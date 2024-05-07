Knight to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Knight to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:  GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 3:05 pm ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA
The Conversation (0)

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on May 14

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, May 9, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

  • First quarter revenues of $2.15 billion, up 11% on a Reported and 8% on an Organic1 basis
  • Year-over-year revenue growth in all segments on both a Reported and Organic1 Basis
  • GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. of $64 Million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)1 of $665 Million, up 13%
  • Xifaxan® Appeal Decision Represents a Significant Milestone related to Full Separation of Bausch + Lomb
  • Reaffirmed full-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results and other key updates from the quarter

"We are pleased with our strong start to the year, delivering solid first-quarter performance, and our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, all our business segments posted year-over-year revenue growth on both a reported and organic basis. I'm very proud of what our team has accomplished and we remain focused on continuing our momentum by advancing our R&D pipeline, strengthening our balance sheet and executing on our commercial strategies to drive global growth," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercializing Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialization strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organization must then embark on a process to commercialize it for revenue generation.

The strategy a company leverages to pursue commercialization is a crucial ingredient in building a successful and profitable venture.

Investors would do well to understand the distinctive process and strategies required to bring medtech solutions to market to help them make more informed investment decisions.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: 'Pivotal Moment' in Women's Heart Health

Female-specific results from first-of-its-kind clinical trial

Teaching first graders takes a lot of energy. So when Julia Garcia started feeling worn out, teaching became extremely difficult

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the March 2024 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Bitcoin Well Announces Successful Lightning Network Infrastructure Setup

Real Matters Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Lithium Investing

Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

Lithium Investing

Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point U-Co-Ag Project

Resource Investing

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Mn Feasibility Study

Resource Investing

Feasibility Study Confirms Potential for Low-Cost, High-Purity Manganese Production

Critical Metals Investing

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Lithium Investing

Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

×