Barrick Gold Corporation The Kibali gold mine produced a total of 812,152 ounces 1 well within guidance for 2021, and expects to increase its mineral reserves net of depletion for the third successive year, maintaining its plus 10-year life as one of Barrick Gold Corporation’s Tier One 2 assets. At a media briefing here, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow noted that this performance, which grew ...

