing value for shareholders.
Leonard Math - Non-executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Leonard Math is a chartered accountant with more than 15 years of resource industry experience. He was an auditor at Deloitte and is experienced with public company responsibilities including ASX and ASIC compliance, control and implementation of corporate governance, statutory financial reporting and shareholder relations. He previously held company secretary and directorship roles for a number of ASX listed companies.
Ziggy Lubieniecki – Technical Consultant
Ziggy Lubieniecki is a highly experienced geologist with over three decades of expertise spanning exploration, mining, management, property acquisition and company listings. His previous senior roles include chief mine geologist at Plutonic, exploration manager at Australian Platinum Mines, and executive director at Gold Road Resources. Along with a successful exploration track record, Lubieniecki is credited for the discovery of the 6.2 Moz Gruyere gold deposit.
Keep reading...Show less
05 August
Prince Silver Grants Stock Options
Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:HWTNF) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") has granted 3,150,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at C$0.50 per common share for a 5-year period from the date of grant, subject to Canadian Stock Exchange acceptance. The grant is in accordance with the Company's equity incentive stock option plan.
The options will vest over 24 months with one quarter vesting six months from date of grant and one quarter vesting every 6 months thereafter.
About Prince Silver Corp.
Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project and, holds option interest in the Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Ralph Shearing, Director, President
Tel: 604-764-0965
Email: rshearing@princesilvercorp.com
Website: www.princesilvercorp.com
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Keep reading...Show less
