LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the first quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.30 million tonnes, comprised of 2.19 million tonnes of pellets and 2.11 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS).  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the first quarter of 2023 of 3.62 million tonnes, comprised of 1.95 million tonnes of pellets and 1.68 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto also announced that IOC's 2023 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 17.9 to 19.6 million tonnes remains unchanged.

LIORC will be releasing its first quarter 2023 results of operations after the market close on May 4, 2023.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licences and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 7, 2023 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This press release should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c5432.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals (ASX:CLE)

Cyclone Metals


LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE

 The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 and is to be paid on April 26, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

round iron bars

Top 10 Iron-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Iron ore prices have displayed volatility in the past few years as the world has dealt with the economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 lockdowns and rising levels of inflation.

Prices for the base metal reached a record high of over US$220 per metric ton (MT) in May 2021, but it wasn't long before they declined to a low point of US$84.50 in November of that year. At the time, analysts identified lower demand from China alongside rising supply levels as reasons why prices dropped so drastically in late 2021.

Iron ore prices had rebounded to the US$130 level as of early 2023, spurred on by supply issues in Australia and Brazil, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war; higher export duties in India and renewed demand from China also contributed to the commodity's higher prices. Bullish sentiment in the iron ore market is expected to continue throughout the year.

metal profiles and tubes. different stainless steel products. 3d illustration

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2023

Volatility reigned in the iron ore market once again in 2022, with prices rallying and falling. The base metal hit a record high of US$171 per metric ton in March, but then fell as low as US$81; it ended the year above US$100.

As the new year begins, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts about the main trends in the space in 2022 and what the iron ore forecast is for 2023. Read on to learn what they had to say.

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

 The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022 and is to be paid on January 26, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×