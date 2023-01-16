Kinross announces ownership of shares of Allegiant Gold

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

(All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

Kinross Gold Corporation (" Kinross " or the " Company ") (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) announced today that it has acquired deemed beneficial ownership of 5,018,017 common shares of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (" Allegiant ") issuable upon exercise of common share purchase warrants previously acquired by Kinross. The warrants were acquired as part of the previously announced investment in Allegiant completed on March 17, 2022. Pursuant to the investment, Kinross purchased 10,036,034 units of Allegiant, representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Allegiant. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Unit ", and collectively, the " Units "). The Units were acquired for a purchase price of $0.40 per Unit, representing an aggregate purchase price of $4,014,414.00. The common shares held represent approximately 9.8% of the currently issued and outstanding Allegiant common shares and the Warrants provide deemed beneficial ownership of common shares representing approximately 4.7% of the currently issued and outstanding Allegiant common shares. Accordingly, as of today Kinross is the deemed beneficial owner of common shares representing approximately 14.0% of the issued and outstanding shares of Allegiant and is therefore required by applicable Canadian securities laws to issue this press release and file a corresponding early warning report.

Kinross acquired the Units as part of a strategic investment in the Issuer. Kinross may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors. Kinross currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in the Issuer. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Kinross may develop other plans or intentions in the future.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Kinross in connection with the investment will be available on Allegiant's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Alternatively, you may contact Luke Crosby, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 647-788-4478 to obtain a copy of the report. Kinross is organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario and its head office is located at 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2V5. Allegiant's head office is located at 1090 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2R9.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 647-821-1736
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The words "may", "will", "plan" or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result and similar such expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates, models and assumptions of Kinross referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ownership and future intentions regarding securities of Allegiant. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect, and could cause, Kinross' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Kinross. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Barsele 2022 Diamond Drilling campaign tests Regional Targets while Avan Expansion, hole AVA22004 yielded a best 1.0-metre intercept grading 10.10 g/t gold

  • At Avan, Expansion hole AVA22002 cut 8.0 metres grading 2.24 g/t gold, within 11.0 metres grading 1.78 g/t gold.

  • At Avan, Expansion hole AVA22003 intersected 3.0 metres grading 1.95 g/t gold.

  • At Avan, Expansion hole AVA22004 yielded 1.0 metre grading 10.10 g/t gold, plus 1.0 metre grading 4.70 g/t gold, plus 1.0 metre grading 4.20 g/t gold.

  • At Risberget, Regional hole RIS22002 cut 3.0 metres grading 2.75 g/t gold .

Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSXV: BME) (the " Company " or " Barsele ") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding 2022 exploration activities within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden (the " Barsele Project "). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle "). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay requirement by Barsele until a pre-feasibility study is completed.

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM ) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after normal trading hours.

Barrick Targets 2028 for First Production from Reko Diq

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow has advised the Pakistan federal and Balochistan provincial government that, following the completion of the legal processes and definitive transaction agreements last month, the company plans to finish the Reko Diq feasibility study update by the end of 2024, with 2028 targeted for first production from the giant copper-gold mine in the country's Balochistan province.

map of sweden with small car on top

Top Stories This Week: Gold Breaks US$1,900, Sweden Makes Rare Earths Discovery

The gold price is closing out the second week of the year just under the US$1,920 per ounce mark.

The yellow metal was last above US$1,900 in April 2022, after which it began a bumpy decline that continued through the summer and fall. A turnaround started in early November, and gold has risen about US$300 since that time.

This increase has come even though the US Federal Reserve is staying strong in its fight against inflation. The central bank has repeatedly indicated that it plans to keep hiking interest rates, which tends to be negative for non-interest-bearing assets like gold.

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Arrangement With Pan American and Agnico Eagle

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC ("Glass Lewis") in support of the previously announced arrangement involving the acquisition by Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), all by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Proposed Transaction").

Titan Minerals

Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer - Melanie Leighton

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced mining and resource sector executive Melanie Leighton as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Mineral Resource Expansion Drilling Commenced

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN ESTIMATE OF RESOURCE AT INCAHUASI SALAR AND DECISION TO DEFER DRILLING AT POCITOS 2

Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

