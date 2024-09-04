Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kinross to provide an update on the Great Bear project

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") will release its Preliminary Economic Assessment for Great Bear followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be accessible via audio webcast on www.kinross.com , where it will be archived.

Great Bear Technical Presentation details

To access the call, please dial:

Webcast Link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-478-546-594

Canada & US toll-free: 1-866-613-0812
Outside of Canada & US: 647-694-2812

Replay (available 30 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free: 1 (877) 454-9859
Outside of Canada & US: (647) 483-1416
Passcode : 4887947

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President
phone: 416-365-2761
david.shaver@kinross.com


Primary Logo

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Resources


Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘the Company’ or ‘Labyrinth’) provides an update to the entitlement offer timetable which was initially announced on 17 July 2024.

Map of Argentina.

New Government, Economic Reforms Spark Renewed Interest in Argentina’s Resource Sector

Amid Argentina’s high inflation and poverty rates — brought on by a century of political instability and economic uncertainty — its new Libertarian president, chainsaw-wielding Javier Milei, has vowed to implement improvements, much to the delight of mining and resource industry observers who view him positively.

As Argentina’s new economic policies resolve under the country'snew administration, investors may find some new opportunities in the nation's minerals sector.

Gold bars, nuggets and stock chart.

Breaking the Cycle: Can Gold Outshine Historical Trends in September?

As September begins, gold is facing a familiar challenge — the month is historically marked by price declines.

Despite its strong performance so far this year, which has seen the yellow metal reach an all-time high of US$2,531.70 per ounce, market participants are now closely watching whether these gains will persist.

According to Bloomberg, since 2017 the precious metal has consistently suffered a "September curse," averaging a 3.2 percent decline during the period — the steepest drop of any month in the year.

Aurum Resources

Aurum Secures Licence Renewal for Advanced High-Grade Nyangboue Gold Deposit

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to announce the renewal of its Boundiali South (BST) exploration licence1 (earning 100% interest), which hosts the advanced high-grade Nyangboue gold deposit. The BST tenement is one of four tenements making up Aurum's Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals

Latest Press Releases

Tim Drilling Program Completed; Crews Mobilizing to Haldane Project

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

