Kinross Gold Corporation announced today that it has arranged a new US$1.0 billion term loan. The three-year term loan will mature on March 7, 2025, has no mandatory amortization payments, and has a flexible repayment schedule. Kinross used the proceeds of the financing to repay amounts drawn under its US$1.5 billion revolving credit facility in connection with the closing of its acquisition of Great Bear Resources ...

K:CA,KGC