Kinross Gold Corporation announced today that it has entered into a sale agreement with Asante Gold Corporation to sell its 90% interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana for a total consideration of $225 million in cash and shares. The Ghanaian government has a 10% carried interest in Chirano. Upon closing of the transaction, Kinross will receive $115 million in cash. Kinross will also receive a number of Asante common ...

K:CA,KGC