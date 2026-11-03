JPMorganChase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMorganChase" or the "Firm") has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir under SEC Filings & Other Disclosures.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

Investor Contact: Mikael Grubb
jpmcinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com

Media Contact: Joseph Evangelisti
joseph.evangelisti@jpmchase.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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