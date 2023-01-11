Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Kinross to announce 2022 Q4/full-year results and 2023 guidance on February 15, 2023

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2023 guidance, mineral reserve, and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2022, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

Kinross' quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2023 will be as follows:

  • Q1 2023 – Tuesday, May 9, 2023; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Wednesday, May 10, 2023; the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Q2 2023 – Wednesday, August 2, 2023; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Q3 2023 – Wednesday, November 8, 2023; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

gold and silver coins

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: Bullish on Gold, but Silver Will Shine Brightest in 2023

Frank Holmes: Bullish on Gold, but Silver Will Shine Brightest in 2023youtu.be

Gold held up "exceptionally well" in 2022, according to Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), and in 2023 he expects the yellow metal to thrive. However, it's silver that he thinks will really shine.

"I remain extremely bullish on gold as an asset class. They can't raise rates much more this quarter without having a very tragic global recession. And I think that there's still going to be negative real interest rates," Holmes said.

"So that means assets like gold are going to become even more important in a diversified portfolio. And silver is even more special because 20 percent of silver is for solar panels," he added.

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer - Melanie Leighton

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced mining and resource sector executive Melanie Leighton as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Keep reading...Show less
×