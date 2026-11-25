Klarna, the everyday finance network global digital bank, today announced a significant expansion in Canada through the launch of its One-Time Card, a single-use virtual prepaid card that gives Canadians the freedom to pay with Klarna almost anywhere 1 Visa is accepted online.
Until now, Canadian shoppers have been limited to using Klarna at integrated merchants. The One-Time Card in the Klarna app removes that limit. Shoppers enter the amount they want to spend, create their card, and use it at checkout like any other card with the added flexibility of Pay in 4 interest-free payments, or longer-term Financing. Because each card is single-use, the details expire the moment a purchase is complete, or automatically after 24 hours if unused.
"Canadians use Klarna to pay in full for everyday essentials, spread the cost interest-free on mid-size purchases, and finance bigger buys over time, and they've told us they want that flexibility wherever they shop, not just at select retailers," said Steven Clarke, Head of Canada at Klarna. "The One-Time Card extends that choice to almost any online Visa checkout, with the same real-time credit assessment and single-use security that protects shoppers on every transaction."
The launch builds on Klarna's growth in Canada since it arrived in 2022 and follows last year's rollout with Walmart Canada, the country's largest retailer to offer Klarna's flexible payments. With the One-Time Card, choice now reaches well beyond Klarna's partner network in Canada.
Available to eligible Canadian customers this week, the Klarna One-Time Card is a Klarna Visa * Prepaid Card issued by Peoples Trust Company pursuant to licence by Visa Int.
* Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under licence by Peoples Trust Company.
1 Some merchants may be excluded, such as gambling
About Klarna
Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 122 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.3 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .
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