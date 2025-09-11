Klarna Completes Initial Public Offering

Regulatory News:

Klarna Group plc ("Klarna"), the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 34,311,274 ordinary shares, of which 5,000,000 ordinary shares were sold by Klarna and 29,311,274 ordinary shares were sold by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 10, 2025 under the symbol "KLAR."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers for the offering; BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Societe Generale and UBS Investment Bank acted as bookrunners for the offering; and BNP Paribas, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company , Nordea, Rothschild & Co, Wedbush Securities and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on September 9, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com ; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Klarna

Klarna is a technology company building the next-generation commerce network. Klarna has built one of the largest commerce networks in the world, measured by the number of consumers and merchants, serving approximately 111 million active Klarna consumers and approximately 790,000 merchants in 26 countries as of June 30, 2025, and facilitating $112 billion of gross merchandise volume in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Klarna's mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. Klarna helps people save time, money and reduce financial worry. Klarna's vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences—as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

Category: Investor News

press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Klarna GroupKLARNYSE:KLARFintech Investing
KLAR
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain.

The development of the BioIron Research and Development Facility in the Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area, south of Perth, follows successful trials of the innovative ironmaking process in a small-scale pilot plant in Germany.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.

NZAS, which owns and operates Tiwai Point, has signed contracts with electricity generators Meridian Energy, Contact Energy and Mercury NZ to set pricing for an aggregate of 572 megawatts (MW) of electricity to meet the smelter's full electricity needs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240526465039/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We have been deeply affected by the loss of four Diavik colleagues and two airline crew members in a plane crash in January. This tragedy has strengthened our resolve to never be complacent about safety.

"We delivered stable operating results in the first quarter, including improvements at our bauxite and aluminium businesses, as we navigated seasonal challenges across our global operations. Our full year guidance is unchanged across all our products. We remained focused on growth in energy-transition materials, with the ramp-up at Oyu Tolgoi underground, the first full quarter of recycled aluminium production from Matalco and further progress at Simandou, our high grade iron ore project in Guinea.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
man sitting on building looking at screen that says "fintech"

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2023)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and McKinsey & Company are projecting continued growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 20, 2023, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
person holding cell phone with graphics showing dollar signs in front of the screen

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and Allied Market Research are projecting continued growth in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 12, 2022, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Related News

gold investing

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

gold investing

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

×