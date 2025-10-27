The Conversation (0)
October 27, 2025
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project
02 February
Astral Resources
24 October
Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 October
Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 October
Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big Project
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 October
Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade Gold
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 October
Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at SpargovilleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy FormDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Locksley Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided the following Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 September 2025 (the "Quarter" or "Reporting Period"). HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER: - Multiple partnerships advanced... Keep Reading...
13h
Silver Dollar Sells Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining
The historical Ranger-Page workings and mineralized zones are geologically continuous with the Bunker Hill system Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) is pleased to announce it has signed an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Bunker Hill Mining... Keep Reading...
14h
Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that CEO Oscar Louzada will be participating in the following conferences to provide investors with latest updates on the Company's recent and future planned activities at the Tapanahony Gold Project... Keep Reading...
26 October
Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
