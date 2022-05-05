Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . Financial Performance In the first quarter of 2022, LIORC's financial results were negatively impacted by lower sales of concentrate and lower average realized concentrate and pellet prices. Royalty revenue for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $53.7 million compared to $65.2 ...

LIF:CA,LIFZF