Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Zinc Investing News

Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Drilling - Thinc Zinc

Klondike Silver Corp.(TSX.V:KS) (the “Company”) Further to the New Release of Oct 26, 2022 Klondike Silver continues drilling from drill station #2. The Company is exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the “Main Lode”. The “Main Lode” is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific SILVER ZINC LEAD structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

ZINC

MacNicol & Associates, Asset Management Inc. of Toronto forwarded a February 16, 2023 New York Financial Times article by Derek Brower and Amanda Chu titled:

The US plan to become the world’s cleantech superpower.

An excerpt follows:

POWERING GROWTH

In a warehouse in Turtle Creek, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a line of workers are assembling batteries, each about the size of a suitcase, based on zinc — an alternative to lithium-ion that its proponents say will offer competitively priced, non-flammable, dispatchable energy for hospitals, schools and other stationary users.

It’s a young cohort of workers, many people of colour and military veterans. “We’re hiring right out of high school,” says Joe Mastrangelo, the Edison, New Jersey-based head of Eos Energy Enterprises, the company making the batteries.

His goal for the factory in western Pennsylvania is to double its total capacity to 3 gigawatt-hours in 2024, producing a battery every 90 seconds once the plant is fully automated. The workforce will also double, to 500.

“We’re doing this in a location that was historically an old energy economy, creating not jobs but career paths for people to get to middle class,” Mastrangelo says.

About Klondike Silver

  • Klondike’s Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.
  • Klondike’s 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.
  • Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km “Main Lode”. The “Main Lode” is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.
  • There are 13 past producing mines that are situated along the “Main Lode” which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).
  • There are 67 past producing mines that are situated in Klondike Silver’s 114 square kilometer claim block. (source: BC MINFILE).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP

“Thomas J. Kennedy”

CEO and Director

Additional information can be found on Klondike Silver’s website: www.klondikesilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company’s continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Source

Silver InvestingZinc Investingklondike silver corp.
The Conversation (0)

Trevali Receives Court Approval of Claims Process

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that, on application by the Company, the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved a Claims Process Order (the "Order") as part of the Company's ongoing Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings. The Order provides for a "Claims Process" pursuant to which the court-appointed Monitor, FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (the "Monitor") and the Company will call for and adjudicate, as necessary, all claims against the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd. ("Trevali NB", together with the Company, "Trevali"), as well as their respective directors and officers.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

  • Mr. Michael McAllister appointed Vice President, Investor Relations
  • Mr. Chris MacInnis appointed Director, Geology and Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Mr. Michael McAllister who has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Mr. Chris MacInnis who has been appointed as Director, Geology and Resources for the Company.

Mike McAllister has over 19 years of experience working with public mining companies, the last 12 as a mining specialized investor relations professional. He most recently was with Superior Gold and prior to that Sierra Metals where he helped the company complete the dual US listing progress and helped see the company progress from a small to a mid-tier diversified producer. Mr. McAllister also has worked at Avion Gold Corp., which was acquired by Endeavour Mining. Before working in investor relations roles, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals & Mining Group. Mike holds the Certified Professional Investor Relations (CPIR) designation completed at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Drills 145 Metres at 10.9% Zinc Including 29 Metres at 20% Zinc at Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for six recent drill holes from the Company's ongoing infill and resource expansion drill program at the Ayawilca project in Peru. All six drill holes are infill holes from the South Ayawilca area. Hole A23-212 returned much better than expected results with a thick and high-grade zinc intersection of 145.2 metres grading 10.9% zinc (estimated true thickness of ~ 100 metres) including 29.3 metres grading 20.2% zinc from a shallow depth of 158 metres. The drill program at South Ayawilca continues to exceed our expectations with respect to the continuity of the ultra high zinc grades. Drilling is expected to continue with two rigs until the end of April

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ZincX Resources to Participate at PDAC 2023 Conference

ZincX Resources to Participate at PDAC 2023 Conference

Zincx Resources Corp. ("Zincx Resources" or "the Company") (TSV:ZNX) is pleased to announce the Company will participate in the upcoming PDAC 2023 Mining and Investment Conference to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from March 5-8, 2023

PDAC 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Metals CEO & Director Brandon Macdonald

Fireweed Metals Plans Large Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Zinc Project in 2023

Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ) raised a total of C$35.1 million in funding in its recent private placement, allowing it to execute on further exploration and development of its projects in Northern Canada. CEO Brandon Macdonald considers it a “challenge and opportunity” to embark on such a large-scale program.

“Last year, 2022, (was) our biggest ever drill program. 2023 might be three times that size. The challenge and opportunity for the team is that we've got a bigger budget than we've ever had before. All the moving parts of trying to execute something that big is exciting for us. We hope it’s exciting for investors to have a scale of a program like that.”

Fireweed closed its C$35.1 million non-brokered private placement on December 21, 2022. The Lundin Family and Associates subscribed for a total of 27 million shares, while other key shareholders also subscribed, including Larry Childress for 3.3 million shares and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) for 3.4 million shares.

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Clinton Swemmer has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Company. Previously, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Technical Services for Ascendant.

The appointment as Chief Technical Officers reflects Mr. Swemmer's significant contribution to the Company, specifically to the ongoing Feasibility Study and development plans for the upcoming development of the Venda Nova Deposit within the Lagoa Salgada Project, on the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBP"), Portugal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ValOre Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

Variation to Austral Option Agreement

Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Related News

Lithium Investing

Simon Moores: Geopolitics is the Trend to Watch in the Lithium-ion Industry

Energy Investing

ValOre Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Variation to Austral Option Agreement

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Gold Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Graphene Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

×