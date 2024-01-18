Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Labyrinth Resources

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received a tax credit of CAD$415,453 (approximately A$470,000) from Revenu Quebec in Canada.

The credit stems from Labyrinth’s resources-related expenditure in the year to 30 June 2023.

Labyrinth announced earlier this month that it has agreed to sell the Labyrinth and Denain gold projects in Quebec, along with related assets and mining information, for US$3.5 million cash (refer to ASX announcement dated 8 January 2024).

This sale is in line with Labyrinth’s decision to step up its exploration focus at its Comet Vale

tenement package in Western Australia.

Labyrinth Chief Executive, Jennifer Neild said: “We know there is immense exploration upside at Comet Vale, including strong scope to grow the Resource.

“The geology is extremely prospective and this is supported by early-stage geophysics and sampling results. There is also clearly multi-commodity potential.

“We are now reviewing our exploration strategy for Comet Vale and aim to expand our WA assets.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx: lrllabyrinth resourcesgold investingGold Investing
LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Recognized Among Corporate Knights'?2024?100?Most Sustainable Corporations in the?World

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has ranked among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the world. The Company will be included in the Global 100 Index, which represents a benchmark for sustainability excellence.

"It is an incredible honour to be recognized by Corporate Knights in its annual ranking of the world's most sustainable companies," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is reflective of our commitment to operating responsibly in all areas of our business and represents the quality of the mining partners that we work with to deliver the commodities our society needs. We remain dedicated to further enhancing our sustainability efforts, setting ambitious targets, and collaborating with our mining partners."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Langdons Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Reports Higher Q4 Gold Production

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2023 production results. On the back of higher Q4 production, preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.05 million ounces was consistent with our forecast as guided in our third quarter release. 1 Preliminary copper production of 420 million pounds for 2023 was within the guidance range of 420 to 470 million pounds.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce 2023 Q4/full-year results and 2024 guidance on February 14, 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2024 guidance, mineral reserve, and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2023, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks

2023 was eventful for gold, which approached record highs in H1 and broke them in the second half of the year.

The first half of the year saw gold make serious gains on the back of March's regional banking crisis in the US, which threatened to upset the entire financial system. As investors ran for safe havens, gold pushed toward all-time highs, reaching US$2,051.11 per ounce on May 4 as fears of the crisis becoming more widespread prevailed.

Following the events of May, gold trended downward through to October as central banks around the world worked to bring inflation down to manageable levels. By October 4, the price of gold had fallen to US$1,821.08. However, attacks in Israel ignited investor fears of a broad regional conflict in the Middle East and sent the price of gold back up. By December 3, trading in the yellow metal had reached a fever pitch, and it reached an intraday high of US$2,135.40.

Keep reading...Show less
tasmania on map

Tasmania’s Geology a Golden Investment Opportunity

Since its mid-19th century gold rush, Australia has maintained its position as one of the world's top gold producers.

Most of Australia’s mining and exploration activities have been focused on Western Australia and Victoria. But there's another region nearby with just as much potential — perhaps more. Situated 240 kilometres off Australia's southern coast, Tasmania remains largely unexplored.

Given that Tasmania's northeastern section is believed to be a geologic extension of the rich Victorian goldfields, early movers in the area could be sitting on a literal gold mine.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

TNC Increases Wallace North Resource

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

Related News

Resource Investing

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

TNC Increases Wallace North Resource

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Precious Metals Investing

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

×