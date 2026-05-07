Kingsview Minerals Announces Upcoming Property Acquisition

Kingsview Minerals Announces Upcoming Property Acquisition

Kingsview Minerals (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L4) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is announcing that it will acquire a new property in Southeast New Brunswick. The transaction will be completed by the issuance of common shares of the Company. The purchase price will be 550,000 common shares priced at $0.50 per share for a total of $275,000. Further details, including the property's location and anticipated exploration plans, will be released on the closing of the transaction.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and copper exploration in Canada. Learn more: http://www.kingsviewminerals.ca/.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@kingsviewminerals.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Edward Yew (Ted)
President and CEO

For more information, contact investors@kingsviewminerals.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the Offering (including the size, terms and timing thereof); the anticipated use of proceeds and the incurrence and renunciation of Qualifying Expenditures; the anticipated payment of finder's fees; the receipt of required regulatory and CSE approvals; and the Company's future exploration plans and related timing (collectively, the "forward-looking information").

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Material assumptions applied in making the forward-looking information include, without limitation: that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms described (or at all) and within the anticipated timeframe; that required regulatory and CSE approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; that market conditions will remain supportive; that the Company will be able to deploy the gross proceeds as intended; that the Company will be able to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses and that such expenses will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (or, failing that, "flow-through mining expenditures") and be renounced on the timelines contemplated; that applicable tax and securities laws (including the Tax Act) will not change in a manner that materially adversely affects the Offering or the intended tax treatment; and that the Company will be able to access contractors, equipment and other resources required to carry out its planned exploration activities.

Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include, without limitation: the risk that the Offering is not completed on the expected terms or at all; the risk that required approvals are not obtained in a timely manner (or at all); changes in market conditions; changes in tax, securities or other laws and policies; the risk that the Company is unable to incur eligible expenditures or that such expenditures do not qualify as contemplated and/or cannot be renounced as intended; operational, permitting, environmental and other risks inherent in mineral exploration; and the other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296552

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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