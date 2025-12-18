The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East
02 July
Metals Australia
High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada. Keep Reading...
16 December
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 November
Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite DiscoveryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 September
Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program
Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
11h
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...
12h
Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed surface geophysical and geochemical exploration surveys at its Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in White Pine County,... Keep Reading...
17 December
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the implementation of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 6,672,291 of its common shares (the "Shares") representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float", as defined under... Keep Reading...
17 December
SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the full logging of all eight drill holes completed in the Trapper zone and confirms shipping three... Keep Reading...
17 December
Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
