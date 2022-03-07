Precious Metals Investing News
Kinross Gold Corporation announced today that it has arranged a new US$1.0 billion term loan. The three-year term loan will mature on March 7, 2025, has no mandatory amortization payments, and has a flexible repayment schedule. Kinross used the proceeds of the financing to repay amounts drawn under its US$1.5 billion revolving credit facility in connection with the closing of its acquisition of Great Bear Resources ...

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") announced today that it has arranged a new US$1.0 billion term loan. The three-year term loan will mature on March 7, 2025, has no mandatory amortization payments, and has a flexible repayment schedule.

Kinross used the proceeds of the financing to repay amounts drawn under its US$1.5 billion revolving credit facility in connection with the closing of its acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. Joint Lead Arrangers were The Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC Bank Canada and RBC Capital Markets.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross Gold K:CA KGC Gold Investing
K:CA,KGC
a green arrow ascending in front of gold bars

Geopolitical Risk Pushes Gold Above US$2,000, Oil and Palladium Hit Fresh Highs

Breaking past US$2,000 per ounce over the weekend, the gold price has consistently trended higher since January on the back of record inflation and increasing geopolitical hostility.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine eroded any investor risk appetite in mid-February, instead driving safe-haven demand.

Since January 6, the yellow metal has gained 12 percent, climbing from US$1,790 to US$2,007 in pre-trading hours on Monday (March 7). The ascent marks the first time gold has passed US$2,000 since July 2020, when values touched an all-time high of about US$2,060 amid pandemic-related closures, curtailments and disruptions.

Keep reading... Show less

Spruce Ridge Received Option Payments for the Viking and Kramer Properties, Viking Project, Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd

March 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) (OTC:SRCGF) ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received m ilestone option payments from Magna Terra Minerals Inc. ("Magna") per the Amended Option Agreements (the "Agreements") (See Press Release dated September 15, 2020) for the Viking and Kramer Properties.

Keep reading... Show less

Tempus Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.0 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.085 per FT Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.11 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.99% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 10 Meters at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.99% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 10 Meters at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

 Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has received the initial assay results for drilling done late in 2021 at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelTalc Project (the Project) in British Columbia, Canada. The results represent a significant upside surprise to what was expected based on the XRF results released on February 7, 2022.

The initial assay results cover the top 10 meters of hole Do-21-06 which was drilled to a depth of 15.24 meters. The assay results received are significantly higher than the preliminary results released on February 7, 2022, which were based on readings from a portable XRF sampler.

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Appoints ESG Advisor

Empress Royalty Appoints ESG Advisor

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong as ESG Advisor to the Board

" It gives me great pleasure to announce Allison's appointment as ESG Advisor to the board. She is a humanitarian and trailblazer with global ESG experience that will be invaluable to Empress," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty . "As a royalty and streaming investment company, we have the opportunity to make a difference in both how we invest our capital and how we operate as a corporation. We look forward to enhancing our ESG policies and practices to ensure we are creating value for our shareholders, our mining company partners and the local communities in which we invest."

Keep reading... Show less
Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS 13.22 G/T GOLD OVER 8 METRES IN ADDITIONAL STEP-OUT HOLES AT BOX, GOLDFIELDS PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the remaining four step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the Phase 1 resource expansion program completed in 2021.

The four drill holes, completed on an approximate 50 metre spacing, returned significant gold intercepts outside of the extents of the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2021 MRE") for Box, with highlights that included:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×