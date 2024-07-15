Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Labyrinth Resources

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Labyrinth Resources Limited ('LRL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of LRL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 18 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION FOR COMMON SHARES OF FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP.

Agnico Eagle logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol:  AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold bar and US money.

SolGold Secures US$750 Million for Cascabel Project via Gold Streaming Deal

SolGold (TSX:SOLG,LSE:SOLG,OTC Pink:SLGGF) has entered into a gold stream agreement with Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) and Osisko Bermuda to secure US$750 million for its Cascabel project in Ecuador.

An initial deposit of US$100 million will be paid in three tranches, and will be allocated to de-risking, permitting and completing a feasibility study. The first tranche, consisting of US$33.4 million, is expected on Monday (July 15).

The second and third tranches, each set at US$33.3 million, are expected in 2025, and are contingent on specific conditions being met, such as finalizing an investment protection agreement and submitting permit applications.

Franco-Nevada and Osisko acquire a gold stream on SolGold's Cascabel Copper-Gold Project

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Franco-Nevada ( Barbados ) Corporation (" FNB "), has acquired a gold stream (the " Stream ") from SolGold plc (" SolGold ") with reference to production from the Cascabel project located in Ecuador . FNB has partnered with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s subsidiary, Osisko Bermuda Limited (" Osisko "), to provide a syndicated financing package on a 70%30% basis. FNB will provide a total of $525 million and Osisko a total of $225 million of funding for a total $750 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.

Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.

"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold Miners Set Up for Strong Quarter, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Tracking

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his latest thoughts on the gold price, saying that after the second quarter's record-setting levels miners should be due to share good results.

Pointing to Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSEGOLD), the three biggest holdings in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), he said he expects strength.

"What's different this time around for these three companies, and other gold producers, is that they've been able to clip a really nice margin on what their costs are vs. what the current price of gold is," he said.

Piche Resources

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company focussed on uranium and gold in Western Australia (WA) and Argentina, is pleased to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at 10:00am Perth AWST time on Monday 15 July 2024 under the ticker code PR2.

Latest News

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

×