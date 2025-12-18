High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Download the PDF here.

metals australiamls:auasx:mlsbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Metals Australia

High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada. Keep Reading...
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite DiscoveryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed surface geophysical and geochemical exploration surveys at its Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in White Pine County,... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the implementation of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 6,672,291 of its common shares (the "Shares") representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float", as defined under... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the full logging of all eight drill holes completed in the Trapper zone and confirms shipping three... Keep Reading...
Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse

Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Agriculture Investing

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

Precious Metals Investing

New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Strategic Direction to Discontinue with AMPower

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement